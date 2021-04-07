Whales can learn about danger and can warn each other, according to a study of how they dodged whaling ships in the 19th century

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marianne Guenot
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sperm whale
An annotated image of a sperm whale. Insider/Francois Gohier/VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

  • Sperm whales changed their behavior to dodge whaling ships in the 1800s, according to a study.

  • That behavior spread among sperm whales and disrupted the whaling industry, scientists found.

  • This could be an example of animal "culture", the lead author of the study told Insider.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Sperm whales learned to escape from whaling boats in the 19th century and passed the information to other whales, adding evidence that whales could pass on behaviors through "social learning," according to a new study.

The study, which was published in Biology Letters on March 17, found that sperm whales quickly changed their behaviour in response to the whaling industry in the 1800s.

This was so quick, in fact, that the scientists behind the study believe that sperm whales learned directly from other sperm whales how to do this.

The study adds to a body of knowledge suggesting that whales - and also dolphins - can pass on behaviors to each other, some of which are useful and some of which appears to be just for fun.

The scientists came to their conclusion not by observing whales directly, but by scouring an extensive database of whalers logs from the early 19th century, around the time when they started hunting sperm whales.

"The whalers were keeping pretty good log books," Hal Whitehead, a professor of biology at the Dalhousie University and lead author on the study, told Insider. "Every day they'd write down where they were, if they saw whales, what species, and how many were caught."

When faced with a predator like a killer whale, sperm whales huddle in a circle, with young calves in the center, to strike their attackers with their jaws and their tails.

Against whalers, armed with harpoons, this would have made them easy pickings.

But by the 1820s, American whalers in the North Pacific were getting frustrated with how hard it had become to catch whales, Whitehead said.

The whales' behaviors had changed. They had learned new responses: to either flee or to attack the whaler's boats.

Whaling, 19th century
An engraving from 1835 shows men tossed overboard by a whale while hunting. DEA /BIBLIOTECA AMBROSIANA/Getty Images

The behaviors spread quickly among the sperm whales in the North Pacific. Within half a decade, the whalers were 58% less successful at spearing the whales, the study found.

The scientists say that for the information to have travelled so quickly, it is likely that groups of sperm whales learned the best way to face the whalers from other groups.

"The way we're thinking it happens is that, naive family units noticed that the experienced ones seem to know what to do, and did the same," he said.

This could be an example of what scientists have come to refer to as "animal culture."

Culture was first thought to be the sole purview of humans, a recent review published in the journal Science explained. But there is growing recognition among scientists that animal groups throughout the animal kingdom can also share a culture and learn behaviors through social learning.

A behavior called "lobtail feeding" provided the strongest evidence to date of social learning among whales. This hunting behavior, whereby humpback whales slap the water with their tails and blow bubbles around the prey to confuse it, was first seen in the Gulf of Maine in the 1980s.

By 2013, hundreds of whales had learned it, National Geographic reported.

Another example of whales learning from their social groups was seen off the coast of Alaska. Some sperm whales learned how to get fish from human's fishing lines without spearing themselves.

This behaviour spread in the area, much to the frustration of local fishermen, some of whom turned to blasting heavy metal music to annoy the whales.

Some social learning is quite helpful. But, just like with humans, some behaviors that spread within animal groups are just trends, Whitehead said.

That was the case among a group of dolphins on the southern coast of Australia. A wild dolphin called Billie, who was kept in a enclosure while recovering from an injury, learned to "tail walk" from watching trained dolphins.

After she was released to her natural habitat, other wild dolphins picked up the behavior and were spotted tail walking in Port River's estuary for almost two decades. The behavior peaked in 2011, a study reporting the phenomenon said, and has been fading since.

Whitehead gives one more example in the area between Seattle and Victoria. "For one summer, a killer whale started pushing a dead salmon around. Everywhere it went, it pushed this dead salmon," he said.

"[The behavior] then spread through all its group. Then it spread through all the neighboring groups. By the end of the summer, everybody had a dead salmon," Whitehead said.

"A few weeks later, it wasn't cool again. It hasn't been seen since," he said. "It's very much like a meme."

"So culture includes these really important life skills: what to eat, how to eat, how to move, and how to avoid a very dangerous predator. But it also includes trivial stuff. And that's the same with us, you know, human culture and whale culture," Whitehead said.

It is not clear just how the animals are passing this information along.

"Being cautious biologists and taking the least complex explanation, where supposing that they are learning these new behaviors by watching or listening to each other, rather than the other whales telling them: 'okay, if you meet a fishing boat, here's what you do'," Whitehead said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch cargo ship adrift in Norwegian Sea

    A distress call was issued off the coast of Alesund, Norway, on April 5 after a Dutch cargo ship shifted during a storm. The weight and weather threatened to capsize the ship.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Australia and New Zealand to start quarantine-free travel

    Both nations have contained Covid outbreaks and maintained very low or near-zero infection rates.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • A ghost town went viral on TikTok — but don’t try to visit, Missouri sheriff warns

    The TikTok has been viewed millions of times.

  • Half of Republicans believe false narratives about the Capitol riot, poll says

    Most Republicans believe the rioters were "mostly peaceful" and the actions of that day were instigated by left-wing radicals.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls out '60 Minutes' for cutting large portions of his vaccine distribution answer

    Two Democrats involved in Florida's vaccine rollout came to the GOP governor's defense, as did the Publix supermarket chain implicated in the segment.

  • Border crisis: I'm a Texas sheriff with 4 deputies patrolling 110 miles. We need help.

    Washington lawmakers need to visit our border communities — and not just for a photo opportunity. We're desperate for comprehensive immigration reform.

  • Navy corpsman dead after shooting wounds two sailors

    A Navy corpsman on Tuesday shot two other service members, wounding one of them critically, at a Maryland business park before traveling to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed. Authorities in Frederick, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, identified the alleged shooter as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38 year old U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.The initial shootings were at Riverside Tech Park, a sprawling, suburban-style complex of buildings that house commercial businesses. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando: "We are now able to confirm in the Tech Park there's a military institution that's tied to the military. That's where the shooting took place. I can confirm a rifle was used."Afterwards, Woldesenbet went to Fort Detrick, an Army base about four miles away."The subject was stopped at the gate and before he was able to be searched he sped past the gate, made it about a half mile into the installation. He was pursued immediately. They were able to stop him in a parking lot."Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said he then brandished a weapon at the military personnel who pursued him. He was then fatally shot. As to whether the shooter knew the victims, Talley said they were looking into it but refused to speculate. Talley: "We don’t want to compromise any aspect of the investigation.”Authorities said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive.

  • Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

    Darnold had one of the worst seasons among NFL starting quarterbacks last season.

  • EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

    Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the bloc's part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights and the rule of law. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they also made clear that a “stable and secure environment” for EU members Cyprus and Greece is another prerequisite for closer ties with Turkey.

  • Georgia Republicans go after Coca-Cola, Delta for opposing Georgia voting law

    Republicans are responding to corporate criticism of Georgia's new voting law by calling for boycotts of MLB, Coke and Delta.

  • Derek Chauvin took crisis intervention training but still used 'excessive' force, and other trial day 7 takeaways

    "The policy requires that when it's safe and feasible, we shall deescalate," the officer who led Chauvin's crisis intervention training testified.

  • Stacey Abrams: Corporate America must pick a side on voting rights, prevent a Georgia repeat

    Companies should put their voices and money on the right side of history. Stand up for voters. Don't let other states do what Georgia did.

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz sensed the buzz from fans when warming up before his Toronto debut, then helped the Blue Jays ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Rangers fans didn't have much to cheer about, other than just finally getting to see their team play a regular-season game in the retractable-roof stadium that opened last year. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers early for the Blue Jays and Matz struck out nine while allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win Monday.

  • Younger people seem to be contracting more transmissible variants, causing another COVID-19 surge in Michigan

    Dr. Justin Skrzynski told CNN that 40% of the samples his hospital is sending to be tested have come back as the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant.

  • Georgia voting law 'built on a lie' -White House

    "The Georgia legislation is build on a lie," Psaki told reporters. She said that Republican lawmakers' claims that a new measure would curb voting fraud flew in the face of the facts."There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election," she said. "What there was, however, was record-setting turnout, especially by voters of color."Democrats won two Georgia runoff races for the U.S. Senate, thanks in part to a surge of African-Americans taking advantage of early voting rules.Psaki said that reality is what drove Georgia Republicans to change voting laws."For politicians who didn't like the outcome, they're not changing their policies to win more votes. They're changing the rules to exclude more voters," she said.Psaki's comments came in response to a question about the decision by Major League Baseball to move its annual All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado.Professional baseball and other large U.S. corporations, including Coca-Cola and Delta have criticized Georgia's election law.

  • Hunter Biden on addiction: My life is not a tabloid

    The US president's son talks to the BBC about addiction, grief and his scrutinised work in Ukraine.

  • Trent's 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards

    Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.