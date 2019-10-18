What attacked a 13-foot great white shark pulled from the ocean? One that is even bigger

Ocean researchers pulled a 13-foot great white shark from the sea - which had bite marks from an even bigger predator.

The giant shark, named Vimy by researchers, was caught off the coast of Nova Scotia earlier this month.

But however big Vimy is, there was a shark that was even bigger in the waters, experts discovered.

The large great white was found with an enormous bloody bite wound along his head.

Vimy the shark with his head wound (OCEARCH/Robert Snow) More

Vimy was discovered in Nova Scotia (OCEARCH/Robert Snow) More

The team that found him, US-based OCEARCH, said the bite must have come from a shark measuring a minimum of 14 feet.

They said Vimy’s attacker had to be “significantly bigger”.

"It was clear that something had just grabbed his entire head,” said OCEARCH’s Chris Fischer.

"It was a very large animal that grabbed it, something significantly bigger … anything that can grab an animal like that by the head is pretty impressive".

Fischer added that it was possible Vimy had been bitten by another male over a mate - or even by a bigger female who didn't want to mate.

Mr Fischer said: "We do know that shark mating is very violent. Sharks biting each other in the head is not a new thing.

“This is an everyday part of their life."

Vimy was later released back in to the ocean (OCEARCH/Robert Snow) More

Vimy was later released back into the sea with a tracker attached.

Vimy was not the only shark caught by the team during their expedition.

Earlier, the team also found a female shark measuring almost five metres in length, the second biggest female shark they had captured.

Fortunately for Vimy, white sharks have the ability to heal rapidly! What do you think happened to him?https://t.co/s9cbnPqxP0 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) October 16, 2019

The team named her Unama'ki.

OCEARCH describes itself as a “data-centric organisation” designed to help scientists .

---Watch the latest videos from Yahoo UK---