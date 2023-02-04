1

What all the signals from the economy mean for workers

Mandi Woodruff-Santos
·4 min read

If you’re looking to the economy to strategize your career moves in 2023, you might be better off dusting off that old magic eight ball you had in middle school.

There are continued mixed signals about the health of the U.S. economy heading into the new year.

On one hand, inflation is still high and the Fed continues to raise rates to combat it, which in turn squeezes budgets for both workers and businesses. One consequence of this has been the tech industry, which has been roiled by layoffs and posted disappointing earnings.

On the other hand, the overall job market is still topping expectations by huge amounts and the economy as a whole expanded in the final months of 2022. Here’s what these mixed signals could mean for your career goals this year.

Keep a healthy emergency fund just in case

My first tip is a personal finance one. Even though many jobs are hiring today, businesses could very well pivot later in the year if the economy shows signs of impending recession. Focus on paying down debt and saving money, so you can bounce back from any bouts of unemployment.

Focus on your specific sector’s job growth

The likelihood of finding new opportunities in your field depends heavily on which sector you work in. According to Layoffs.fyi, tech companies have cut 68,149 jobs since the start of 2023. Some notable ones include Amazon laying off 18,000 employees, Microsoft letting go of 10,000 workers, and Alphabet reducing its workforce by 12,000. Although the tech sector is still hiring, workers will have to compete with thousands of colleagues who were also let go.

Young businesswoman explaining a business plan to colleague in office. Woman writing on the whiteboard during presentation in hybrid office space.
(Photo: Getty Creative)

Don’t jump ship without asking the right questions

The national quit rate ticked up at the end of 2022, increasing to 2.7% in November where it stayed in December from 2.6% in October.

Make sure any new opportunities that you take work well with your long-term career goals and don't just jump ship for a higher paycheck. Ask questions during the interview process about the company's plans for future layoffs or how they have made adjustments and pivoted in the wake of economic challenges in the past to get a sense of what you might be walking into. If tough times are still to come, it can be reassuring to work for a firm that’s demonstrated strong leadership during downturns in the past. Ask if a severance package will be offered if you are laid off soon after joining, or if you’ll be able to keep your signing bonus.

Negotiate cash sign-on bonuses vs equity

With equity grants, you typically must wait a few years before you’re fully vested. If you get laid off before your vesting date, you’re out of luck. For that reason, consider asking for the value of the equity as a cash signing bonus instead. You’ll get a lump sum payment that you can invest now.

Don't be afraid to ask for a raise if you stay put

The beginning of the year is prime time for annual performance review conversations and compensation discussions. Don't miss an opportunity to make a case for higher pay or a promotion, especially if your duties and responsibilities have increased over the past year. The labor market is still tight and companies will want to retain their top talent.

A black and a caucasian young woman are sitting in a business meeting in a modern office.They discuss something over papers and a laptop while one of them is pointing at the computer screen. Both are wearing glasses and pie charts are visible in the background.
Two young won are sitting in a business meeting in a modern office. (Photo: Getty Creative)

Prepare for a rude return-to-office awakening

Despite the fact that research shows productivity improves with more remote work, business leaders still prefer to have employees in office. According to a survey of 1,000 business leaders by resumebuilder.com, 90% said they were planning on requiring workers to return to the office at least some of the time in 2023.

The good news there is that companies are offering incentives like free meals and commuter benefits to lure workers back to the office. But for many workers who have grown accustomed to the flexibility that remote work offers, it could very well be a deal breaker.

Remote roles will become fewer and further between as more companies move to fully in office or hybrid work schedules. It's going to make it harder for workers who are looking for exclusively remote roles to find those opportunities, and when they do, the competition will likely be more fierce.

Mandi Woodruff-Santos is a career coach, award-winning cohost of Brown Ambition and founder of the MandiMoney Makers, a one-of-a-kind career coaching community for women of color.

Click here for the latest personal finance news to help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 tax breaks small businesses don't want to miss

    Small businesses can get a tax benefit for keeping staffers employed, buying an SUV, and meal expenses.

  • Super Bowl ads: GM, Netflix, Michelob rollout star-studded campaigns ahead of big game

    Food and beer companies are trying to get ahead of the big game, with these star-studded ad campaigns.

  • The Fed Is All That Matters to Stock Analysts Ignoring Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- The profit outlook for companies in the S&P 500 Index is rapidly deteriorating — yet analysts can’t raise their stock-price targets fast enough.Most Read from BloombergTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Spy CraftFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USGeorge Santos Produced Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical

  • 3 High-Yield REITs for Safe Dividend Income

    These names have joined the ranks of the world's most elite dividend growth companies as Dividend Aristocrats and/or Dividend Kings.

  • Inflation, deflation and disinflation: What's the difference?

    The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates this week by a quarter percentage point, bringing the central bank's benchmark rate to a range of 4.50% and 4.75%. During Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Chairman used terms likeinflation, deflation and disinflation, but what do those terms actually mean for you and your money? Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brad Smith and Julie Hyman break down the three widely used terms . For more coverage of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, check out: - Federal Reserve raises interest rates another 0.25% to highest since October 2007 - The word that made stocks fall in love with the Fed: Morning Brief For more live financial news and analysis, make sure to tune into Yahoo Finance Live

  • Adani Offshore Investor Has Links to Adani Family

    U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud by the conglomerate owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani center on whether his family wielded influence over Mauritius-based investors.

  • Why the massive jobs report actually isn't all that surprising

    The U.S. economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. This was the largest monthly gain since last July.

  • Jobs report: 'Certainly a head scratcher,' Wall Street analysts react

    Wall Street analysts share their takes on the latest jobs report.

  • As stocks rally in 2023, investors can't stop thinking about 2021

    For an industry that is generally known to be forward-looking, investment institutions are still trying to make sense of the last two years.

  • Explainer-From 'loathsome' to routine, Fed has a well-rehearsed debt-limit playbook

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was blunt this week when he said the central bank couldn't shield the economy from the damage should the current standoff over the federal debt ceiling trigger a U.S. debt default later this year. The U.S. government neared its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling earlier this month, prompting the Treasury Department to warn that it may not be able to stave off default past early June. Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he and President Joe Biden have agreed to meet again for talks on raising the U.S. government borrowing limit.

  • China Stock Rally Falters as Investors Seek Fresh Impetus

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks saw their worst week in more than a month as investors looked for further catalysts to sustain a world-beating rally since the nation’s reopening.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Spy BalloonAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in In

  • Major central banks rekindle rate hike push after dry January

    Major central bank interest rates moves were off to a tepid start in January with a single hike by Canada but the pace will speed up again in February with policy makers in the U.S., Britain and the euro zone out of the starting blocks already. January saw just three meetings by central banks overseeing the 10 most heavily traded currencies with Canada delivering a 25 basis point hike while Norway and Japan stayed put. However, the first days of February showed central banks were not quite done yet with monetary tightening, with the U.S. Federal Reserve adding 25 bps and the European Central Bank and the Bank of England each hiking by 50 bps.

  • Ford stock falls as Wall Street eyes this key concern after earnings

    Investors remain on the lookout for this from Ford.

  • Gold posts lowest finish in more than 3 weeks after a stronger than-expected U.S. jobs report

    Gold futures on Friday settle at their lowest in more than three weeks as a much better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report strengthens the dollar.

  • 4 Retirement Wealth-Building Strategies for Young People

    Despite the financial devastation caused by COVID-19 and current rapid inflation, there is some good news. According to a survey by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 67% of Generation Z...

  • Morgan Stanley sees another 25-bps Fed hike in March after strong jobs report

    The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points (bps) at the March policy meeting following a blockbuster U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January, according to Morgan Stanley's latest research note released on Friday. The U.S. investment bank previously called for a pause in the rate-hiking cycle in March after the Fed increased the policy benchmark rate by 25 bps on Wednesday.

  • The stock-market rally survived a confusing week. Here’s what comes next.

    Stocks are off to a stellar start in 2023, but there's a key conflict that must still be resolved.

  • French, German ministers to tell U.S. don't poach EU investments -sources

    France and Germany's economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France's Bruno Le Maire and Germany's Robert Habeck are due to press concerns in Washington about tax credits under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act that subsidises products from electric cars to solar panels as long as they meet requirements on being locally produced.

  • BofA Warns Investors Risk Sleepwalking Into Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The US stock rally has already gone too far, and investors face brutal declines if economic growth crumbles in the second half of the year, Bank of America Corp. strategists say.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USGeorge Santos Produced Broadway’s Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He DidUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in Uproar Over Alleged Spy BalloonAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors

  • Jobs report tells markets what Fed chairman Powell tried to tell them

    On Wednesday afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said over and over again: We’re not done raising interest rates. Wall Street didn’t listen. January’s blowout jobs report, posted Friday morning, showed nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly three times as much as economists had been expecting.