Wharton Gets $10 Million For Entrepreneurship Programs

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has announced a $10 million commitment from alumni Ellen L. Hanson and Richard E. Perlman to further the school’s commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation. The contribution will establish Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) and support programming at Venture Lab, a central resource for entrepreneurship that brings together students from across the university.

“The future of business is reliant on forward-thinking, innovative leaders who will challenge norms, and bring fresh, new ideas and approaches to the world,” Perlman says. “There is no better investment than in the next generation of great business leaders, and Ellen and I are proud to lend our support to the incredible work being done at Wharton and Penn to further that progress. We are hopeful that expanding the curriculum will inspire more students to pursue ETA.”

Hanson and Perlman’s gift will support a wide range of programs and initiatives within the ETA program at Venture Lab, including:

● Curriculum development and delivery

● Workshops and research

● Support for Expert in Residence advisors and staff

● Provide financial support for University graduates – known as Perlman Fellows – who wish to explore ETA, incentivizing students by making ETA more financially accessible and professionally supportive

Georgetown McDonough launches certificate in Global Real Estate

Addressing a growing interest in real estate among MBA students, Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business has announced an MBA Certificate in Global Real Estate to add to the slate of offerings from the school’s Steers Center for Global Real Estate.

The certificate is open to both full-time and Flex MBA students at the McDonough School, including those currently enrolled. It will equip students with the experiences and skills necessary to compete in the commercial real estate job market and make an impact in the field.

“At McDonough, our real estate curriculum and activities are experiential, rigorous, and carry with them a connection to Georgetown’s sense of purpose,” said Matthew Cypher, Atara Kaufman professor of the practice, director of the Steers Center, and academic director of the certificate. “Our faculty and staff also provide individualized attention and focus to help each student meet their personal goals for pursuing a career in real estate.”

Esade allocates 4 million euros (£3.3m) to scholarships

Esade, the business school with campuses in Barcelona and Madrid, Spain, has reinforced its commitment to equal opportunities, inclusion, diversity and support for young talent worldwide by allocating a record breaking €4 million to the school’s Scholarship Program. This represents a further increase in the volume of funds allocated to the scholarships, rising from 3.7 million euros (£3.1m) in the previous academic year to 4 million euros (£3.3m) this academic year (2021-2022).

Of the school’s current funding, 38% comes from private contributions (companies, foundations, alumni and the Esade community) and the remaining 62% comes from the institution’s own resources. A total of 287 students studying in programs offered by the school are under the scholarship scheme. The scholarships cover up to 100% of the tuition fees and provides any additional financial support, including living expenses.

Esade’s Scholarship Program’s effort in supporting global talent and the promotion of diversity has enabled 7.7% of the school’s undergraduate and double degree students to receive a scholarship and study at Esade. Koldo Echebarria, Director General of Esade, highlights the solidarity of each donor: “Despite the ravages of the pandemic, everyone has increased their involvement in the cause, expanding and driving the Scholarship Program forward even more this year, as quality education is one of the fundamental aspects of an improving society”.

Loyola’s Sellinger School of Business and Management names alum as new dean

Mary Ann Scully

Mary Ann Scully has been named the next dean of the Rev. Joseph A. Sellinger, S.J., School of Business and Management at Loyola University Maryland. A leader and entrepreneur in the Greater Baltimore business community, Scully will begin in the role on July 1, 2022.

She earned her MBA from Loyola in 1979.

“Ms. Scully brings to the dean position her belief that Jesuit, liberal arts is the gold standard among all educational experiences. She also has a proven track record of helping organizations thrive, succeed, and evolve in challenging times,” said Cheryl Moore-Thomas, Ph.D., NCC, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Here at Loyola, we speak of our students graduating more than ready—Loyola Ready—for all that lies ahead. Ms. Scully’s career experience, demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and deep appreciation for Loyola’s Jesuit values will prepare our students for internships, job opportunities, and lifetimes of personal and professional success.”

Scully co-founded Howard Bank and served as its chairman and CEO until the bank was recently sold. During her 18 years of leadership with the bank, she grew its assets from $17 million to $2.6 billion. Prior to joining Howard Bank, she worked in key leadership and management roles for First National Bank of Maryland, later Allfirst Financial, leading the firm in its international growth, driving strategic planning and business development, and building key partnerships.

“I have been intentionally thinking about my next opportunity to be relevant and have an impact. This opportunity at Loyola offers an important intersection of the expertise that I’ve built up over the years, the experiences that I’ve had, and—very importantly—the networks I’ve built,” Scully said. “I want to leverage my experiences and my networks so that together we can ensure that Loyola is a powerhouse—and help our students create their own legacies of success and impact.”

