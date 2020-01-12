What drove Harry and Meghan away from the royal family?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories.

What’s happening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their intention to “step back” from their roles as senior members of the British royal family on Wednesday.

The couple, commonly referred to by their first names, said they intend to split their time between the U.K. and North America as they “carve out a progressive new role” within the monarchy and work to become “financially independent.”

The announcement, which was reportedly released in defiance of “clear instructions from the queen," is said to have sent shock waves through Buckingham Palace. The couple’s decision to distance themselves from official duties while retaining their titles is unprecedented, royal experts say.

Harry and Meghan have been the subject of intense media attention since first appearing together in public in 2017. Their wedding the next year was treated as a global event. They had their first child, Archie, in May.

Why there’s debate

The most frequently cited reason for Harry and Meghan’s decision is their discontent with the media coverage they receive. As the son of a future king and an idolized prince, Harry has been in the public eye his entire life. Meghan, an American with with a white father and black mother, has been subjected to enormous scrutiny in the press. The famously aggressive British tabloids heaped a unique level of criticism on her, some argue, that at times trafficked in racial tropes and occasionally dipped into explicit racism.

Another common explanation for the couple’s decision is a perception that they didn’t particularly care for the ceremonial elements of royal life. As sixth in line for the throne, Harry is unlikely to ever become king. This gives him a freedom that his older brother, William, who’s behind only his father, Charles, in the line of succession, doesn’t have. Others have accused them of wanting all of the financial and fame benefits of royalty without taking on any of the work that comes along with it.

Some see Harry and Meghan’s move as a sign of changing attitudes toward the monarchy, which they argue represents a legacy of subjugation and colonialism that has little place in the modern world.

What’s next

The first indication of how the couple might spend some of their time after stepping back from royal duties came from reports that had Meghan signed a deal to do voice-over work for Disney, with all the proceeds going to a conservation charity.

Many of the broader details of Harry and Meghan’s future, such as where in North America they will live, are still unclear. It’s also unknown how much of a role, if any, they’ll have in the monarchy going forward.

Perspectives

Frustration with criticism from tabloids

“The British media spent much of 2019 turning their fire on Meghan. She was painted by many as a whinging, out-of-touch celebrity who did little more than complain about how restrictive life in the clan was.” — Luke McGee, CNN

Racist media

“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally had enough. Enough of the disproportionate

scrutiny, blatant misogyny and relentless racism that has been hurled at them (well, mostly at Meghan) unremittingly since they got married in 2018.” — Natalie Morris, Metro (United Kingdom)

Desire to control their media narrative

“Harry and Meghan are pursuing a media strategy closer to Hollywood A-listers than the grin-and-bear-it universalism associated with the ruling family. The price of access will now be good behavior — or as they call it, ‘objective news reporting.’ No more vague rumors, no more cruel comment pieces, if you want a ringside seat at the Harry and Meghan show.” — Helen Lewis, Atlantic

They didn’t like the job

“Why are they leaving? I think it was pretty obvious if you hung around with them as I did and followed them when they did their tours and trips. There were great chunks of the job they simply didn’t like.” — Jonny Dymond, BBC

The rise of populist politics in the U.K.

“If the media paid more attention to Britain’s communities of color, perhaps it would find the announcement far less surprising. With a new prime minister whose track record includes overtly racist statements, some of which would make even Donald Trump blush, a Brexit project linked to native nationalism and a desire to rid Britain of large numbers of immigrants, and an ever thickening loom of imperial nostalgia, many of us are also thinking about moving.” — Afua Hirsch, New York Times