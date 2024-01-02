Right whale and newborn calf spotted by beachgoers of Florida’s coast

Researchers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are sharing incredible new pictures of whales and their calves.

They were spotted over the weekend off the coast of northeast Florida.

Aerial survey teams say a 17-year-old and her newborn were found near Amelia Island on Sunday.

They also came across another mom named “legato,” who was swimming with her calf off Nassau Sound.

Public right whale sightings in Florida can be reported to the volunteer sighting network at 888-97-WHALE (888-979-4253) or the NOAA hotline at 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).

