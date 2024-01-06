Whales and other marine life are still dying. The crisis at the NJ Shore remains urgent

It’s worth noting that it has been a full year since coastal residents realized that there was something amiss in our oceans — the start of a frightening number of whale and dolphin deaths.

In the New Jersey and New York area alone, there have been 38 whales and 60 dolphins and porpoises washed ashore. That’s 98 endangered marine mammals found dead. That’s almost two marine mammals per week, while others have sunk to the bottom of the ocean. Meanwhile, the federal agencies responsible to protect marine mammals have neglected their responsibility, and turned down opportunities to cooperate, be transparent and engage in meaningful dialogue.

First responders and a Monmouth County work crew load a dead whale onto the back of a flat bed truck to be hauled away from Whiting Avenue Beach. The beached whale was the eighth to have died on or near the New Jersey’s coast since early December. Manasquan, NJ Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Responsible development of alternative energy is a good thing, but turns negative when done irresponsibly. In the race to deliver green energy, current offshore wind solutions are a prime example. In addition to marine mammals, turbines are destined to negatively impact tourism, commercial fishing, navigation, marine search/rescue and ocean views.

One year later and following our plea to slow irresponsible development, the industry is doubling its efforts. Political agendas are now ahead of understanding the impacts on our oceans. For the grassroots environmental community, we must continue to defend marine mammals and the environment in 2024 and beyond.

David Shanker

The writer is New Jersey spokesperson for Green Oceans.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ whale deaths: Crisis continues