What Is Deforestation, And How Big Of A Threat Is It To The Planet?

Wildlife advocates have responded with grave concern to reports of rampant fires throughout the Amazon rainforest. Tens of thousands of blazes this month are tearing through the pristine wilderness, the largest tropical rainforest on the planet that covers an area roughly the size of the contiguous United States.

Many of those fires have been linked to farmers clearing vegetation to make room for crops and cattle, spurred by the policies of Brazil’s far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro and his pledge to open the Brazilian Amazon to development. But deforestation isn’t an Amazon-only problem, and many of the world’s forests face rampant threats.

So, what’s going on, and are the lungs of the planet really in such dire straits?

An aerial photo of a palm oil plantation in Batanghari, Jambi province, Sumatra island, Indonesia November 28, 2018. (Photo: Antara Foto Agency / Reuters) More

What’s going on with deforestation?

Deforestation, as the name implies, takes place when “forests are converted to non-forests uses” like agriculture or development, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, or IUCN. Along with forest degradation (which is linked to activities like logging, when forests are stripped to the point they are no longer able to support nature), deforestation represents the biggest threat to forests around the world.

The IUCN notes that more than half of the planet’s forests have been destroyed since ether 1960s, and the World Wildlife Fund says about 18.7 million acres are lost each year, the size of about 27 soccer fields every single minute.

In Brazil, deforestation rates in August hit the highest levels since 2015, when the current monitoring system began, The Guardian reported this month. Satellite monitoring data released by the Brazilian government has shown deforestation rates spiking for the past few months. Bolsonaro has called the figures a “lie” and he fired the director of the agency that released the statistics.

Are other forests are under threat?

Yes. The Amazon is at the forefront of deforestation, but dozens of other environmental bastions around the globe face similar threats.

In Canada, the boreal forest covers some 60% of the country’s landscape and is home to about 600 indigenous communities. But rampant logging and the spread of tar sands development has threatened the ecological gem, and a report from the Natural Resources Defense Council released in February found about 28 million acres, an area the size of Pennsylvania, had been cut down since 1996. Many of those forests were cleared for one of Canada’s largest exports to the U.S.: wood pulp used in toilet paper and paper towels.