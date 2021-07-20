What Biden’s spat with Facebook means for vaccine misinformation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bebernes
·Senior Editor
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

Amid stalling vaccination rates and an uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide, President Biden last week took aim at social media companies for failing to stamp out widespread vaccine misinformation.

“They’re killing people,” Biden said on Friday, when asked if he had a message to companies like Facebook that allow mistruths and conspiracies about the vaccine to spread to millions of people on their platforms. Facebook pushed back on Biden’s critique the next day in a blog post that accused the administration of “finger-pointing” over the disappointing vaccine numbers. The president softened his criticism later, saying it was the peddlers of disinformation, not the companies themselves, that are killing people.

Even Biden’s tempered comments — along with statements from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and White House press secretary Jen Psaki — represent a significant escalation in rhetoric designed to pressure Big Tech companies into taking more aggressive action against the most prolific purveyors of vaccine information. Specific attention has been paid to the “Disinformation Dozen,” a group of 12 people identified in one study as responsible for 65 percent of all COVID-19 conspiracy theories online.

Coronavirus deaths in the United States have trended upward recently, after declining steadily for months as the highly contagious Delta variant has taken hold. Nearly all severe COVID-19 cases have occurred among the unvaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, vaccination rates across the country have stagnated, from more than 3 million doses per day at the peak of the rollout to roughly 500,000 doses per day over the past week. Polls show that belief in conspiracies about the vaccines is one of the primary reasons that a large number of Americans are declining to get vaccinated.

Why there’s debate

The presence of vaccine misinformation on social media, particularly on Facebook, is well documented. But there’s debate among experts over whether Biden’s direct-pressure campaign on Big Tech is an effective tactic for combating the forces that fuel vaccine hesitancy.

Supporters of the strategy say Biden has correctly identified social media as one of the most pernicious sources of anti-vaccine conspiracies. Facebook and other platforms, they argue, are built in a way that allows misinformation to spread rapidly and makes it difficult for truth to break through. Pressuring these companies to take more aggressive steps against the worst offenders could mean millions of people aren’t subjected to bad information that convinces them to avoid the vaccine, they say.

Many conservatives express concern about the Biden administration playing a role in deciding what counts as truth on social media, a step they say could very easily slip into government censorship that endures long after the pandemic is over. Facebook’s defenders also point to a long list of steps the company has already taken to address misinformation around the pandemic.

Some misinformation experts, on the other hand, say public criticism isn’t nearly enough to combat a problem and entrenched and widespread as online misinformation. Truly addressing the issue, they argue, would require bolder steps that force the companies to reorient their business models so that users aren’t rewarded for posting controversial content or even breaking up the Big Tech companies. Others say focusing on social media ignores the harm caused by right-wing politicians and far-right media figures who are also major drivers of anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Perspectives

Users shouldn’t be punished for questioning the scientific consensus

“Time and time again, Big Tech’s attempts to block misinformation have prevented the public from having access to accurate or at least plausible viewpoints and theories. … Given their past failures, it is clear that these tech companies cannot serve as the arbiters of scientific truth. When new research comes out every day, social media platforms shouldn’t ‘impose consequences’ on users simply because they have a different point of view.” — Samuel Kim, Washington Examiner

Anything short of breaking up Big Tech will fail

“Fundamentally, the problem here is that our policy regime encourages the consolidation of power. The right way to address it is simple. Congress should pass laws breaking up big tech firms and banning surveillance advertising models.” — Matt Stoller, research director, American Economic Liberties Project

Government interference in social media is a threat to free speech

“Coming to terms with the importance of free speech means coming to terms with the reality that free speech will sometimes be used for purposes we abhor. We protect bad speech because we understand that the alternative, in the form of censorship, is worse.” — Bret Stephens, New York Times

The problem is so much bigger than what’s posted on social media companies

“Ultimately, focusing primarily on social media fails to address the source of the disinformation. … Bottom line: This monster is much bigger and formidable than Facebook or social media.” — Peter J. Hotez, Daily Beast

Online misinformation is absolutely killing people

“For social media companies, misinformation is like secondhand smoke, spreading falsehoods to millions before the truth can be known. It causes harm to the public’s health by contributing to vaccine hesitancy and sometimes prompting life-and-death decisions based on lies.” — Joan Donovan and Jennifer Nilsen, NBC News

Confronting social media companies head-on is bound to backfire

“The new White House strategy of directing Facebook to put a crimp on misinformers might prompt a few spectacular headlines. It might persuade Facebook to throttle Covid misinformation. It might earn a few attaboys from public health types. But so far, the effort seems to be backfiring, especially among conservatives and social media users who have criticized the government for censoring Covid- and vaccine-related information it opposes.” — Jack Shafer, Politico

Misinformation isn’t the root cause of vaccine rejection

“Misinformation isn’t really the cause of people refusing the COVID-19 vaccination. It’s just the excuse people are wielding to justify an extremely stupid choice to risk their own health to demonstrate their tribalist loyalties to the Republican Party and their hatred of the Democrats. In this particular chicken-and-egg situation, the rejection of the vaccine comes first, and the lies are spread to rationalize a decision that’s already been made.” — Amanda Marcotte, Salon

Too much focus on Facebook lets other bad actors off the hook

“I’m a little uncomfortable with the obsession over Facebook, as if it’s the only source of misinformation and disinformation about vaccines.” — Brian Stelter, CNN

Calling out Facebook may not be effective, but it’s Biden’s only available option

“All the administration and responsible public figures can do is warn the public about the lies they are fed, and try to shame media companies and right-wing politicians into curbing their deadly disinformation campaigns.” — Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post

Getting rid of the worst conspiracy peddlers would make a real difference

“The good news is that we might actually be able to stop the anti-vaxxers. … If the social media platforms will simply shut down their accounts … we will see a dramatic reduction in false vaccine information, virtually overnight.” — Steven Salzberg, Forbes

Not enough attention is being paid to right-wing anti-vaccine rhetoric

“Facebook *did improve*. And now, despite the focus on the Disinformation Dozen, perhaps the largest amplifier of COVID health misinfo has been figures like [GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene] & Tucker Carlson. Media. Politicians with huge platforms. That must be emphasized.” — Online misinformation researcher Renee DiResta

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360”s

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Getty Images

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden leads U.S. delegation to Tokyo Games amid pandemic fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. First Lady Jill Biden is leading her country's diplomatic delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, sending a message of support to a key Asian ally despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden, wearing a red dress and face mask, arrived at Yokota Air Base in Japan on Thursday afternoon and was greeted by Japan's foreign minister and by U.S. and Japanese base officials, at the start of a lengthy visit to Japan. Olympics and Japanese officials have forged ahead with the sports spectacle despite public opposition in the country to hosting huge numbers of athletes, staff and media - more than 11,000 in the athletes' village alone - dozens of whom have already tested positive https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/coronavirus-incidents-tokyo-olympics-2021-07-15 for COVID-19.

  • Jill Biden Lends Her Star Power to a Faltering Olympics

    Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and positive cases on Team USA, “the president and the first lady felt it was important to have the delegation led at the highest level,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. “She is looking forward to continuing her travels.”

  • Biden’s vaccine misinformation road not taken

    Democrats urged the incoming president last year to name a point person to take on false claims about the pandemic. Now "the misinformation question" is an even huger problem.

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • Conservatives worry Biden and Big Tech would go overboard with censorship in curbing coronavirus misinformation

    Many conservatives want to reduce coronavirus misinformation online that is resulting in fewer people getting vaccinated. Still, they are wary of social media giants and the government becoming the arbiters of truth.

  • YouTube removes Bolsonaro videos for Covid misinformation

    The tech giant says its decision was based on its content policies, not on ideology or politics.

  • Fauci to Rand Paul: 'If anybody is lying here, Senator, it is you'

    Certainties may be rare in Washington these days, but blowups between Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden, have become one of the few reliable features of life inside the Beltway.

  • Kiké Hernández's amazing sense of humor shown in these two great stories

    Red Sox utilityman Kike Hernandez's sense of humor is pretty amazing, and our John Tomase shares a couple stories that really hammer that point home.

  • Biden swipes at Fox News "altar call" over COVID vaccinations

    President Biden jabbed at Fox News during his CNN town hall Wednesday night, saying the network had "an altar call" over stepping up messaging on getting vaccinated against COVID-19.Why it matters: Fox News has long been criticized for allowing some of its personalities to spread misinformation as they've railed against pandemic measures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe network started pointing viewers in a public service ann

  • First look at animatronic Joe Biden in Disney World's Hall of Presidents

    President Biden's animatronic figure will join the Hall of Presidents in August.

  • Joe Biden's first 6 months of presidency

    Yahoo Finance's Chief Political Correspondent Jessica Smith takes a look back at what the first 6 months of Joe Biden's presidency has looked like and what goals lie ahead.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Floods wreck towns, but Europe's wind power goals tangled in red tape

    Climber Tassos Baltas points up at a 22-metre high mast which is monitoring wind speeds on the summit of a rocky hillside on the Greek island of Evia and declares, "This mast which has been installed next to us is an omen of catastrophe." The mountaineer's views are one of a host of obstacles to efforts to boost wind power across the European Union. As parts of Europe reel from devastating flooding and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel says governments must redouble their efforts to tackle the impact of climate change, developers and governments are racing to capture green power investment.

  • Woman goes on homophobic tirade while being kicked off DFW-bound flight, video shows

    The woman was removed from the flight for not wearing a mask and using slurs, according to a video posted to YouTube.

  • Federal judges block transgender restrictions in 2 states

    Federal judges on Wednesday temporarily blocked an Arkansas law banning gender confirming treatments for transgender youth and a West Virginia ban on trans athletes in women's sports, two major victories for LGBTQ advocates against a wave of restrictions approved by Republican legislators. The ruling in Arkansas prevents the state from enforcing the law that made it the first state to forbid doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or sex reassignment surgery to anyone under 18 years old. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody found that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed with their challenge and that allowing it to be enforced would hurt transgender youth currently receiving the treatments.

  • Man accused of plotting mass shooting charged with hate crime

    Tres Genco, 21, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been charged with attempting to commit a hate crime and illegally possessing a machine gun.

  • Milwaukee Bucks clinch NBA championship

    Milwaukee Bucks fans rejoiced as the team took their first NBA championship in over half a century on Tuesday.The Bucks triumphed 105-98 over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, becoming only the fifth team in NBA history to win the best-of-seven series after losing the first two games.Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named MVP after netting a playoff career-high of 50 points in the championship game, along with 14 rebounds and five blocks.Both teams got off to a slow start, but the Suns rallied and went on to hold a lead going into the second half, with guard Chris Paul scoring a team-high of 26 points during the game.But the Suns weren't able to contain Antetokounmpo after halftime.The star forward ultimately sealed the win on a free throw with less than 10 seconds left on the clock.For the Suns, who were seeking their first championship ever in the team's 53-year existence,Tuesday's defeat marked the first time all season they have lost four consecutive games.

  • 6 affordable tablet alternatives to the iPad, starting at just $50 — Samsung, Lenovo, Amazon and more

    Why break the bank on an iPad when these six alternatives are just as effective and, most importantly, hundreds of dollars cheaper?

  • As Virus Resurges, GOP Lawmakers Allow Vaccine Skepticism to Flourish

    WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus surges in their states and districts, fanned by a more contagious variant exploiting paltry vaccination rates, many congressional Republicans have declined to push back against vaccine skeptics in their party who are sowing mistrust about the shots’ safety and effectiveness. Amid a widening partisan divide over coronavirus vaccination, most Republicans have either stoked or ignored the flood of misinformation reaching their constituents and instead focused their m

  • Trump ally arrested on foreign lobbying charges

    Thomas Barrack, a billionaire and longtime friend of Donald Trump, who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, has been arrested on charges including unlawful foreign lobbying and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Justice Department Tuesday. Barrack is accused of unlawfully advancing the interests of the United Arab Emirates in the United States. Barrack was the chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee when Trump took office in January 2017. He is also alleged to have lied to FBI agents during an interview about his dealings with the UAE. Barrack is a longtime Trump ally and founder of the large private equity firm Colony Capital. Barrack stepped down as Colony Capital’s chief executive in 2020. In April, he resigned as executive chairman of the firm.

  • Lady Gaga Sizzles In Orange Bikini In A Sexy Poolside Video

    Lady Gaga is feeling herself! The “Born This Way” singer posted a sexy video on her Instagram on Wednesday that shows her super toned summer bod. In the video, the Oscar winner walks out of a pool with her hands behind her head and flaunts her sleek physique in an orange star bikini. The singer accessorized the look with a gold belt around her waist and small black sunglasses. “Little Starz” she captioned her post. The “Just Dance” singer has been ready for summer for a while now! Back in May, she posted a cheeky Instagram pic where she is showing off her backside while sporting a tie dye bikini