Whaley claims DeWine too weak on public corruption

Jun. 1—COLUMBUS — Gubernatorial candidate and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Tuesday proposed the creation of a public accountability commission to investigate allegations of public corruption as she accused current Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of being too weak on that front.

"In many things, he has just been too weak in taking any sort of action, particularly around this centerpiece of corruption in state government," the Democrat said outside the Ohio Statehouse. "When you are number one in the country for corruption and your governor has not done anything and has, in fact, even defended some of the people whose houses have been raided by the FBI, then I think we definitely need action."

She said that has also been true when it comes to the governor's early coronavirus orders and stalled gun reforms in the wake of the 2019 mass shooting in Ms. Whaley's city.

To date, Ms. Whaley is the sole Democrat to announce a run against Mr. DeWine in 2022.

Mr. DeWine has not been implicated in the recent $61 million bribery scandal that led to the arrests of former House Speaker Larry Householder (R., Glenford) and lobbyist and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, among others.

The scheme — for which two people and a nonprofit corporation have already entered guilty pleas — involved disguising money from FirstEnergy Corp. and related entities through a nonprofit corporation to help elect legislators loyal to Mr. Householder and get him elected speaker.

The scheme then continued to pass House Bill 6, a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear power plants on the shore of Lake Erie owned by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary, and then to kill an effort to ask voters to repeal the law at the polls.

Mr. DeWine had appointed former FirstEnergy consultant Samuel Randazzo chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio only to see Mr. Randazzo's home later raided by the FBI as part of the Householder investigation.

Story continues

After initially defending him, Mr. DeWine later accepted Mr. Randazzo's resignation when FirstEnergy revealed that it had paid out $4 million to end a consulting agreement with someone matching Mr. Randazzo's description.

"These scandals — from Coingate to [the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow] to H.B. 6 — are devastating for our state," Ms. Whaley said. "Not only do they undermine confidence in our government, but they literally cost Ohioans money."

Ms. Whaley proposed the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate allegations of corruption, impose fines, and recover public funds tied to such schemes. The commission, which could refer cases to the attorney general or other law enforcement, would consist of appointees from the governor, auditor, attorney general, Ohio Supreme Court, and the civil rights and ethics commissions.

"We can't have good government when the people who are being judged are also in charge of the judging," Ms. Whaley said.

She called for reform of loopholes in existing ethics law and called for a two-year waiting period before a former government official could lobby former colleagues. She also voiced support for legislation introduced by House Democrats to force public disclosure of the sources of "dark money" fueling nonprofit corporations like that allegedly used by Mr. Householder.

"While Nan Whaley is holding a press conference to launch cherry-picked partisan attacks, Republicans are focused on getting Ohioans back to work," said Justin Bis, executive director of the Ohio Republican Party. "Instead of holding perfunctory press conferences, Mayor Whaley should work on fixing the culture of corruption on Dayton's City Hall."

A city commissioner and employee were among those charged in a federal public corruption scandal in 2019 while Ms. Whaley was mayor. But the mayor said the situation was different in that her administration took steps afterward to ensure something similar couldn't happen again, while she said Mr. DeWine has not.

First Published June 1, 2021, 2:56pm