What Iceland's landmark carbon removal project means for the fight against climate change

Ben Adler
·Senior Climate Editor
·5 min read

When the world’s biggest facility for sucking carbon dioxide out of the air and burying it underground opened in rural Iceland last week, it may have sounded like a miracle cure for climate change had finally arrived.

But while the first commercial carbon removal and sequestration factory represents a breakthrough in the goal of achieving net-zero global emissions by midcentury — as well as a beacon for eventually removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere — the technology won’t be economically viable on a wide scale for some time. Crucially, scientists say, it will prevent catastrophic climate change only if it is used in addition to, rather than instead of, massive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and other technologies that are cheaper.

“It’s a baby step, but it’s a baby step that will be remembered if the industry ever develops into a mature industry,” David Morrow, the director of research for the Institute for Carbon Removal Law and Policy at American University, told Yahoo News.

First, it’s important to understand what carbon removal is for, and how it differs from the older and more widely deployed technology of carbon capture. Carbon capture occurs when emissions are captured at the source — a coal-fired power plant’s smokestack, for example. The CO2 can then be either reused for something else or, if the goal is fighting climate change, stored underground. There are already natural gas processing plants in Wyoming and Texas, for example, that capture millions of tons of carbon dioxide annually and inject the gas into oil fields to force the oil toward wells. (The net result of that process is lower emissions, but not low enough to reach the targets that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, says are needed.)

The new plant in Iceland, on the other hand, performs the more challenging task of finding carbon in the atmosphere and removing it.

The Hellisheidi geothermal power plant in Hellisheidi, Iceland, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Startups Climeworks AG and Carbfix are working together to store carbon dioxide removed from the air deep underground to reverse some of the damage CO2 emissions are doing to the planet.
The Hellisheidi geothermal power plant in Iceland. (Arnaldur Halldorsson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

So far, though, the Icelandic plant is on pace to remove only 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. For comparison, the United States’ net emissions in 2019 were 5.8 billion metric tons. And while Climeworks, the Swiss company that built the factory, is selling credits to companies such as Microsoft that want to go carbon-neutral, it currently costs the plant $600 to $800 per ton of carbon removed from the atmosphere — more than 10 times what carbon offsets trade for on the market.

Carbon removal is a very energy-intensive process. In Iceland, abundant geothermal energy is cheap and clean, but in the U.S., which still burns fossil fuels to generate electricity and heat, the carbon footprint of removing carbon currently could be as much as one-quarter of the carbon removed.

But experts say that doesn’t mean carbon removal won’t be viable by the time it’s relevant. “It’s hard to extrapolate from this very early plant to what the technology might look like 10, 20, 30 years from now,” Morrow said.

That is when carbon removal may really be needed. According to the IPCC, staying below 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming — the level that scientists say would begin a cascade of catastrophes — requires reaching net-zero emissions by midcentury. Carbon can be removed from the air through natural means, like planting trees, but at this point the science increasingly suggests there will also be a need for projects that perform “direct air capture” of carbon, such as the one in Iceland.

Currently, the money that would be spent on sucking carbon from the air using fossil fuel sources of energy would deliver greater environmental benefit if it was spent on replacing those fossil fuels with solar or wind energy, electrifying cars and so on.

An employee drives past equipment installed as part of the Petra Nova Carbon Capture Project at the NRG Energy Inc. WA Parish generating station in Thompsons, Texas.
The Petra Nova Carbon Capture Project in Thompsons, Texas. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Once a transition to renewable sources of energy is undertaken, getting from a low-carbon economy to a net-zero or even net-negative emissions economy is where carbon removal comes in. It could compensate for sources of climate pollution that are the hardest to eliminate, such as agriculture or airplanes, and even reverse the total amount of carbon in the atmosphere, so that if the world blows past 1.5 degrees Celsius, it could eventually get back under it.

“Are negative emissions important? Absolutely. It’s almost going to be impossible to get to absolute zero [emissions], that’s why people talk about net zero,” said Howard J. Herzog, a senior research engineer at the MIT Energy Initiative. But, he cautioned, “negative emissions are not a substitute for reducing emissions. [We] have to reduce emissions as much as we can.”

There are already promising signs of prices coming down and the amount of carbon that can be removed by one plant going up, scientists say. 

Climate scientists say that, while the world decarbonizes, the price and energy efficiency of carbon removal could improve dramatically. Climeworks units that extract carbon are being built one at a time. “If you imagine a car company trying to build their cars by hand, each one is going to be very expensive, but their goal is to mass-produce these things,” said Morrow.

“What you see in a new technology is, they’re not terribly efficient, but you have the potential to get 20 times more efficient before you run into the laws of physics,” said Klaus Lackner, director of the Center for Negative Carbon Emissions. “In a way, direct air capture is much better positioned than renewable energy was in the ’60s and ’70s. [Wind and solar] were 100 times too expensive, and they came down the learning curve and did it. Direct air capture is 10 times too expensive.”

Ultimately, the deployment of these technologies will depend on politics as much as science. Carbon capture and storage at the source of emissions is cheaper than carbon removal from the atmosphere. The reason the former hasn’t been adopted on every coal-fired or gas-fired power plant is political: As long as it’s free to dump your carbon pollution into the air, that’s what utilities will do.

“You need a regulatory framework that says you must not dump CO2 in the atmosphere,” said Lackner. “If you don’t have that, of course it’s always cheaper to ignore the problem.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Braving intimidation, hundreds of Iraqi women run for parliament

    A powerful mix of insecurity and traditional prejudice against more liberal female politicians put Awatef Rasheed off running for parliament when she returned to Iraq in 2014 after years abroad. Seven years later, with Iraq less unstable, Rasheed has decided to contest a Oct. 10 election for the assembly, even if abuse and intimidation of women would-be lawmakers persist. Passing a new domestic violence law, and more representation for women in the executive branch of government, are among the goals of some of the would-be female lawmakers.

  • A lesson from Hurricane Ida that is changing the world

    Hurricane Ida was a monster storm. But New Orleans learned lessons from Hurricane Katrina and made itself more resilient. The world should take note.

  • Hundreds of migrating songbirds crash into NYC skyscrapers

    Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week died after crashing into the city's glass towers, a mass casualty event spotlighted by a New York City Audubon volunteer's tweets showing the World Trade Center littered with bird carcasses. This week's avian death toll was particularly high, but bird strikes on Manhattan skyscrapers are a persistent problem that NYC Audubon has documented for years, said Kaitlyn Parkins, the group’s associate director of conservation and science. “We had a big storm and sort of weird weather and lots of birds, and that’s sort of the perfect combination that can lead to bird-window collisions,” Parkins said.

  • Biden appeared to forget Australian PM Scott Morrison's name, referring to him as 'that fella down under' at a joint press conference

    Biden, Morrison, and Boris Johnson were holding a joint virtual press conference to announce a new defense partnership between their governments.

  • Another Blow to General Motors: Bolt EV Advice Is Frightening

    The latest warning from General Motors to owners of its troubled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles appears to have worried investors and drivers alike.

  • Body composting a 'green' alternative to burial, cremation

    In a suburban Denver warehouse tucked between an auto repair shop and a computer recycling business, Seth Viddal is dealing with life and death. “It’s a natural process where the body is returned to an elemental level over a short period of time,” said Viddal, who likened the practice to backyard composting of food scraps and yard waste. “This is the same process but done with a human body inside of a vessel, and in our case, in a controlled environment.”

  • Democrats Face a Grueling Two Weeks as Infighting Erupts Over Infrastructure

    House Democrats yesterday finished penning a 2,600-page bill that finally outlines the specifics of their ambitious “soft” infrastructure plan that won’t attract a single Republican vote. For a party ready to spend $3.5 trillion to fund its social policy agenda, there were plenty of glum faces on Capitol Hill. In fact, one key piece of the legislation—a deal that would finally let Medicare negotiate lower prices with drug companies—fell apart in the Energy and Commerce Committee when three Democrats voted against it.

  • Roger Stone served with Jan. 6 Capitol riot lawsuit during live radio interview

    Roger Stone, the longtime political adviser, was served with a lawsuit while chatting live with a St. Louis radio station.

  • Gottlieb: CDC hampered U.S. response to COVID

    The CDC moved too slowly at several points in the coronavirus pandemic, ultimately hindering the U.S. response, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb writes in a new book, Uncontrolled Spread.The big picture: The book argues that American intelligence agencies should have a much bigger role in pandemic preparedness, even if that's sometimes at the expense of public health agencies like the CDC.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"T

  • Democrats may leave a tax loophole billionaires love untouched. Closing it would dent the fortunes of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

    "Stepped-up basis" lets billionaires transfer assets without paying taxes. Closing it could help raise more than $320 billion, the White House said.

  • Climate change and drought threaten a way of life for Arizona farmers

    Arizona is facing its 22nd year of drought. In August the federal government announced a water shortage declaration for the Colorado River, triggering cuts in the amount of water Arizona will be allowed to draw from it. For the state’s farmers, it may be a make-or-break moment.

  • Biden says Republican governors are undermining COVID safety response

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday directed his ire at the governors of Florida and Texas, accusing the Republican leaders of "doing everything they can to undermine the life-saving requirements" he proposed to counter the spread of COVID-19. Some Republican governors, including Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, have vowed to fight the vaccine mandate for big companies that Biden rolled out last week https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-deliver-six-step-plan-covid-19-pandemic-2021-09-09 in the face of surging U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, mostly among the unvaccinated. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves earlier this week likened Biden's mandate to tyranny.

  • Powerful Lasers Have Put Us at the 'Threshold' of Nuclear Fusion Ignition

    For a few brief moments, the high-powered lasers generated 1.3 megajoules of fusion energy.

  • Fighting Hate: San Francisco Professor Russell Jeung Honored By Time Magazine For Launching 'Stop AAPI Hate' Campaign

    San Francisco Professor Russell Jeung Honored By Time Magazine For Launching 'Stop AAPI Hate' Campaign

  • Advocates had feared a COVID surge among Boise’s homeless. It’s already started

    “This is a little too scary for me.”

  • Biofuel makers seeks changes to aviation fuel tax credit in Biden spending plan

    Biofuel producers are seeking last-minute changes to a proposal to boost production of sustainable aviation fuel tucked in the Democrat's $3.5 trillion spending plan that they say will allow the nation's farmers to join the emerging multi-billion market. The changes center on how the carbon-saving benefits of producing the fuel are measured, and could force the White House to choose between environmental groups who believe using land and food supply for fuel squanders earth's resources, and farm and agribusiness groups hoping to benefit from the push to stop climate change. The White House said last week it wants to cut aircraft greenhouse-gas emissions by 20% by decade's end by significantly boosting the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

  • Instagram Makes Teen Girls Hate Themselves. Is That a Bug or a Feature?

    The features within Instagram that cause teenage girls to develop negative feelings about their body image may be baked into the very core of the platform

  • Come, We Fly (to Starbucks)! This Secret Menu Item Is a Spinoff of the Witches Brew Frappuccino

    @misselenaious Spooky season is coming #EatFreshRefresh #spookyseason #starbucks #halloween #starbucksdrinks ♬ original sound - Elena Remember in 2018 when Starbucks debuted the magically delicious Witches Brew Frappuccino? Ah, yes, simpler times.

  • Sixth child dies of COVID-19 in Missouri as kids account for up to a third of new cases

    On Sept. 7, the state saw a record 1,133 positive test results for Missouri children younger than 18, beating the previous of 940 set on Nov. 9.

  • Biden and Pentagon circle wagons around Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley

    ‘GREAT CONFIDENCE’: President Joe Biden has no intention of firing Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley over published revelations that he sought to limit former President Donald Trump’s ability to launch a nuclear strike and told his Chinese counterpart he would warn him in advance of any U.S. military action aimed at China.