What are howitzers? A look at the cannons in latest U.S. military aid to Ukraine

Niamh Cavanagh
·Producer
·3 min read

LONDON — The first shipments of the Biden administration’s $800 million military aid package have arrived in Ukraine. Included among the first round of weapons are 18 155 mm howitzers, in addition to another 72 cannons that were announced this week. The howitzers heading to Ukraine will have a “significant” impact on Ukrainian firepower, according to a senior U.S. defense official, as the war with Russia enters its third month.

What is a howitzer?

Spanish army soldiers fire a 155 mm howitzer artillery cannon during training exercises in Germany.
Spanish army soldiers fire a 155 mm howitzer artillery cannon during training exercises at the Grafenwoehr military training grounds in Germany in May 2021. (Lennart Preiss/Getty Images)

A howitzer is a short cannon, placed at a steep angle of descent, used to fire at relatively high trajectories. The cannons can fire up to four rounds per minute, according to the U.S. Army. The weapons can be traced back to the 15th century when similar models were used by the Czechs and were known as “houfnice” cannons. Since World War I, the word “howitzer” has been used to describe these weapons.

How many are the U.S. sending to Ukraine?

The Department of Defense confirmed that 18 155 mm howitzers would be sent to Ukraine as part of the $800 million in military aid. In a second $800 million military aid package, announced by Biden on Thursday, an additional 72 howitzers, 72 tactical vehicles to tow the cannons and 144,000 rounds will be sent to Ukraine. The weapons are from U.S. Army and Marine Corps stocks.

A U.S. Army soldier carrying a 155 mm mortar round.
A U.S. Army soldier carrying a 155 mm mortar round during a training exercise in Afghanistan in 2013. (Andrew Burton/Reuters)

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters on Wednesday that howitzer rounds, ammunition for the cannons, arrived in Europe on Tuesday to be sent to Ukraine. The official added that more were arriving on Wednesday and in the “coming days.”

Will Ukrainians be trained to use them?

Training of Ukrainian soldiers on how to use the howitzers — expected to last about a week — “has begun,” a defense official said this week. The official declined to say where the training was taking place, but said it was not in Ukraine. “This is training the trainers,” the official told the Washington Examiner. “It’s a smallish number of Ukrainians, a little bit more than 50.”

A round is fired from an M777 howitzer cannon.
A round is fired from an M777 howitzer cannon during a mission in Afghanistan in 2011. (David Goldman/AP)

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told the Military Times on April 14 that there were no more plans to deploy U.S. troops to handle the training and instead, the trainees will return home to train other soldiers.

Why send howitzers?

The U.S. sent howitzers after Ukrainian officials asked for artillery. It is believed the cannons will play a significant role in Russia’s new battle for the Donbas region, which consists of flat, rolling plains, a defense official told Stars and Stripes. “We knew from talking to Ukrainians that artillery was going to be a critical need because of the way the terrain lays,” the official said. “And so we saw early on the Russians were moving artillery [for the battle in the Donbas].”

Soldiers fire a 155 mm howitzer at insurgent positions in Afghanistan.
Soldiers fire a 155 mm howitzer at insurgent positions in Afghanistan in 2012. (Tim Wimborne/Reuters)

Meanwhile, the Pentagon spokesman reiterated on Thursday that sending the assistance has been in full “consultation” with Ukraine, and that the weapons sent by the U.S. “provide enough artillery now to equip five battalions for Ukraine for potential use in the Donbas.”

“I want to stress again that what we’re providing is done in full consultation with the Ukrainians and that they believe that these systems will be helpful to them in the fight,” Kirby said. “Where and when they employ them and how they employ them is, of course, up to them.”

_____

How are Ukrainian forces taking out so many Russian tanks? Use this embed to learn about some of the weapons systems the U.S. is sending to the Ukrainian army.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Death everywhere’: Documenting atrocities in Ukraine

    Photojournalist Carol Guzy has witnessed her fair share of death and destruction over the past four decades. The four-time Pulitzer Prize winner has documented the humanitarian toll of some of the world’s most horrific wars and natural disasters, from Haiti to Kosovo. But from the beginning, there was something different about the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Watch as she reveals a candid look at her time so far covering the war in Ukraine.

  • Spirit of America looks to help Ukraine's armed forces

    Arlington-based non-profit Spirit of America is working with the U.S. military and the State Department to help meet the needs of Ukraine’s armed forces on the front lines in the fight against Russia.

  • From Ukraine to Russia: Boy safer, but not closer to US dad

    Cesar Quintana agonized for weeks that his 2-year-old son wouldn't make it out of the battered Ukrainian coastal port Mariupol as Russian troops encircled the city. Quintana has been trying to bring his son back to the U.S. since his estranged wife took the child to Ukraine without Quintana’s permission in 2020. Last month, he finally learned that, unlike the millions of Ukrainians who fled to Poland or Moldova, the family and others from Mariupol escaped across the closest international border to Russia.

  • Biden set to announce new military assistance for Ukraine

    President Joe Biden is set to announce plans Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden will deliver a Thursday morning address at the White House detailing his plans to build on the roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance the administration has already approved for Ukraine. The new package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million package Biden announced last week.

  • Biden unveils another $800m in Ukraine military aid

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden pledged an additional $800 million in more weaponry for Ukraine on Thursday as it faces a fresh onslaught by Russia on its eastern flank."This package includes heavy artillery weapons, dozens of howitzers and a hundred and forty four thousand rounds of ammunition to go with those howitzers. It also includes more tactical drones." Those drones - or so-called "Ghost" drones - were rapidly developed by the U.S. Air Force for Kyiv and have similar capabilities as armed "Switchblade" drones, the Pentagon said on Thursday.Biden says the US and allies are “moving as fast as possible” to provide Ukraine with the equipment and weapons it needs as it battles a major offensive from Russia in the east, where the flatter terrain requires a different set of weaponry….Biden also announced $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government."This is money the government can help use to stabilize the economy, to support communities that have been devastated by the Russian onslaught and pay the brave workers that continue to provide essential services to the people of Ukraine."Biden said the new assistance -which comes on top of an $800 million dollar package announced last week - will expend most of the remaining funds available for this purpose and that he will make a supplemental funding request to Congress next week.The president also announced plans to ban Russian-affiliated ships from docking at U.S. ports...Biden: "None. None."....further ratcheting up pressure on Moscow.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Russia strikes 58 military targets overnight

    Good morning. The devastated city of Mariupol "continues to resist" despite Russian claims to have captured it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday as he welcomed fresh US aid to help confront Moscow's eastern offensive.

  • Kremlin asks why Zelenskiy is not seeing its proposal

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow was still waiting for Ukraine's response to Russia's latest written proposal in peace talks between the two sides, and questioned why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was unaware of the document. Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had not seen or heard about the text the Kremlin said it had sent.

  • Small group of Ukrainian troops begins training on US howitzers

    The 50 trainees will return to Ukraine to train the rest of the artillery force.

  • Ukraine's foreign minister to Bulgaria: 'It's time to make a choice'

    Bulgaria has condemned the invasion, voted to support European Union sanctions against Russia and is hosting more than 90,000 Ukrainian refugees, but the four-party ruling coalition remains split over whether to send arms and ammunition to Kyiv. Kuleba, who arrived in the Black Sea country on Tuesday, said he has still not received a clear answer from Sofia on military aid. "The best way to bring peace closer today is to stand by Ukraine, not to stand neutral," Kuleba said in the Bulgarian parliament at the opening of a photo exhibition depicting the war in Ukraine.

  • Russia claims victory in Mariupol - even as Ukrainian last line of defence holds out

    Russian defense minister Sergey Shoigu reportedly said that Mariupol has been 'liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the forces of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic'.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv, Boris Johnson announces

    'Mass grave' in Mariupol seen in satellite images Ukrainian forces preparing for battle by training in UK Working from home ‘raises the risk of Russian cyber attacks’ Video of Putin gripping table sparks concerns about health Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • American 'Ghost' drones for Ukraine designed for attack, Pentagon says

    Newly disclosed "Ghost" drones that are part of America's latest arms package for Ukraine were developed by the U.S. Air Force for attacking targets and are destroyed after a single use, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The United States and its allies have ramped up arms shipments to Kyiv ahead of Russia's announced offensive in eastern Ukraine, as Moscow tries to salvage its nearly two-month old campaign. Ukrainian forces have used Western weapons including Stinger and Javelin missiles along with drones, like the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 and U.S.-made Switchblade, effectively to target Russian positions.

  • US begins training Ukrainian forces on howitzers

    Howitzer artillery and rounds for the system have arrived in Europe and U.S. troops have begun to train Ukrainian forces how to use them, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday. In the past 24 hours, four flights arrived in Europe carrying military aid for Ukraine from the $800 million package approved by the Biden administration…

  • Ukraine now has more tanks on the ground than Russia does, US defense official says

    Western countries are supplying Ukrainian forces with heavier weaponry while Russia is still feeling its losses from earlier in the war.

  • Images appear to show carnage of sinking warship Moskva

    The first images appearing to show the Russian warship the Moskva before it sank have emerged a week after Ukraine said it hit the ship with missiles.

  • Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east

    Satellite photos of what appeared to be rows upon rows of freshly dug mass graves on the outskirts of Mariupol brought the horrors of the war increasingly into focus, as Russia pounded away Friday at Ukrainian holdouts in the city’s steel mill and other targets in a drive to seize the country’s industrial east. “Every day they drop several bombs on Azovstal," Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, said of the besieged steelworks. Cities elsewhere in the Donbas also came under Russian fire overnight, and the attacks interfered with attempts to evacuate civilians.

  • Pope says June meeting with Russian Orthodox leader is off

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis has said he has dropped plans to meet in June with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who has backed Moscow's war in Ukraine. Francis, who has several times implicitly criticised Russia and Putin over the war, told Argentine newspaper La Nacion in an interview that he regretted that the plan had to be "suspended" because Vatican diplomats advised that such a meeting "could lend itself to much confusion at this moment". In Moscow, the RIA news agency quoted Metropolitan Hilarion, a senior Russian Orthodox Church official, as saying the meeting was postponed because "the events of the last two months" would have created many difficulties in its preparation.

  • Ukrainian troops begin training in Britain as Johnson steps up support

    A small number of Ukrainian troops are being trained in Britain for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion as Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps up his military support to help Ukraine fight off its neighbour.The troops began training with armoured patrol vehicles donated by Britain this month, Johnson's spokesman said. Britain is providing Ukraine with 120 armoured patrol vehicles, including the Mastiff, which can be used as a reconnaissance or patrol vehicle.The spokesman said Britain, in conjunction with its allies, was providing new types of equipment to Ukrainian soldiers that they may not have used before.

  • SpaceX shut down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack in Ukraine last month — and the Pentagon is taking notes

    “The next day, Starlink had slung a line of code and fixed it," said Pentagon electronic warfare director Dave Tremper. "And how they did that was eye-watering to me."

  • Russian general says Moscow aims to capture southern Ukraine

    KYIV/MARIUPOL (Reuters) -A Russian general said on Friday that Moscow wants to seize all of southern and eastern Ukraine, far wider war aims than it had acknowledged as it presses on with a new offensive after its campaign to capture the capital Kyiv collapsed last month. Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia's central military district, was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying Moscow aimed to seize the entire eastern Donbas region, link up with the Crimea peninsula, and capture Ukraine's entire south as far as a breakaway, Russian-occupied region of Moldova. That would mean pushing hundreds of miles beyond current lines, past the major Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa.