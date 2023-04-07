Whale's tooth points way to $150,000 in thefts from New Bedford Whaling Museum

FALL RIVER - Robert M. Burchell's first year working at the New Bedford Whaling Museum as a maintenance man in 2021 was "unexceptional."

Then he began to steal items from the Museum's collections.

The items he stole ranged from jewelry to historic currency to scrimshaw-engraved whale's teeth, said Assistant District Attorney Michael Scott.

Burchell stole small items he could conceal, including in his pockets, and would walk them by Museum video surveillance.

The Museum's collection rooms were not equipped with surveillance video cameras, however. And like most museums, many of the Whaling Museum's collections are not on public display, Scott said.

Burchell's maintenance job gave him access and keys to all these collection areas.

It also gave him a reason to be in areas where such items were being held.

How many items did Burchell allegedly steal from Whaling Museum?

Eventually, Burchell allegedly stole 192 items worth an estimated $150,000, selling them to a coin shop owner in West Bridgewater, two pawnshops in Taunton and one in New Bedford.

He made about $13,000, Scott said.

Burchell, 42, was arraigned in Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River Friday on 13 counts of larceny over $1,200 and six counts of larceny under $1,200. The larceny-over charges each carry a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

Robert M. Burchell is called before the court Friday in Fall River.

Burchell pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Historic artifacts still missing from the Whaling Museum

About 175 items have been recovered and returned to the Museum. The remaining items have not been found yet, and there are 20 to 30 items unaccounted for at the Museum.

Scott said many of the items were essentially priceless because they were irreplaceable historic artifacts.

Though, he said, one of the whale's tooth scrimshaw artifacts - which were crafted by 19th century whalers at sea - was estimated to be worth $35,000.

A whale's tooth scrimshaw led to Burchell's arrest

It was a whale's tooth scrimshaw that led to Burchell's arrest.

He made five visits to W. Bridgewater Coin and Jewelry Buyers to sell stolen items. During the last visit in late December 2022 he sold one of the whale's tooth scrimshaws.

Owner Len Estabrooks grew suspicious and did some internet research where he learned that Burchell worked at the Museum, Scott said.

He was even able to find some of the Museum items being sold described online.

Estabrooks called police, and Museum representatives were summoned and they identified the items.

Scott said Burchell was confronted by New Bedford Police at the Museum on Jan. 5 and he admitted to having stolen items in his backpack.

And, in his car, was one of the whale's tooth scrimshaws.

Scott said Burchell essentially admitted to police that he had been stealing the items.

Initially, he was charged with larceny from a building and bail was set in district court at $5,000. Burchell was able to post bail.

As the investigation progressed, he was indicted on the 19 larceny counts by a grand jury, necessitating the second arraignment.

Scott called for Burchell's bail to be increased to $10,000. He said Burchell faces a "strong likelihood" of a state prison sentence if convicted.

"Mr. Burchell may not have been aware of the gravity of what he was doing, but he was taking from the Museum things that are irreplaceable," Scott said.

Burchell's 'history of theft'

Burchell also has "a strong history of theft."

There are 11 shoplifting entries on his record and two larceny overs, Scott said, as well as a breaking and entering and a malicious destruction of property. He has served time on these charges, Scott said.

Burchell pleaded not guilty to 19 larceny counts.

There are 19 counts because investigators tracked Burchell making 19 transactions with the stolen goods at the coin and pawn shops.

Burchell had initially hired his own attorney, but was unable to afford continuing with that arrangement. He qualified for a court-appointed attorney to represent him Friday.

Attorney Brian Fahy represented him during the second arraignment and asked that bail be maintained at $5,000.

He said Burchell was not a flight risk, noting Burchell had appeared on all four prior court dates related to the thefts.

He said Burchell lives in New Bedford with his wife and had lived his entire life in the Taunton-New Beford area.

He added Burchell's B&E conviction was from eight years ago.

Attorney alleges substance abuse disorder

His record may be indicative of substance abuse disorder, Fahy said. He added that he wouldn't characterize Burchell as a "professional thief."

Burchell was also cooperative with police. "Probably more helpful than he should have been," Fahy said.

Judge William White Jr. said it was "a sad case" where a trusted employee allegedly stole items that were not only valuable but were of "value to history."

However, he added, that was not a factor in setting bail, and that Burchell had been making his required court appearances.

His record is "not pretty," White noted, with instances of theft that could be the result of a substance-abuse problem.

White ruled that bail would remain at $5,000. Burchell also must stay away from the Museum, former co-workers and any witnesses.

Burchell will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on June 22.

