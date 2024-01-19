Whaplode Drove: Samuel Church jailed for killing friend

A man who killed his friend, set fire to the house to cover it up, then portrayed himself as a hero, has been jailed for life.

Vincent Markham's body was found outside his home on Farrow Road in Whaplode Drove, near Spalding, on 7 August 2022.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Samuel Church violently stamped on the father of five before setting fire to his home.

He was told he must serve a minimum of 20 years in jail.

Church had previously denied murder but changed his plea ahead of a trial.

The 37-year-old, of Acacia Avenue, also pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting public justice by setting a fire at the property, for which he was sentenced to 45 months.

Police initially thought Mr Markham, 52, died in the blaze at his home but it later became apparent he had sustained a facial injury and a post-mortem examination found he died as a result of an assault.

Church told the court he did not intend to kill Mr Markham, and had set the fire "in a panic"

Prosecution barrister Katherine Goddard KC told the court the defendant and victim had known each other since primary school and they had later become friends, repairing cars together, before falling out.

On the night of the murder, Ms Goddard said Church, who was intoxicated, had decided to visit Mr Markham to "sort things out".

Church said the pair scuffled and he admitted losing his temper when Mr Markham tried to grab his leg.

The court was told the defendant had then "stamped on his head, face and body" before returning to set fire to Mr Markham's home.

Church said he did not intend to kill him and, "in a panic", decided the only thing he could do was to set fire to the property.

"The setting of the fires was intended to conceal the real cause of death," Ms Goddard told the court.

Paying tribute, Mr Markham's family said he was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, and a friend to many

Neighbours who saw the blaze found Mr Markham in the front garden and Church, who had suffered burns, was located nearby.

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst told Church it had been his intention to "inflict violence" on Mr Markham.

"Within his home you murdered Mr Markham [and] you portrayed yourself as a hero, telling members of the public that you had rescued him," he said.

Paying tribute, Mr Markham's family said: "Vincent was a son, brother, father, grandfather, and a loving friend to many.

"If there is anything we want him to be remembered by it is that Vincent lived life his way, he was his own person, and his family were his biggest love.

"His tragic death has left all of our family reeling in bewilderment."

