Have right whales arrived again in Cape Cod Bay? Here's what whale spotters saw this week

For several weeks now, members of the Center for Coastal Studies right whale ecology team have been on the lookout for North Atlantic right whales returning to Cape Cod Bay, venturing out by air and water numerous times and coming up empty.

Until this week.

On Wednesday, the team spotted several of the critically endangered animals swimming in the bay.

"It's exciting, but it's also like a relief. Finally, there are whales here and we can take a breath," said team member Ryan Schosberg.

Over the past three to four years, Schosberg said, the researchers have come to expect the whales' annual return from their southern wintering habitat in mid- to late December or early January. The whales are usually "very punctual," he said.

The first bay sightings took place aboard the Center for Coastal Studies' research vessel Shearwater out of Provincetown Harbor.

"We thought we saw four to seven," said Schosberg, who is an air and water observer on the team, and also the data and photo manager.

Explaining the inexact number, he said, "basically we just see their flukes coming up and then they dive down and might pop up again a mile away," so it's difficult for the scientists to get a count without knowing if they're seeing a different whale each time they spot a fluke, or the same one. But there were two females the team members were able to photograph and identify definitively: Aphrodite, a 37-year-old female listed in the region's North Atlantic right whale catalog as No. 1701, and Archipelago, an adult female first observed in 2003 and listed in the catalog as No. 3370.

A North Atlantic right whale named Archipelago, or No. 3370, was seen Wednesday surface feeding in Cape Cod Bay, one of the first two right whales sighted in Cape Cod Bay this season. The rare and critically endangered right whales typically return to waters off Cape Cod as part of their annual migration along the Atlantic coastline.

"These two were working the same patch of water, shallow, sub-surface feeding," Schosberg said.

Though they were swimming near each other, they weren't socially interacting. Previous to Wednesday's sightings, the team on Jan. 12 observed two right whales in Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, a 842-square-mile underwater reserve stretching from Jeffrey's Ledge off Cape Ann to Race Point Channel off Cape Cod at the mouth of Massachusetts Bay. Another team spotted four right whales southeast of Nantucket on Dec. 23.

The whales spotted Wednesday were observed over the course of four hours, often swimming below the surface. The researchers were able to photograph Aphrodite and Archipelago feeding at the surface near Wood End Light off Provincetown.

Aphrodite visited Cape Cod Bay last year with a calf

Both females had calves with them last year, but only Aphrodite brought her baby into the bay. Archipelago skipped a stop here, unlike last year's 10 other mother-calf pairs that all spent time in the bay.

Because of the numbers of mothers and calves coming here, Right Whale Ecology Program Director Charles "Stormy" Mayo has theorized that Cape Cod Bay could be important to the whales not only for feeding and socializing, but also as a nursery.

Mayo recently told the Times the team would have expected to see some of the whales back in the bay by mid- January, but noted "the patterns change year by year."

"In Cape Cod Bay there's food, and it's protected," Schosberg said.

Massachusetts also has some of the strongest conservation protections in place in terms of vessel traffic and fixed gear fishing, both of which pose risks for right whales, according to researchers.

A North Atlantic right whale named Aphrodite, or No. 1701, blows mist on Wednesday in Cape Cod Bay. She was one of the first two right whales sighted in the bay this season. The rare and critically endangered right whales typically return to waters off Cape Cod as part of their annual migration along the Atlantic coastline.

How many right whales are left?

Scientists estimate only about 356 right whales, plus or minus seven, are alive today. In recent years, much of the population has spent time in Cape Cod Bay before proceeding further north for the summer.

"It's not unheard of for us to have very low numbers, or none, in January. It's likely that the food concentrations are not as great as they were in Januarys past," Mayo said on Jan. 11.

Schosberg said team members were getting anxious to spot returning right whales.

"And then, 30 minutes into the cruise, 'there are whales here!'" he said of Wednesday's boat trip. "There's something for us to do. There are whales to study."

Where are right whales located?

He said while the whales' return has come almost like clockwork year after year, nothing in this era of climate change is promised and there is that underlying thought that "this year is going to be the year they change their habits."

Usually, the most sightings happen in March and April, and the whales can often be seen right from shore, particularly at Herring Cove Beach and Race Point in Provincetown. During the 2022-23 season, the team identified 198 individual right whales in and around Cape Cod Bay.

In coming weeks the team will continue monitoring the right whale population in Cape Cod Bay by boat and plane, weather permitting. The Center for Coastal Studies also has a lineup of guided whale walks planned this spring, starting March 29 and continuing through April.

