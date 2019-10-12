What my journey into homelessness taught me

With homelessness increasing in the United States, many people, including President Trump, have proposed institutionalizing those who can no longer afford their rent or mortgage costs. But as I learned myself this year, one serious medical event can be all it takes to destroy a stable living situation.

Though I didn’t know it at the time, my descent into homelessness began nine years ago, when I was working as a college music professor in Bronxville, N.Y., where I commuted from my studio apartment in Manhattan. After decades of mental health issues that started with the premature death of my mother when I was 8 years old, I was diagnosed in 2010 with refractory depression, a condition that is unresponsive to traditional treatment, and I began receiving monthly electroshock therapy. That physically taxing procedure weakens memory, and made my job as a teacher untenable. Unable to continue working, I was forced to go on government disability and for the next nine years I struggled to cobble together money for rent. Finally, at the age of 58, I bundled my life into a suitcase and backpack and, in May, set up camp in a beige room at the Renaissance Men's Shelter in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

Renaissance serves 200 men whom the city designates as MICA, an acronym for “mentally ill and chemical abusing,” and my roommates, who range in age from 24 to 66, blur the distinction. A 39-year-old opium addict named Matthew, for example, self-medicates for anxiety and depression, while Noah, an elderly crack smoker, is schizophrenic. The room where we sleep each night has a locker room odor — a mixture of sweat, urine and mildew — and contains five steel-frame cots, each next to a maroon locker that almost scrapes the ceiling. There are no trash cans, so my four roommates leave their uneaten food, cigarette stubs and plastic bags on the floor near the door, a spot that would be perfect, it seems to me, for a trash can. All summer long, central air conditioning keeps my dormitory so cold that I half-expect to see my breath. Each night I put on three pairs of socks, two shirts, a sweater and a hoodie before slipping under two heavy blankets.

David Shohl stands outside the shelter in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News) More

A simmering threat of confrontation pervades the five-story building, and sometimes residents act out violently against authority figures or other residents. I’ve witnessed a couple of overdoses and several fights, including a brawl between two security guards — one of whom left the grounds in an ambulance.

The night I first came to the shelter, someone threw a chair into a circle of residents waiting to check in. Two months later, a middle-age resident from down the hall entered the room where I sleep and attacked Noah with a cane, demanding $5. I pulled the cane away and forced the man out of the room, but though we reported the incident, no one bothered to investigate it or file charges.

Days at Renaissance Men's Shelter start at 7 a.m., when the basement cafeteria serves breakfast. Every resident must leave the building on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. while attendants clean the dorms and hall bathrooms. Residents who don’t have legitimate day jobs or a place to go can stay either in the television lounge or the computer room during the day. When you suffer from disabling depression, you find out pretty quickly who your real friends and family are. My own history, which includes a bout of anorexia when I was 11, a major mental breakdown at age 41 and a suicidal episode at 48, eventually alienated some family members who suspected me of exaggerating my condition in order to get out of working. Fed up at my lack of improvement, many friends stopped calling or returning messages because, I suspect, they feared I might impose on them.