Wham! finally reaches Christmas number one

George Michael released the festive hit Last Christmas with Andrew Ridgeley in 1984 - PICTORIAL PRESS LTD/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

Wham! has finally secured the Christmas number one slot almost four decades after the group was trumped by Band Aid’s single.

The band’s duo, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, shot to fame in the 1980s and released their festive hit Last Christmas in 1984, but it was famously beaten to the top spot by the charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas?.

The Wham! hit has now made history for the longest-ever journey for a single to make it to first place in time for Christmas Day, according to the Official Charts Company.

The achievement has been described by Ridgeley, 60, as “mission accomplished”, saying it was the “crowning glory” of the band’s legacy.

He said: “Last Christmas has finally ascended to the much-cherished and sought-after Official Christmas number one, which was always the main goal.

“George would be beside himself [that] after all of these years, [we’ve] finally obtained Christmas number one. Yog [Michael] said that he wrote Last Christmas with the intention of writing a Christmas number one. It’s mission accomplished.”

Andrew Ridgeley described the achievement as 'mission accomplished'

The singer, songwriter and record producer added that the Christmas hit would have reached the top spot in 1984 – had it not been for Band Aid’s release.

He said it was a “huge disappointment” for the duo not to reach the top spot at the time as they believed it was “nailed on” for them.

“Thwarted for many years subsequent to that – the perennial bridesmaid – over recent years it seems it’s become part of the fabric of Christmas for a lot of people,” he said.

“Christmas number one has been a long-held ambition for Yog [Michael] and I, and for the fans, too. It’ll mean a lot to Wham!’s legacy – it’s the crowning glory.”

Michael, who had an extensive solo career with singles including Careless Whisper, died on Christmas Day in 2016 aged 53.

Simon Napier-Bell, the band’s former manager, recently told the Telegraph that the singer “was very cantankerous, difficult, [and] determined to win”.

Wham!'s lead singer George Michael and guitarist Andrew Ridgeley in 1984 - HULTON ARCHIVE

Speaking about Last Christmas, he said: “It’s a magnificent piece of work, isn’t it? How can you create a Christmas song that has bells in it, which says ‘Christmas’ every three seconds, and yet has nothing cheesy about it?”

Michael’s proceeds of the single are still donated to the Ethiopian famine appeal, something that the artist publicly pledged himself the year of the song’s release.

Ridgeley said the single was “conceived as a Christmas number one” as Michael had “lofty ambitions for himself as a songwriter”, before the band split in 1986.

“Our fans will have a real sense of achievement and pride in the fact it’s become Christmas number one,” he added.

Last Christmas is now the UK’s third biggest song of all time with a combined lifetime total of 5.34 million chart units, the Official Charts Company said.

With five-time Christmas number one champion LadBaby out of the running this year, 2023 has seen competition from other UK talent and beyond.

Sam Ryder, who placed second at the 2022 Eurovision competition, has landed the second spot on the Christmas singles chart with his new song You’re Christmas To Me.

“Christmas number two, isn’t that bonkers? When we wrote this song, in the blazing month of August, we didn’t even expect it to chart,” the 34-year-old said.

“I hope this has given some vigour and some fire to upcoming grassroots and indie artists.”

‘Honour claimed at last’

Meanwhile, Cher’s new track DJ Play A Christmas Song cemented its place at number three.

Martin Talbot, chief executive officer of the Official Charts Company, said: “Having claimed the top spot for the first time last year, it is fantastic that Wham! have claimed the Christmas number one honour at last.

“Of course, Wham!’s victory also means that someone has to come second and it is hard to recall a harder-working Christmas number two artist than Sam Ryder, who has chalked up more than 30 shows over the past seven days in a bid to take the crown.

“Sam has made it truly a chart battle to remember – and should be comforted by the many years it has taken a song as iconic as Last Christmas to claim this most prized of chart achievements.

“We can all only hope Sam doesn’t have as long to wait. Fantastic work, Sam – you are already a winner in our eyes!”