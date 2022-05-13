Apple, Microsoft, and Google want you to go passwordless. Here’s what that means

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read

We live in a world of passwords. From Spotify (SPOT) to Gmail to TikTok to your computer itself, passwords are everywhere. And they’re awful.

They need to have a certain amount of characters, contain numbers and letters and special symbols, and ideally shouldn’t match your passwords for other sites. And if you follow all of the right cybersecurity rules, you’re also changing your password every few months.

Oh, and then there’s multi-factor authentication — you know, those apps that send you an alert or text after you sign into account to make sure you really are who you say you are.

And even if you follow all of these steps to stay safe online, your password can still ultimately be hacked, exposing your personal accounts to hackers and cybercriminals.

But thankfully, a solution to the password problem will soon let you log into your app and browser-based services without a password. Yes, you read that right; you’ll be able to kill off a chunk of your passwords for good.

This Monday, June 19, 2017, photo shows fingers on laptop keyboard in North Andover, Mass. The Equifax breach not only exposed sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans, but it also underscored the huge and largely unaddressed vulnerabilities that make widespread identity theft possible. Experts have warned for years that the widespread use of Social Security numbers, lax corporate security and even looser individual password practices could lead to an identity-theft apocalypse. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Apple, Google, and Microsoft are working to make your personal accounts more secure. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The technology comes via the FIDO (fast identity online) Alliance, and allows you to use your phone rather than a password to authenticate who you are. Earlier this month, Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL) said they’d soon adopt the standard to work across apps and websites, meaning you’ll eventually be able to log into a website in Chrome from your Windows PC using your iPhone.

The idea is for you to register your identity via your smartphone using its facial recognition, fingerprint ID, or your passcode. Once you’ve stored your identity on your phone, it stays there.

From then on you’ll be able to log into websites and apps that use FIDO’s standard by entering your username and then using your phone to tell the app or site that you’re you.

The whole thing might sound a little out there, but some companies already offer passwordless sign-in options. In fact, I use a similar feature with my Microsoft account, which requires me to enter my username and then authenticate my identity via the company’s own Authenticator app.

The goal with the FIDO Alliance’s technology, though, is to eliminate the need for disparate authenticator apps, and instead let you log into apps and websites using just your phone’s secure lock.

Apple, Google, and Microsoft haven’t offered any specifics on when they’ll begin offering the technology, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for the feature to land.

Then we might finally be able to start saying “goodbye” to passwords for good.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter
Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Acted Fast to Remove CFO After Hearing of Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said it acted immediately to remove Jorge Gomez as chief financial officer earlier this week after it learned of an investigation related to the handling of incentives at his former company. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again

  • Twitter Short-Sellers Add $139 Million to May’s Paper Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- The confusion surrounding Elon Musk’s takeover bid for Twitter Inc. has delivered millions in paper profits to short sellers betting that the world’s richest person won’t follow through on his purchase of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia

  • Jaguar Land Rover unveils its new electric Range Rover sport model

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest EV SUV showcased by Jaguar Land Rover, in addition to the vehicle shortage the manufacturer has predicted.

  • Here's Why Elon Musk Says His Estimated $44B Twitter Deal Is 'Temporary On Hold'

    Twitter and Elon Musk have been at the center of many conversations over the last several weeks.

  • Tesla stock surges after Elon Musk says Twitter deal is on hold

    Tesla investors are bullish on the news that CEO Elon Musk is putting a pause on his deal with Twitter.

  • NIL: LifeWallet CEO describes ins and outs of signing players to deals

    LifeWallet CEO John Ruiz joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the process of signing NIL deals with college athletes.&nbsp;

  • Chile Constitution Writers Enter Final Stretch for Draft Charter

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s Constitutional Convention will start to wrap up its work next week as three special groups begin to weed out any inconsistencies in the draft charter and hammer out its final details.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockc

  • What's Going On With Manulife Financial Shares Today

    BMO Capital analyst Tom MacKinnon downgraded Manulife Financial Corp (TSX: MFC) (NYSE: MFC) to Market Perform from Outperform, citing weak 1Q22 results and disappointing IFRS17 disclosure. The analyst also lowered the price target to C$27 from C$37. MacKinnon states that while MFC points to perhaps a larger than expected 20% decline in BVPS/10% decline in core EPS upon transition to IFRS17 in 2023. Also See: Manulife's Q1 Earnings The company's disclosure provided little detail to assess the gro

  • Colombia's TuHabi, latest property tech 'unicorn,' touts $200 million funding

    Colombia's TuHabi became the country's first property technology "unicorn," or company with a $1 billion valuation, after announcing a fresh $200 million funding round earlier this week. The company is just the second Colombian startup to reach unicorn status, following delivery application Rappi, which hit $1 billion valuation in 2018. The property technology, or proptech, startup allows buyers to sell their home through a website and receive payment within 10 days, cofounder Sebastian Noguera told Reuters.

  • Apple Inc. (AAPL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Apple (AAPL). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Baby formula shortage: Parents across the U.S. continue struggling

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the ongoing baby formula shortage that has pushed lawmakers and health officials to investigate and spearhead production efforts to fill shelves.

  • 10 Most Active Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click 5 Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. Morgan Stanley’s investment chief, Mike Wilson, said on May 11 that the current decline of the stock market has not yet bottomed. Rampant inflation and […]

  • B&G Foods (BGS) Troubled by Cost Inflation, Supply-Chain Woes

    B&G Foods (BGS) has been encountering industry-wide inflation in input costs and supply-chain bottlenecks. Management cuts its adjusted EBITDA and EPS forecast due to cost inflation.

  • McCormick (MKC) Stock Up More Than 15% in 6 Months: Here's Why

    McCormick (MKC) is benefiting from a robust recovery in the away-from-home demand. The company's prudent buyouts are yielding.

  • Alibaba lays off 40% of AliExpress Russia staff amid Ukraine war - Nikkei

    AliExpress Russia, a joint venture launched in 2019 by Alibaba and Russian partners, operates domestic and cross-border transactions. The company depends on cross-border sales for more than three-quarters of its business and has been slower to benefit from a pandemic-led ecommerce boom as supply chains adjust to new travel curbs.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Lockdowns To Ease?

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch amid China's Covid lockdowns and hopes for regulatory relief.

  • ‘I lost my life savings’: Terra Luna cryptocurrency collapses 98% overnight

    Users of popular crypto forum fear they will become homeless after wipeout

  • Why Cloudflare, UiPath, and Asana Rocketed Double Digits Today

    High-growth profitless stocks bounced big on Friday. A mere short-covering bounce, or the start of more upside?

  • Pet owners search for pet food amid shortage

    The supply chain crisis has created a shortage of pet food, with up to 40% of pet food out of stock.

  • Wall Street’s most bearish 2022 forecast was bullish. It always was.

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friay, May 13, 2022.