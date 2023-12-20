Whales, waterfalls, wildfire: Free guided ‘first day' hikes at 31 Oregon State Parks Jan. 1

Chris Gilliand, the manager at Silver Falls State Park, looks to North Falls from a new view point.

There's a hike to watch whales, view waterfalls and even see how forests recover from wildfire during this year's annual "first day hikes" series at Oregon's state parks.

The increasingly popular series offers a guided hike at 31 state parks the morning of Jan. 1. Registration is required in some cases, but the hikes and parking fees are free.

“All hikes will be guided by a park ranger or volunteer who will share stories about the park’s history, geology, wildlife and plants,” the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said.

Each hike features a specific theme that plays on the park’s location or natural setting.

Here are a few examples of hikes being offered at First Day Hikes 2024. For descriptions of each hike and park, see this page: https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=v.feature-article&articleId=263.

Depoe Bay ‘whale watch hike’ on the Oregon Coast

At Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast, a whale watch hike covers 3 miles round-trip and includes two stops at sites to view migrating grey whales.

“The stroll is on mostly paved sidewalk along Highway 101 with little to no elevation gain. At Boiler Bay some of the viewing areas are off the asphalt on the grass,” the description says.

A gray whale breaches off the Oregon Coast near Depoe Bay.

Wildfire recovery hike at Detroit Lake

At Detroit Lake State Park, east of Salem, the hike will explore parts of the park and perimeter trail that burned in 2020 Labor Day Fires. The hike also will include views of Mount Jefferson, if it’s clear enough, and travel through intact rainforest.

“We will look for signs of wildlife and explore what it means to be in a temperate climate rainforest,” the Detroit Lake description says.

Detroit Lake sometimes get snow in the winter, as the reservoir drops to low water levels.

2 hikes at Silver Falls

Silver Falls State Park east of Salem is so popular that it includes two first day hikes, one beginning at 10 a.m. and the other at noon. Both begin and end at the newly created North Rim Trail, which covers about three-quarters of a mile to a viewpoint of North Falls.

“Visitors will learn about the geology, history, and natural resources of the park during the hike. Pets are allowed on leash on this hike,” the descriptions says.

A new trail leads to a viewpoint of the North Falls at Silver Falls State Park.

Honeyman State Park showcases dunes and forest

This trek at Honeyman State Park, west of Eugene, will weave through forests, past Cleawox Lake and past a variety of local flora and fauna.

“There will be scenic views of the Oregon Dunes, lakes, and great photo opportunities of landscapes,” the description says of the 1.8 mile hike.

Fully accessible 'first day' activities

Parks said they're offering activities to make the event more inclusive to everyone. As an example, Thompson’s Mills will have a spotting scope set up for bird watching at the wheelchair accessible area, as well as offering a hike.

The Rough and Ready Wayside near Cave Junction is offering a hike on the fully accessible botanical trail.

Full list of Oregon State Parks with ‘first day hikes’

Banks-Vernonia State TrailBullards Beach State ParkChampoeg State Heritage Site (registration required)Collier Memorial State Park (registration required)Cottonwood Canyon State ParkDepoe Bay Whale CenterDeschutes River State Recreation Area: (registration required)Detroit Lake State ParkElijah Bristow State Park Hike; Elijah Bristow State Park Horseback Ride: (bring your own horse)Emigrant Springs State Heritage AreaFort Stevens State ParkHarris Beach State ParkHistoric Columbia River Highway State TrailL.L. Stub Stewart State ParkJessie M. Honeyman Memorial State ParkLaPine State Park (registration required)Milo McIver State ParkNehalem Bay State ParkPrineville Reservoir State ParkRough and Ready Botanical AreaShore Acres State ParkSilver Falls State Park, North Rim Trail Hike: (10 a.m. and noon)Sitka Sedge State Natural Area (registration required)Smith Rock State ParkSouth Beach State Park (registration required)Thompson's Mills State Heritage SiteTouVelle State ParkTryon State Natural AreaWilliam Tugman State ParkUmpqua Lighthouse State ParkValley of the Rogue State Park

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State Parks offering 31 free guided hikes on Jan. 1