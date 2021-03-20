  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What it means if Cathie Wood is the face of the market

Andy Serwer with Max Zahn
·19 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If I asked you to name the person who most epitomizes today’s stock market you might say Roaring Kitty (aka Keith Gill) or Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood, or some other millennial meme-stock trading bro. They’re the ones driving the narrative, right?

I would argue instead for someone who appears to be the exact opposite of that stereotype: A 65-year-old female financial services insider, who supported Donald Trump and has deep religious convictions—and paradoxically, (or perhaps naturally), is beloved by the WSB Reddit crowd.

I’m talking of course about Cathie Wood, founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest.

Like Elaine Garzarelli, Peter Lynch, Bill Miller, Henry Blodget, Mary Meeker or the guys from the Big Short in cycles before, Wood has become the public face of this market’s moment, personifying the crazy gains in crypto, fintech, cloud computing and biotech stocks. And Tesla, especially Tesla, where she made a ridiculous, moonshot of a call that proved to be 100% right. (More on that later.) Wood isn’t just a money manager though, she is literally an evangelist for these companies and the new technological world she sees them ushering in.

If you follow the markets, you probably know about ARK, which has become the "It" investment house on Wall Street, albeit far from a typical one. ARK is known for its ETFs (or exchange traded funds), the most famous being a “disruptive innovation” ETF (ticker ARKK), which has run circles around the stock market averages, up 152% last year and over 45% every year on average over the past five years. Early last month, Bloomberg reported that “Ark’s exchange-traded fund assets under management crossed $50 billion this week, up from only $3.6 billion at this time last year.”

Wow.

“She has made some brilliant calls,” says Wall Street power player Todd Boehly, CEO of investment company Eldridge, which made an investment in ARK recently. “It can be hard to make brilliant calls continuously, time and time again.”

And there’s the rub. If this bull market, driven to such a degree by tech stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Square (SQ), and Roku (ROKU) (all major holdings of ARK) is running out of steam, or more precisely, rotating over to cyclical stocks as the economy restarts, (which I wrote about last week), then where does that leave Cathie Wood? Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Wood’s time is up? Or is this just a plateau that Wood can navigate before another run for ARK?

It’s a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.

To be clear, as great as 2020 was for Wood and ARK, 2021 has been as, well, choppy. At one point ARKK was off 20% from its peak. Assets under management at the company which crested at over $60 billion in mid-February have fallen to some $48 billion now, according to Bloomberg. Short sellers have swooped in and articles predicting the comeuppance of Cathie Wood have become a cottage industry.

Institutional Investor, the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Zweig and Morningstar, which notes that ARK last year grew much faster than any fund company in history, have done excellent fundamental reporting (the kind Wood herself might admire) pointing out risks ARK faces like the inability to cap, or prevent new money from flowing into, an ETF, the transparency of ETFs that allow others to mimic ARK’s trades, and the illiquidity of some of ARK’s holdings.

For the past year or so, Wood has had to defend her investments, Tesla in particular, arguing that these stocks were not in a bubble. Increasingly she has to argue the same about her own funds.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: (L) Sarah Friar and Cathie Wood attend
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: (L) Sarah Friar and Cathie Wood attend "The Bloomberg 50" Celebration at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Bloomberg Businessweek)

Before we address that ultimate question, which is to say whither Wood and ARK, it’s worth digging into Cathie Wood more, someone who is both very much a creature of Wall Street and quite self-consciously a disruptive innovator. She’s an overnight success story four decades in the making, and even more than that, quite the singular character.

I know Cathie some having appeared on Yahoo Finance Live with her a number of times over the past five years and having spoken with her off air as well. She’s personable, driven, and super-smart and to me at least, Cathie has worn neither her politics nor her religious conviction on her sleeve.

Through a spokesperson Wood declined to be interviewed for this story, but based on our prior conversations, interviews with acquaintances, postings on her website and social media as well as previous interviews with her and some members of her team, we were able to derive a picture of Wood.

It wasn’t hard to track down her thinking because Wood is so out there. Communicating her ideas has been a key part of ARK’s strategy, which she spoke to in an interview:

"A big part of our success is social media," Wood says. "As we’re putting our research out, we’ll get the innovators in that space DM-ing us and saying 'Hey, what about us?' or 'Hey, have you thought of this?' or 'Hey, you’re wrong.' I think the collaborative research ecosystem that we have keeps fresh ideas flowing through." Wood posts essays here and on ARK’s website (which sells ARK merch.) She has 717,000 followers on Twitter. On YouTube her videos get a million views.

All of that, plus the performance of her ETFs have won her the hearts (and wallets) of hordes of, well, fans. She’s been called “Aunt Cathie,” “Cathie Bae" and “tendie goddess” on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets. A Korean newspaper reports her nickname is “Money Tree.” And the media loves to cover her (Bloomberg, CNBC, Barron’s and yes Yahoo Finance) because people want to read about her or watch her.

So who is Cathie Wood?

She grew up in Los Angeles, the oldest daughter of four children of Irish immigrants. Her mother was a homemaker and her father a radar system engineer. “I was raised as a firstborn son,” Wood told Barron’s. “I was going to blaze the trail for my family.”

Wood graduated from Notre Dame Academy, a highly-regarded, all-girls Catholic school, in 1974, where Wood has established the Duddy (Wood’s maiden name) Innovation Institute, which, “offers a unique challenge for young women eager to stretch beyond the boundaries of the traditional classroom. The Institute's flagship course is Disruptive Innovation.” (Sound familiar?)

Wood went on to USC where she received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in finance and economics in 1981. Her mentor there was Art Laffer, with whom she’s remained close, a conservative, supply-side economist famous for the “Laffer Curve,” (which Laffer drew on a napkin in 1974 for a non-comprehending Dick Cheney), that stipulates cutting tax rates stimulates growth and thereby can actually increase tax revenue.

Laffer recalls meeting Wood in 1976:

“I was the Charles B. Thornton professor at USC,” Laffer told Yahoo Finance. “And she wanted to take my class, as an undergraduate at USC. I didn’t know who she was and she petitioned me to be able to enter one of my graduate classes. I looked at the petition and let her take the class. She performed well and it was clear something was really driving this young lady. I had very little doubt in the very beginning that she would be very successful and she’s been exceptionally successful throughout her whole career. She works hard — not only hard but smart.”

President Donald Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer, Wednesday June 19, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer, Wednesday June 19, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Liberals disparage Laffer’s work, which became the basis of Reagan tax cuts. Laffer, who worked in the Reagan administration and was an advisor to Donald Trump, whose presidency Wood also supported “from a strict economic view.” If you find the idea that Wood—who says she supports diversity and empowerment of women and has a strong commitment to science, medicine and technology—backed Donald Trump vexing, understand that the basis of that support comes from Laffer’s teachings.

After USC, Wood’s career took on a more or less traditional path—for decades. Out of school, she joined LA’s hometown Capital Group as an assistant economist, with a hand from Laffer. In 1980 at age 25, she moved to New York to join Jennison Associates, the equity investment arm of PGIM, formerly Prudential Investment Management, the asset management unit of Prudential, where she worked for 18 years as an economist, an equity research analyst, and portfolio manager.

Along the way, Wood would marry and have three children.

One of her kids, a daughter Caroline, works at ARK as a marketing manager. Her brother John Duddy, a health care executive, is on ARK’s board.) Wood’s late ex-husband, Rob Wood, (who played basketball at Duke in the 1970s), worked in financial services too, first at Financial World magazine and later in institutional sales at Natwest and Wells Fargo. Through Rob, Wood is a minority shareholder of the financial news site, 24/7 Wall Street.

It was at Jennison according to Barron’s, where Wood says she began to find her niche as an investor in part because the analysts there wouldn’t give up any stocks for her to cover.

Wood looked at places that other analysts were ignoring. “I was like a little dog looking for scraps under the table,” she says. She found stocks that sat at the intersection of multiple industries, and weren’t followed by analysts from any side. This, she realized, "is where innovation happens.”

In 1998 Wood left to co-found and help run hedge fund, Tupelo Capital Management, but departed after three years and joined AllianceBernstein, where she oversaw a multi-billion portfolio of growth stocks. That’s where the seeds of ARK were planted in her mind. Wood reportedly began to bridle at the constraint of her portfolio being compared to benchmarks (like the S&P 500), particularly when the money she managed underperformed the market leading up to the financial crisis of 2008/2009.

As more and more of the world moved to passive management (investing in indexes), Wood began to consider going whole hog in the opposite direction. Her vehicle of choice, an actively managed ETF, was an anomaly. According to Barron’s, Wood turned to what for most Wall Street professionals would be an unlikely source for guidance:

When she spoke to her spiritual advisers, however, it came to her: “You cannot worship any idol, and the benchmark has become an idol.” The next year, she made back much of the loss. But in prayer and meditation, she had the following revelation: “Benchmarks are all about successes in the past. God doesn’t want us to be stuck in the past. He wants us to move into the new creation.” That’s when she knew she had to start her own company: “I felt that a start-up could go out there and spread that message very loudly,” she says, “We were putting all our chips on the table.” In 2014, Wood left AllianceBernstein [and launched ARK.]

In a podcast interview, Wood spoke more about her faith and ARK. (I have excerpted a fair amount here, which I think is worth doing because it shows the depth of Wood’s religious conviction.)

“I decided to name my company after the Ark of the Covenant, because as I was going through that very difficult period starting in ‘06, where the market, nothing made sense to me, I started reading the One-Year Bible, after I would read the passage for the day, I would then just open it up randomly and say, “God, speak to me. Just show me what to do. Show me Your will. Show me Your way.”

Here specifically is what Wood saw in the Ark:

“...I would [read about] the Ark of the Covenant being taken into the Israelites, taking the Ark of the Covenant into battle before them, because they believed that the presence of God was in the Ark of the Covenant. As I began to get this idea of a firm going and realized that I was fighting this war, I knew I had to name my company 'ARK' for Ark of the Covenant.”

And here Wood speaks more generally about the role God plays in her work:

“God’s standard of success for me in the financial world, and in my life generally, is following His will. And I believe that in starting ARK Invest, I was fulfilling His will for me here on Earth and that if I had not done it, that I would have died an unhappy woman not having not fulfilled my promise here. And so it’s not so much about me and my promise. It’s about allocating capital to God’s creation in the most innovative and creative way possible.

I founded the company out of faith. I got this calling one day when I walked into my home. It was a beautiful summer day. I walked in to complete silence, which was very unusual in my household at that time. The children were all gone to Christian camps and other activities. And so I was all alone for the first time ever in my house, all alone for two full weeks. And I walked over to the kitchen island and I wasn’t happy and I wasn’t sad. I was just, Wow, this has never happened to me before.

As soon as I said that to myself, I felt a wham and I really feel like that was the Holy Spirit just saying to me, 'Okay, this is the plan.' And the idea was basically, 'Look, you’ve been a student of disruptive innovation your entire career. Why don’t you disrupt your own industry? It’s broken. Why do you disrupt it with some of these new technologies? Why don’t you harness social media? Why don’t you invite people in—even your competitors—to brainstorm about these new ideas, to help spread the word?' And so I did that, and it’s been amazing. It’s so much better than anything that I could have possibly imagined.

I funded it for the first three years all by myself. And for the first three years, our assets didn’t grow that much. And I thought, Oh my goodness, what have I done? Every two weeks there was an exit of a significant amount of my wealth into the company. And I would kneel down and say, 'OK, God, You’re in control. Even if this company fails, I know I’ve done the right thing. This is a walk of faith for me. Your will be done.'"

As I said, not your typical Wall Streeter.

In a podcast recorded two years ago. Laffer too spoke about how Wood started ARK:

“All the stars were aligned for Kathy,” he said. “She had this model, this way of looking at the world, this energy. So many people think they're in technology, but they're superficial. She really gets the team together and goes way in and digs deep, deep, deep. The team is wonderful, first class.”

Wood talks about her team, which is only 30 or so, and how it incorporates a new, collaborative way of thinking, analyzing and sharing information and how by posting research externally and seeking feedback, her firm is "the first sharing economy asset manager" in the business. Could be. “The way they discuss things, challenge each other, in such a civil way, it really is different,” says Boehly.

In this photo released by China&#39;s Xinhua News Agency, Tesla vehicles are seen on an assembly line at Tesla&#39;s gigafactory in Shanghai, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Tesla&#39;s Shanghai factory delivered its first cars to customers Monday, and chief executive Elon Musk said the electric automaker plans to set up a design center in China to create a model for worldwide sales. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Tesla vehicles are seen on an assembly line at Tesla's gigafactory in Shanghai, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Tesla's Shanghai factory delivered its first cars to customers Monday, and chief executive Elon Musk said the electric automaker plans to set up a design center in China to create a model for worldwide sales. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)

Like so many businesses, Wood has had to change the way she operates during COVID-19, as she explained to Yahoo Finance’s Jen Rogers last month:

“We feel like a startup still and I never want to lose it. When the coronavirus started I brought everyone in the firm together at the beginning of every day and we're still doing that. I think this has helped our cohesion as a firm, which I didn't think was possible because I thought we were really close before. We have an open office, everybody can hear everything going on. What happened is the parts of the firm that were not involved with the investment process were fascinated by the kinds of discussions we had. And so the whole firm has coalesced around that.”

How is it possible for ARK to manage so much money with such a small team?

“We were built to scale actually,” Wood told Rogers. “I talk a lot about exponential growth technologies. When we designed the firm and especially our research ecosystem, I never dreamed of two things. One, how much information would pour into us from the communities we're researching. Helping us to battle test our ideas, and I think really giving us a leg up out there. And then the other thing I never imagined was as you say, punching above our weight when it comes to visibility and name recognition, brand out there. We have a global minority partner, Nikko Asset Management.”

That doesn’t address questions about back office capacity which must be a focal point for Wood, given the inflows of tens of billions of dollars—and now outflows—in such a short period of time. It’s also worth pointing out that one of Wood’s most prominent analysts, James Wang, left the firm last month, “to pursue personal projects.”

Getting back to Wood’s comment on Nikko for a second though: That Japanese firm is one partner. Another, with which Wood had a seemingly more complex relationship, is a Texas company called Resolute Investment Managers, (which traces its origins to American Airlines’ investment operations), and which distributes ARK’s funds in the U.S. In 2016, Resolute bought a minority stake in ARK with an option to buy majority control within five years. (This investment seems to have been made during ARK’s trying, early years.)

Last fall, things got sticky with Resolute when it sought to exercise the option, which Wood didn’t want. The dispute became public with Wood saying she was “disappointed” about Resolute’s “unwelcome notice” to seek control. That’s when Boehly and Eldridge stepped in with a $60 million loan late last year to essentially buyout Resolute’s option and allow Wood to maintain control of her firm, which patched up differences between the two parties.

Statements explaining the resolution were issued with Resolute continuing to distribute ARK’s funds and that firm’s CEO Greg Needles, staying on ARK’s board. “Like anything in life that flares up, there was a little drama,” says Boehly. “It really was a misunderstanding which happens in business. We worked productively and harmoniously to get it solved. It was an economic conversation.”

Before returning to the question of what becomes of ARK, a quick note about Wood’s and Tesla with which she has become inextricably linked.

I remember Wood telling us in October 2018, "We believe that Tesla should be priced in the marketplace today at $2,000. And we believe that's conservative. Our bull case is a $4,000 price target in five years.” (At that point the stock was trading around $300—unadjusted for a stock split.) Wood became famous for this $4,000 call, but what’s under recognized is that she was right, though her achievement has been somewhat muddled by a Tesla stock split. Let me explain.

Tesla stock hit an all-time high of $900.40 on Jan. 25 this year. But remember on Aug. 31 of last year, Tesla stock split five for one. So split-adjusted, Tesla stock actually hit $4,500 early this year. Bottomline: Tesla stock was up 15 fold over less than three years. And Wood called it. No wonder the fan boys love her.

As of yesterday afternoon, Tesla had fallen to $650, (though still up some 10X mind you from Wood’s call) or down 18% this month, almost exactly the same percent as ARKK. Talked about joined at the hip.

So what does the future hold for Wood and ARK? Wood has always said that sell-offs provide ARK with an opportunity to buy, which is what you often hear from money managers. “There are always cycles,” says Boehly. “And she’s prepared for cycles.” But it becomes harder to buy on the dip or hunker down now that ARK is so big and carries such a high-profile.

“I had dinner with her a month and a half ago in Hilton Head," Laffer says. “I didn’t find any difference in her demeanor at all. She’s a very nice person, very gracious, very focused. She will do very well. She may have a big setback but that won’t stop her.”

Regardless, if you buy what Laffer says, as with Musk, you have to acknowledge that Wood is on to something. Is it sustainable though? We all know an idea isn’t enough. It reminds me of something legendary investor Howard Marks said to me a few years back (and I’m paraphrasing), “There are no bad assets, only bad prices.” Marks also said: “Being too far ahead of your time is indistinguishable from being wrong.”

Wood certainly knows her stuff and has those decades of experience. And she has her faith too, which might be a help or some might say, a hindrance. It’s likely that for this particular person, Cathie Wood, to succeed, she will have to continue to marry the two facets of her mindset, the secular and yes the sacred, in the weeks, months and years ahead.

This article was featured in a Saturday edition of the Morning Brief on March 20, 2021. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

.Andy Serwer is editor-in-chief of Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter: @serwer

.Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Recommended Stories

  • New U.S. trade 'czar' Tai vows to promote equitable growth, give workers more say

    New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai vowed on Friday to leverage trade to help the U.S. economy recover from the coronavirus crisis by focusing on policies that promoted more equitable growth and benefited American workers. Tai, the first woman of color to lead the agency, was sworn in on Thursday - her birthday - after winning confirmation by the U.S. Senate in a rare unanimous vote. Tai told USTR staff in a letter that current times required new approaches and "thinking outside the box," embracing a more diverse team, and talking to communities long ignored.

  • Elite high school athletes ‘deserve’ more than just pay: Overtime co-founder on amateur basketball

    Sports media company Overtime garnered a massive following by foregoing lucrative broadcast contracts in exchange for flashy highlights and short form content produced for social media.

  • Biden Tax Plan: Federal Tax, Corporate Tax and Capital Gains Tax

    With the American Rescue Plan signed and its programs starting to move towards implementation, President Joe Biden’s administration is set to turn its head towards another new plan that could have wide-ranging impacts on the finances of American families and … Continue reading → The post Biden Tax Plan: Federal Tax, Corporate Tax and Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed Will Need to Buy Bonds as Stimulus Boosts Yields, Dalio Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to buy more bonds as an oversupply of Treasuries drives up yields, said Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.The recent fiscal stimulus announced by the Biden administration will result in more bond sales to finance the spending, worsening the “supply-demand problem for the bonds, which will exert upward pressure on rates,” Dalio said Saturday on a panel at the China Development Forum, an annual conference hosted by the Chinese government. That will “prompt the Federal Reserve to have to buy more, which will exhibit downward pressure on the dollar,” he said.He said the world is “very overweighted in bonds,” and they are yielding minus 1 basis point in real terms, which is “very bad.”“And not only might there be not enough demand, but it’s possible that we start to see the selling of those bonds,” he said. “That situation is bearish for the dollar.”Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week that current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against a surge in Treasury yields over the past month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 'three pillars' of this bull market are still in place

    Stocks hit record highs on Wednesday after the Fed's latest policy statement.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Snap Up

    The ‘corona year’ has brought us confusion: a short, sharp recession last winter; a partial recovery last summer; and a pullback during the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 in the fall and winter. As the country now heads into its second springtime of the pandemic, JPMorgan equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas made series of observations on the options facing investors. "We remain of the view that Cyclical stocks continue to lead on the upside as the business cycle strengthens, but also see some broadening out in market participation given the significant de-risking that has occurred within high Growth and expensive Momentum stocks... Growth stocks have also gotten substantially de-risked, de-coupled from Momentum factor, and now appear much less vulnerable (e.g. even to rising bond yields)," Lakos-Bujas noted. In short, the strategist sees opportunity for investors now, as economic growth appears to be grinding back into gear. Turning Lakos-Bujas' outlook into concrete recommendations, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks that look especially compelling. According to these analysts, each name is poised to surge in the 12 months ahead. After running JPM's stock picks through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also standing squarely in the bull camp as each boasts a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) The mining industry sounds like a good investment – and it frequently is. After all, what could have more cachet than owning a gold mine? The miners have some drawbacks, too: high overhead, unpredictable markets, and unproductive mines, to name just a few. Precious metal streaming companies, like Wheaton, exist to smooth over these bumps (which are sometimes substantial) and bring a level of predictability to metals markets. Streamer companies enter agreements with the mining companies, to buy up some or all production at a pre-determined price. The streamer can then sell the metals at the prevailing market price. Wheaton is one of the world’s largest precious metal streaming companies, with 2020 revenues of $1.09 billion, a company record, and a market cap of $18 billion. In its financial report on 4Q20, the company showed several strong metrics. Operating cash flow hit $208 million for the quarter, and $750 million for the full year. The company, as noted, record annual revenue, and was able to reduce net debt to just $2 million. Moreover, Wheaton raised its quarterly dividend to 13 cents per common share. Solid metal production, ahead of the previously published 2020 guidance, underlay these gains. JPMorgan analyst Tyler Langton likes what he's seeing, noting: “At current metal prices, the company should generate around $1.0 billion of cash flow this year, which we think will be directed at deals and/or its dividend. While the precious metal stocks as a whole have been pressured recently by rising interest rates and falling gold prices, we still see upside in WPM’s stock price even when running a $1,600/oz. gold price through the model…” Langton puts an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on WMP shares, and his $58 price target suggests it has room for a 53% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Langton’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy consensus rating on WPM shows that Wall Street believes this stock is as good as gold. The 12 recent reviews here include 9 to Buy and 3 to Hold. Shares are priced at $40.12, and the $52.45 average target implies an upside of 30%. (See WPM stock analysis on TipRanks) Smartsheet, Inc. (SMAR) Next up is Smartsheet, a SaaS company, which offers cloud-based workspace management and collaboration products. These software products, permitting faster and more efficient remote access teamwork, have an obvious compatibility with the current office-work environment. Smartsheet reported its 4Q21 – and full fiscal-year results – earlier this week, and showed some strong gains on key metrics. For the quarter, revenue was up 40% year-over-year to $109.9 million. The top line was driven by a 49% increase in billings, to $151.2 million, and by a 42% increase in subscription revenue, to $101.1 million. The company had strongly positive cash flow in the quarter, $9.9 million in net free cash flow. This was a strong turnaround from the year-ago quarter, when cash flow was negative. For the full year, the company reported a top line of $385.5 million, up 42% yoy. Again, subscription revenue was particularly pointed out; this metric rose 45% you to $352.8 million. A look at Smartsheet’s recurring revenues will help shed light on the company’s confidence. Smartsheet tracks the annualized contract value (ACV) as a measure of gross income; customers with ACV greater of $5,000 or more grew by 31% yoy; with ACV of $50,000 or more grew by 58% yoy, and with ACV of $100,000 or more grew by 68%. This indicates that Smartsheet can rely on increasingly lucrative recurring revenues going forward. JPM’s 5-star analyst Mark Murphy is impressed with Smartsheet's recent performance, enough to upgrade his stance on the stock from Neutral to Overweight (i.e. Buy). “We have been articulating a thesis that this category of collaborative work management wasn’t an immediate pandemic-response type of purchase, but we had theorized that it could start to gain attention later in the cycle as companies have more time to think about ways to get work done outside of Zoom and as they get more visibility into the distribution of their workforces post-COVID-19…. We continue to believe that Smartsheet faces ample growth opportunities across several vectors and thus carries potential to become part of the enterprise software fabric within organizations,” Murphy commented. Murphy puts an $83 price target on the stock to back his Buy rating, implying an upside of 32% for the next 12 months. (To watch Murphy’s track record, click here) All in all, a total of 8 analysts have weighed in on Smartsheet shares, and their recommendations include 7 Buys against just 1 Hold. This gives the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. SMAR is selling for $62.86 right now, and its $82 average price target suggest a runway to 30% upside this year. (See SMAR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 REITs To Buy With 10% Dividends

    The global economy is still recovering from the pandemic, the S&P 500 is trading at an all-time high and unprecedented government stimulus spending has investors concerned about hyperinflation and rising interest rates. With all the uncertainty in the market at the moment, many investors are seeking the dependability of dividend stocks. Whether the market is up, down or sideways, a dividend payment from a solid company is always reliable. Despite the economic shutdown, many public companies are swimming in cash and choosing to return that cash to investors in the form of dividends and buybacks. Related Link: 3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Financial Sector High-Yield REITs: The average dividend yield for S&P 500 companies is at 1.49%, but there are plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay much higher yields than that. REITs often have particularly high yields because they are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to investors each year. With Treasury yields at historically low levels and a growing number of corporate bond yields dropping below 0% around the world, investors can find reliable income in REIT dividends. The only red flag for investors to watch out for when it comes to high-yielding dividend stocks are stocks that have endured steep declines, driving up their dividend yields relative to their share prices. But even many underperforming stocks can continue to pay their dividends as long as their business is healthy enough. Where To Find 10% Yield: Here are three REITs to consider that currently have double-digit dividend yields. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Annaly Capital Management is a REIT that specializes in investing in AAA-rated mortgage-backed securities. Annaly shares are up 68.9% in the past year and the REIT also pays a 10% dividend yield on top of those gains. Sachem Capital Corp (NYSE: SACH) Sachem Capital is a real estate finance company that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on properties. Sachem’s share price has skyrocketed 309.8% in the past year, but the stock still pays nearly a 10% dividend. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) Capstead Mortgage is a mortgage REIT that invests primarily in adjustable-rate agency residential mortgage-backed securities. Capstead shares are up 113.4% in the past year, and the REIT still pays nearly a 10% dividend. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFed Still Taking 'All-In' Approach To Economic Recovery: PowellGameStop Is Losing Its 'Stimmy' Support, Analyst Says© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Teen Vogue Drops New Editor As Advertisers Halt Campaigns Over Her Racist Tweets

    Condé Nast has announced that Alexi McCammond, who was set to begin as editor-in-chief at Teen Vogue on March 24, will not be taking the position following a controversy regarding anti-Asian tweets she published a decade ago. The hire sparked an internal revolt by magazine staffers and the suspension of advertising campaigns by two major advertisers, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) and Burt’s Bees, a Clorox (NYSE: CLX) brand. What Happened: McCammond is a 27-year-old African American journalist who gained attention for her political reporting at Axios and on-air commentary for MSNBC. In 2019, racially offensive tweets that she made during her college years surfaced. McCammond apologized at the time the tweets were discovered and apologized again when Teen Vogue staffers raised the issue to company executives after the announcement of her hiring earlier this month. The New York Times obtained an internal email from Stan Duncan, the chief people officer at Condé Nast, who told the company, “After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.” Duncan’s email included a statement from McCammond, who said her “past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about.” What Else Happened: The Times noted that while Condé Nast leadership, including Anna Wintour, the chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, tried to mitigate the growing dissent against McCammond with multiple meetings. Yet hitherto unknown tweets by McCammond involving homophobic language and a photograph of her dressed like an American Indian woman at a 2011 costume party also emerged. The company was reportedly aware of the anti-Asian tweets, but knew nothing of the other tweets and the photograph. Complicating matters was the decision by advertisers Ulta Beauty and Burt’s Bees to suspend Teen Vogue advertising campaigns as result of the growing furor around McCammond. The Times cited anonymous sources who said Ulta Beauty campaign was a seven-digit figure; it is not certain how much Burt’s Bees campaign was worth, nor is it certain if other advertisers threatened to halt their advertising. Photo of Alexi McCammond via her Instagram page. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUlta Beauty Halts Teen Vogue Ad Campaign Amid Uproar Over New Editor's Racist Tweets From College Years© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Software Company Fell Behind in the Cloud Era. Now It’s Catching Up and the Stock Could Soar.

    The software company Splunk is making a late and painful transition to the cloud. The end result should be a win for investors—they just don’t know it yet.

  • Coast Guard Vet Craig Gordnier converted a 1999 school bus to a mobile home in 200 days

    COVID-19 hit and Coast Guard veteran Craig Gordnier saw an opportunity to convert a 1999 Blue Bird school bus into a mobile home. The transformation happened in 200 days.

  • Ethereum Could Overtake Bitcoin, Messari Analyst Says

    What Happened: Ryan Watkins, an analyst at cryptocurrency research firm Messari, believes Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could surpass Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to become the most valuable cryptocurrency. In a recent interview with Fintech Today, Watkins said that the shift towards Ethereum 2.0 would bring about some changes in the coin’s monetary policy, which could lead to Ether (ETH) taking over as the leading cryptocurrency in the future. Why It Matters: According to Watkins, Bitcoin’s unique selling point as a “store of value” asset is the fact that its monetary policy is very predictable. “I think that the shift to Ethereum 2.0 and proof of stake, which is kind of like a new way of securing the Ethereum blockchain....Ethereum may actually be more secure than Bitcoin”, he said. Watkins pointed out that the new monetary policy brought about by Ethereum 2.0 would lead to ETH being a deflationary asset, as more of the token’s supply is burned every year. While this would undoubtedly lead to a higher value proposition for Ethereum, the Messari analyst highlighted how the rise in DeFi (decentralized finance) applications being built on the Ethereum has further propelled the blockchain’s utility in the crypto space. “The way Ethereum becomes money is not actually by being adopted by countries as a currency; the way it becomes money is actually by building his own economy,” explained Watkins while stating that the GDP of Ethereum is actually rivaling many large countries in the world. Data from Blockchain Center shows that Ethereum has already surpassed Bitcoin in terms of node count, transaction count, and total transaction fees. However, in terms of market cap, Ethereum’s $200 billion is still a ways off from Bitcoin’s market cap of $1 trillion. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $59,063 with a slight loss of 0.67% in the past twenty-four hours. Ethereum was trading at $1,826, showing 0.15% growth in twenty-four hours and a 3.84% gain over the past week. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Mining Revenue On The Rise: Miners Record M In A Single DayUK Payments Firm Bottlepay Enables Bitcoin Payments Via Twitter, Reddit, Discord, More Apps© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Volkswagen is trouncing Tesla in the stock market this year

    The world's leading automakers are still far from catching up to Tesla's market capitalization.

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a house

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to success and fulfillment.

  • Shake Shack bets on NYC 'renaissance' with new Bryant Park location

    Here's why Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti is optimistic that New York City will come back.

  • What's Happening With Plug Power Stock Today?

    Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) announced in Thursday’s after-hours session that they have received an expected notification from Nasdaq related to its delayed annual 10-K report. The clean energy manufacturing company now has 60 days from the day of notification, or until May 17, 2021, to file Form 10-K with the SEC. Shares of Plug Power dropped in the after-hours session after the hydrogen fuel-cell company disclosed reporting errors in accounting, particularly related to several non-cash items. The company said it will now reissue financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020. Read More Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThinking About Buying Stock In Ford, Apple, Beyond Meat Or Starbucks?Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nike, Nokia, Facebook, Amazon Or Disney?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Stocks With Earnings Growth Beyond 2021

    The U.S. economy should grow at a mid-single-digit rate in 2022, lower than 2021’s, but still faster than in any year during the past decade, while S&P 500 revenue is forecast to climb around 6%.

  • Is This Underappreciated Cathie Wood Stock a Better Buy Than Tesla Right Now?

    Pretty much everybody knows Cathie Wood really likes Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). What is this underappreciated stock -- and could it be an even better buy than Tesla? Wood singled out medical genetics leader Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) as an especially underappreciated stock.

  • Alexi McCammond Is No Longer Heading to Teen Vogue

    Her past racist and homophobic tweets were unearthed earlier this month.

  • The 45 biggest differences between 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' and the 2017 theatrical version

    So much is different in the four-hour film. Insider rounds up the biggest differences between WB's 2017 theatrical cut and HBO Max's "Snyder Cut."

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol