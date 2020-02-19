What prior debates reveal about Bloomberg under pressure

At this point in the Democratic presidential primary, most Americans have probably seen a Mike Bloomberg ad on TV. The billionaire former New York mayor has already spent more promoting his candidacy than any other presidential candidate in history: $338.7 million, to be exact.

But on Wednesday night Bloomberg himself will finally appear, live and in person, to debate his Democratic rivals — not just criticize them via flashy web videos. The question now is whether he will live up to his own (very, very expensive) hype.

Not doing so is a real risk for Bloomberg.

“Seeing him up close, he could suffer from a little ‘[Joe] Biden syndrome,’” New York-based political consultant Neal Kwatra, who is unaffiliated in the Democratic presidential primary, recently told Politico. “Most of the country is seeing a capable businessman with short, sweet, pithy ads bombarded all over TV and the internet and there’s a certain brand that’s already emerged. At this stage of the game, anything that contradicts that or undercuts that, it’s dangerous.”

While Wednesday’s Democratic gathering in Las Vegas may be Bloomberg’s presidential debate debut (he qualified Tuesday after cracking double digits in four national polls), he has debated before. In New York, Bloomberg ran for mayor (and won) three times. During those campaigns, he participated in at least eight debates.

To get a sense of what to expect Wednesday night, Yahoo News reviewed hours of footage from 2001, 2005 and 2009. What we found was a dry, deadpan, often dismissive candidate who was far less dynamic on stage than he is in his 2020 campaign’s crisp “Mike Will Get It Done” commercials now dominating the airwaves.

Here are four takeaways from Bloomberg’s previous debate performances that could inform Wednesday’s clash.

He doesn’t make big mistakes

Mayoral debates tend to be far less dramatic than presidential ones, and Bloomberg has never had to deal with multiple rivals attacking him simultaneously on national television. Given his rapid rise to second place behind Bernie Sanders in the national polls — and given his campaign’s recent decision to declare that only he, Sanders and President Trump are still “viable” — that is almost certainly what he will face in Las Vegas.

“It’s a shame Mike Bloomberg can buy his way into the debate,” Elizabeth Warren tweeted Tuesday. “But at least now primary voters curious about how each candidate will take on Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire.”

Even so, Bloomberg tends not stumble on stage (unlike, say, Biden). His situation now most closely resembles his situation heading into his first round of debates in the fall of 2001. Back then, Bloomberg was spending big in his race against Democrat Mark Green. He was gaining in the polls, though still trailing. He was a new face — and, as a Democratic businessman turned Republican candidate competing in a heavily Democratic city, he was seen as an opportunistic interloper. In other words, he had something to prove — just like he does now.

Then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at a gun violence summit in Baltimore, Jan. 14, 2013 (Patrick Semansky/AP) More

“You don't understand the city just by spending a lot of private wealth in ads in an election year,” Green snapped at one point during the debate. “You understand the city by going to where people live and asking what they need and then reflecting it.”

It was perhaps Bloomberg’s most uneven, unpolished debate performance. As the New York Times later noted, the sometimes imperious entrepreneur indulged all of his least appealing tics: “Sighing audibly, which he does when he is attacked. Gazing toward the heavens, which he does when annoyed by a question. Reciting endless statistical information, which he does almost reflexively.”