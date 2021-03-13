What are food stamps and who qualifies: Yahoo U

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·3 min read

For more business and finance explainers, check out our Yahoo U page.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Food Stamp Act into law, which created a permanent program to improve nutrition among America’s lowest-income and impoverished households.

Although the program is now called the "Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program” (SNAP), its mission remains the same: helping millions of Americans stave off hunger as they look for jobs or work existing ones.

SNAP is currently operated at the national level by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with individual states doing the on-the-ground work of distributing the program.

Who is eligible for SNAP?

Eligibility for SNAP varies state-to-state. But broadly speaking, an applicant must clear three tests evaluating a household’s income, resources, and work status.

The first test is monthly income: broadly speaking, a household cant have gross monthly income above 130% the federal poverty level.

The poverty line of comparison will vary depending on how many people are in the household. Larger families, for example, are benchmarked against a higher poverty line than smaller families.

The second test is a count of a household’s "resources." These would be assets that aren't a home or, in most cases, a car. Money held at the bank or cash on hand, for example, would be counted as resources. As of 2021, the threshold for resources is $2,250.

The third is a work requirement. Those without a job can be eligible for SNAP if they are registering for work and did not voluntarily quit a previous job. However, those without jobs will only be entitled to receive SNAP benefits for more than three months in a three-year period.

To be eligible for SNAP benefits beyond the three-month limit, able-bodied adults without dependents have to work for at least 20 hours a week. States have some flexibility with the limit and can suspend it in areas with high and sustained unemployment.

The amount in SNAP benefits allocated to a household will depend on that household’s net income and household size.

How is SNAP used?

SNAP used to be administered via physical bills printed by the U.S. Treasury. But the government began phasing out the “stamps” in favor of debit-like electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. By July 2004, the entire country had transitioned to EBT for sending out SNAP benefits.

Users can use EBT cards at SNAP retailers like supermarkets or grocery stores. But EBT cards can only be used for certain types of purchases.

For example, EBT funds cannot be used for alcohol, tobacco, or hygiene items. The USDA also prohibits the use of SNAP for hot foods, medicines, pet foods, or cleaning supplies.

How many Americans use SNAP?

As of 2019, almost 36 million Americans participated in the SNAP program in 2019 — nearly 11% of the entire U.S. population.

The count of SNAP participants tend to track very closely with the amount of Americans in poverty.

For example, out of the Great Financial Crisis, the amount of people on SNAP grew faster than the amount of people in poverty. By 2015, the amount of people in poverty and the amount of people on SNAP were about the same: 46 million.

This dynamic makes SNAP countercyclical. By design, the program is supposed to cover more people during economic downturns, when people may have lost their jobs but still have families to feed.

Read and watch more of Yahoo U here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Grammy's all-virtual ceremony: BTS, Taylor Swift to perform as The Weeknd boycotts award show

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down what to expect at this year's all-virtual Grammy awards as scandal clouds this year's award show.

  • Record highs, one year later

    On Thursday, the world marked the one-year anniversary of the WHO declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • How Jamaica plans to bring back tourists amid pandemic: 'I believe 2023 we should be back to normalcy'

    Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund C. Bartlett joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the island's COVID-19 response plan 'JAMAICA CARES'

  • Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and other old rockers are the hottest new asset class

    Investors are paying millions for the song catalogs of Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and others. How do they plan to make their money back?

  • All about Gemini, the Winklevoss Bitcoin Exchange

    Gemini is a private, licensed digital asset exchange that also offers custodian services for digital holdings. It was founded in 2014 in the United States by the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, and has now expanded its operations to Europe and Asia.﻿﻿ (For more, see Winklevoss Interview: Bitcoin Payment System Worth $400 Billion.) They already offer Bitcoin and Ether Trading; commencing May 19, 2018, they are set to also offer trading in Zcash. Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are reportedly also expected to be approved.

  • 3 Stocks We're Buying if the Market Crashes

    We asked three experienced investors what they're buying if equities plunge. Growth stocks were definitely on their minds.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Winning Streak Ends as Prices Struggle to Break Record

    Bitcoin is struggling to break above its current all-time high set in mid February.

  • Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”‘Every Scar’Not everyone agrees with the strategy.“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”Raise DebtSaylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy BitcoinThe move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”‘Critical Point’Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Under $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, jobless Americans who earned less than $150,000 last year will save an average of $1,000 in taxes

    The new bill says the first $10,200 a person receives in jobless benefits are not subject to federal income tax.

  • 25 photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William showing rare PDA

    The prince and Duchess of Cambridge rarely engage in PDA - show affection in public - but there are candid pictures of them kissing, hugging, & more.

  • Post-Brexit plunge in exports caused by 'unique factors' says David Frost

    Boris Johnson to rule out second Scottish independence referendum Government under pressure to back Sarah Everard vigil The Mash Report’s politics didn’t get it cancelled – being irrelevant did Fraser Nelson: No 10 needs to admit a third wave could happen Coronavirus latest news: Add warning over severe reactions to AstraZeneca vaccine, says EU Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost has said the 40 per cent drop in exports to the UK in the month after Brexit was caused by a "unique" set of factors that are "starting to unwind". Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today show that overall goods exports from the UK fell by £5.3 billion - 19.3 per cent. That was driven by a £5.6 billion, or 40.7 per cent, plunge in exports of goods to the EU. But while Brexit played a factor, Lord Frost insisted that stockpiling and lockdown were also behind the drop in cross-border trade. The newly-promoted Cabinet Office minister said that January's "unique combination of factors made it inevitable that we would see some unusual figures", but insisted that "caution should be applied". He added: "These effects are starting to unwind. The latest information indicates that overall freight volumes between the UK and the EU have been back to their normal levels for over a month now, ie since the start of February."

  • Lawmaker demands U.S. Postal Service turn over vehicle contract

    The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday demanded the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) release a contract it awarded to Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. Some Democrats in Congress have been critical that the USPS awarded a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp, to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet.

  • Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

    A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistan's western Herat province, officials said. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead. He added that at least 53 people, including civilians and security forces, were hurt when a van packed with explosives went off in a crowded part of the city in the evening.

  • Severe kidney problems seen with COVID-19; second vaccine dose should not be delayed for cancer patients

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus.

  • Prince Charles is all too aware of his gilded cage

    Among the many incendiary charges the Duke of Sussex made in his drive-by shooting of the Royal Family this week, one struck me as especially wounding for his father. Prince Harry told Oprah: “My father and brother, they are trapped; they don’t get to leave. For the family they very much have this mentality of: ‘this is just how it is, this is how it is meant to be; you can’t change it, we’ve all been through it’.” He then graciously added, as if to mitigate this corrosive bombshell: “and I have great sympathy for that.” Asked if he would have left ‘the Firm’ if he hadn’t married the Duchess, the Duke replied: “No, I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped as well; I didn’t see a way out. I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped.” The implication of this, of course, is that the Prince of Wales had never developed the mentality to question his destiny, accepting life in the gilded cage of the British monarchy in exchange for the throne. I know this not to be true. Charles has always been acutely aware he was in a straitjacket – in a life he had to lead even though, given his character and personality, it was not one he would have chosen himself.

  • Senior Biden officials to confront Chinese counterparts in Anchorage on U.S., ally concerns

    Following the Trump administration’s increasingly bitter relations with China, senior Biden officials are in the process of setting the tone for a competitive coexistence with Beijing before a meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next Thursday.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow says she's willing to be in another Marvel movie - if she can film it in 'a day or two'

    Don't expect a Pepper Potts standalone movie anytime soon. Gwyneth Paltrow only wants "small" appearances in the MCU going forward.

  • Nixon's White House counsel, who played a key role in the Watergate scandal, says Trump could get indicted by the Manhattan DA within days

    John Dean, who turned on Nixon and became a key witness in the Watergate coverup, was commenting on Michael Cohen's latest activity.

  • Chuck Schumer Schools Meghan McCain: Your Father Would Have Given Biden a ‘Chance’

    The View/ABCSenator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) knew what he was doing when he used his decades-long relationship with former Republican colleague John McCain to refute Meghan McCain’s criticism of Joe Biden on The View Thursday morning.After fielding a handful of questions about the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, the Senate Majority Leader turned to the only conservative member of the show’s panel, who began by acknowledging how long they have known each other. “My family loves you, I think of you as a very intellectually honest man,” McCain said. “I really do, even though we disagree on many things.”When Schumer replied by telling her how much he “loved” and “misses” her dad, McCain thanked him and said, “That’s why it’s weird to interview you, but there we go.” Then came her question: “You were a vocal critic of Trump’s immigration policy of separating the children from their families at the border. And you called it cruel, inhumane and ‘so unlike the America we have known.’”“It happened under Obama and kids are still being detained under President Biden,” she continued, failing to draw a distinction between detention and family separation, “and his press secretary Jen Psaki admitted they have to get their act together with their border policy. Why haven’t you been as critical of President Biden as you were of President Trump? And for Republicans like me that are confused that this is still going on, and there seems to be a different media narrative, can you bring me some clarity?”“Yes, and it’s a good question, Meghan, as always,” Schumer said, speaking to the 36-year-old pundit a bit like she was a child. “You always ask good questions, even when we don’t agree.”He went on to explain that Biden “inherited a huge mess on immigration” that’s “not going to be cleaned up in a month” and that “his view of immigration is not like Donald Trump’s, who was nasty, negative, horrible to immigrants.”“His view is more like your father’s view and my view, which is compassionate but also competent,” Schumer said, invoking John McCain. “One of the problems with the Trump administration is they had such incompetence. So they are rolling up their sleeves and working on this. I think it will get better in the next few months. If it doesn’t, I will go to them and say, ‘You’ve got to do better,’ and if they don’t, I will be public.”“But I’ve got to give them a little bit of a chance because they inherited a big, big mess created by Donald Trump, whose views on immigrants—it just turned me off so, to be so nasty to these people and to separate the children from the parents and not care about it,” he continued. “Your father would have been out there speaking against Trump, and I’ll bet—I don’t know, I don’t want to speak for him—but he may have given Joe Biden a chance too.”Whoopi Goldberg let out a knowing laugh on that line before throwing to commercial.Meghan McCain Melts Down: ‘We’re Just Deplorable Neanderthals!’Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Psaki refuses to give Trump credit for vaccine rollout and says it was an 'incredible effort by science and by medical experts'

    "If I wasn't President, you wouldn't be getting that beautiful 'shot' for 5 years, at best," former President Donald Trump said earlier this week.