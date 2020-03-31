What Andrew Cuomo knows

The last time New York faced a crisis of this magnitude, Andrew Cuomo almost destroyed his career.

It was April 2002, and Cuomo, hoping to become the Democratic nominee in that year’s gubernatorial race, delivered an offhand criticism of the Republican incumbent’s response to 9/11: “He stood behind the leader. He held the leader’s coat.”

The leader he was referring to was Rudy Giuliani, then still the most popular man in America. The man who held “the leader’s coat” in Cuomo’s formulation was Gov. George Pataki, who had defeated Andrew’s father, Mario, in the 1994 gubernatorial race.

The blowback to Cuomo’s remark was quick and devastating; it was seen as opportunistic, even thuggish. He dropped out of the race a few days before the Democratic primary. Pataki was reelected in a landslide. A year later, Cuomo’s marriage to Kerry Kennedy messily and very publicly dissolved. By his mid-40s, he was a political has-been, a “Page Six” punchline.

Thankfully, Cuomo learned from his humiliation. The young hothead cooled off, and he no longer acted like a man who felt himself entitled to high office. Instead, he did the work, crawled his way back and got himself elected New York’s attorney general in 2006. He earned high marks at that job, and after a prostitution scandal felled his chief political rival, he was elected governor in a 2010 landslide.

Andrew Cuomo celebrates with his father, Mario, left, and mother, Matilda, after winning the election for governor of New York on Nov. 2, 2010. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters) More

In the decade that’s followed, Cuomo has tried on various ideological personas, none of which seemed to fit all that well. He’s been a cost-cutting moderate one election, a progressive champion the next. While never exactly beloved by his constituents, he remained broadly popular. New Yorkers, while cranky, have basement-level expectations for our elected officials. We’ll put up with a lot so long as they stay out of jail.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, much has been made about the newfound prominence of our nation’s governors. A Monmouth University poll released last week indicated that 72 percent of Americans approve of their governor’s performance in handling the crisis. And the most noteworthy of those governors has been Cuomo. In New York, which has been hit hardest by the virus, 87 percent say he’s been doing great job, according to a Siena College poll released Monday.

New York is a massive, unwieldy state that stretches from the Rust Belt to the Hamptons, and getting 87 percent of its population to agree on anything is almost unheard of.

Cuomo has managed this feat because he was one of the first politicians to grasp what the moment demanded.

The aftermath of the 9/11 attacks taught Cuomo that in an emergency, a leader must appear anything but petty and small. He’s also benefited from comparisons to two leaders who had never been forced to learn that lesson, President Trump and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

NYC Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, center, leads New York Gov. George Pataki, left, and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton on a tour of the site of the World Trade Center disaster on Sept. 12, 2001. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) More

In moments that are more-or-less safe and stable, when the country is relatively affluent and relatively peaceful, voters are sometimes willing to roll the dice on people like Trump and de Blasio. Both are populists who were elected despite their thin résumés: Trump was a TV star with no record of public service either in politics or the military, while de Blasio had spent his career as a city government apparatchik and semi-successful Democratic operative.