  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What Supreme Court Justice Breyer's retirement means for business

Alexis Keenan
·Reporter
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stephen Breyer
    Stephen Breyer
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement at the end of the court's current term has court watchers wondering if a more liberal successor could make the court more united along ideological lines, a change that could benefit certain business interests.

Constitutional law scholars say the court’s persuasions under a yet-to-be-named and confirmed nominee are difficult to predict. Under one theory, his replacement could deepen the court’s 6-3 conservative-liberal divide, if he's replaced with someone more liberal, leading to a higher percentage of decisions along ideological lines. That, in turn, could lead to more decisions benefiting businesses since collectively conservative justices side with corporations more frequently than liberals do. 

Another theory hypothesizes that the new justice's particular legal expertise and analytical approach will have a bigger impact on future court rulings.

New Haven University constitutional law associate professor, Chris Haynes, cautions that even though Breyer’s vacancy presents President Joe Biden with an opportunity to replace one liberal justice with another, the change isn’t a guaranteed apples-to-apples switch.

“Even if you have another liberal Justice taking Breyer’s place, the one thing about Breyer, and also Ginsburg to a large extent, is a lot of experience, a lot of rapport built up with the current justices to forge coalitions or to persuade other justices,” Haynes said, referring to the late liberal justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer listens during a forum at the French Cultural Center in Boston, Feb. 13, 2017. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer listens during a forum at the French Cultural Center in Boston, Feb. 13, 2017. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

In razor thin cases, Haynes says, it can be useful to have a moderate-to-liberal justice like Breyer who likes to build consensus. “I think on business matters, the court will become more united [along party lines] than it has been,” Haynes said.

Haynes notes that the court’s newer conservative members have joined several business related decisions in which the court’s conservative bloc held 6-3, including on president Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test order requirement for businesses with more than 100 employees. 

In a parallel dissenting opinion, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch argued further that the administration does not have the authority to require that health care workers get vaccinated.

'The whole right, left divide ... is exaggerated'

Steve Johnson, a Florida State University law professor and former senior attorney with the IRS’ Chief Counsel’s Office, acknowledges decisions expose ideological divides on politically charged cases like Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, a dispute over whether religious employers have to pay for employee health insurance that covers contraception. However, he added, the bulk of cases that impact business interests like those impacting antitrust, tax law, and bankruptcy don't involve politics.

“The whole right, left divide, I believe, is exaggerated,” Johnson said. “Is there such an ideological divide on the court? Yes, of course on the hot-button ideological issues. But, the overwhelming majority of Supreme Court decisions are 7-2, or 8-1, or 9-0.” 

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021.. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

All nine justices in the 2021 decision City of Chicago, Illinois v. Fulton, for example, held against the City and in favor of bankruptcy debtors, finding debtors could retain property after filing a bankruptcy petition, without violating the Bankruptcy Code. At least five other unanimous cases involving business issues have been handed down since 2012. 

The perception that the justices will vote along ideological lines, Johnson says, is not well adapted to the business context. Johnson sees Breyer’s vacancy as most significant for the way he interpreted statutory law. Most business cases, he explains, deal with statutory law as opposed to Constitutional law or case law, and therefore turn on the justices’ interpretation of their text. 

“That is a big division on the court,” Johnson said. “Breyer is distinctly a ‘purposivist’ (someone who interprets a statute's gray areas, not only by what the text says, but also by trying to elicit what end Congress intended to achieve by adopting it). He is arguably the strongest purposivist of the court."  

For whoever replaces Breyer, he says, the important question for business litigants is therefore: What is her approach to statutory interpretation?

Other major factors that will inform how business friendly the new court will become, Johnson said, are how the new justice views administrative law and standing, a legal doctrine requiring a party to show they're harmed from behavior they're suing over. 

When Congress empowers a government agency to act, for example, some justices give more deference to the government than others. Breyer, he says, was mercurial in that respect, coming down on both sides of such disputes.

“There are big battles in the Supreme Court about deference,” Johnson said. “And a whole lot of agencies are charged with enforcing a whole lot of laws. So it'll be important for businesses to have a sense of what the next justice thinks about the degree of deference to the regulatory agencies.”

As for standing, the new justice’s decisions could impact businesses interests such as environmental disputes. Parties that allege harm based on a corporation’s disregard for the environment, for example, have sometimes struggled to get their cases into court because they're unable to show how they've been harmed by that behavior.

Breyer proved relatively lenient in permitting litigants to bring cases, Johnson said.

In one recent case, TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, the Court made it more difficult for consumers to sue as a class, holding that a subset class of plaintiffs lacked standing to sue the credit reporting agency because they did not suffer an injury comparable to that of the class representative.

On Thursday, president Biden reaffirmed his pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Among the suspected candidates are D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and South Carolina U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why the NFL owners are exclusive socialists

    The NFL owners are a parallel universe of private wealth, and as such are one of greatest under-recognized power centers in our country. They don’t call this America’s most exclusive club for nothing.

  • Russian industry targeted, not consumers, if Biden export curbs imposed

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to spare everyday Russians from the brunt of U.S. export controls if Russia invades Ukraine, https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-buildup-ukraine-border-includes-blood-wounded-us-officials-say-2022-01-28 and focus on targeting industrial sectors, a White House official said. The comments narrow the scope of potential curbs on imports to Russia that had previously been described as disrupting Russia's economy more broadly, hitting industrial sectors and consumer technologies like smartphones. "We can't preview every action, but the intent there really is to have measures that we think will degrade Russia's industrial capabilities and industrial production capacity over time, not to go after individual, everyday Russian consumers," White House national security official Peter Harrell said in a virtual speech for the Massachusetts Export Center on Thursday that received little media coverage.

  • From the Newmaverse: Why people are still struggling

    Family finances are worsening for many Americans, now that pandemic aid has ended. These folks explained why.

  • Minneapolis Fed President: March rate hikes on the table

    One of the more 'dovish' members of the Federal Reserve told Yahoo Finance on Friday that the first post-COVID rate hike is on the table for March.

  • Recently leaked footage appears to show Tesla’s latest Cybertruck prototype

    Recently leaked footage appears to show Tesla’s latest Cybertruck prototype in a 360º walkaround.

  • U.S. Chamber issues rare warning on Fed nominee Raskin, citing oil, gas views

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday sent an unprecedented letter to lawmakers raising concerns about Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden's nominee as the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, and her calls for federal regulators to transition financing away from the fossil fuel industry. The U.S. industry lobby group urged leaders of the Senate Banking Committee to question Raskin about those statements and her criticism of the Fed for allowing oil and gas companies to access emergency pandemic funds, among other issues. Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the Chamber's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said the trade group had never before sent a public letter questioning a Fed nominee, but noted the group had stopped short of opposing her nomination outright, at least for now.

  • Boeing invests $450 million in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company

    Wisk Aero CEO Gary Gysin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company's partnership with Boeing.

  • RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers

    Investors may soon be able to preserve their retirement war chest for longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for required minimum … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed's matchmaker fear: Flatlining economy meets higher interest rates

    The Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates in March on the assumption the U.S. economy will largely steer clear of fallout from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and keep growing at a healthy clip. With financial markets fast adapting to expectations of an ever-more aggressive Fed battle against inflation, year-end data showed weaker-than-anticipated results for some of the inflation measures the U.S. central bank watches closely, a reminder of how uncertain its ultimate policy path remains. The numbers were still high, with the employment cost index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rising 4% on a year-on-year basis in the fourth quarter, the largest increase since 2001, and the personal consumption expenditures price index jumping 5.8% on a year-on-year basis in December, the biggest annual rise since 1982 and nearly triple the Fed's 2% inflation target.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • The Next Recession Is Coming. Here’s How to Time It.

    Will the Fed tighten the economy into a recession? That’s what some on Wall Street fear. Watch the yield curve for clues to the next downturn.

  • Why sales of high-priced Bentleys and Rolls-Royces have boomed while the auto industry suffered

    People bought nearly 50% more Rolls-Royces in 2021 than 2020, even as a shortage of computer chips crippled auto manufacturing.

  • IMF warns crypto rout could lead to systemic risk, backs Fed digital coin

    Increasing correlations between crypto and stocks may create risks to the financial system, an official told Yahoo Finance.

  • Kansas man threatened to kill President Biden, drove to Maryland, according to court records

    The man referred to President Biden as the Anti-Christ in threatening messages posted on Facebook, according to court records.

  • Charting Global Economy: Inflation Data Underscore Fed Urgency

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest U.S. inflation readings reinforced the Federal Reserve’s recent urgency to begin raising interest rates, Germany’s economy shrank in the closing months of 2021 while Taiwan’s expansion powered ahead.Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felo

  • How To Value Real Estate Investment Property

    Real estate valuation helps you choose better investments. Learn what capitalization rate means and techniques for valuing real estate.

  • Pandemic upends tipping in America

    From restaurants to ride-sharing, Americans are tipping a lot more than they did before the pandemic.Why it matters: The past two years have upended the way we express appreciation to the people who provide us food and services.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: We're leaving tips much more frequently, in part because a lot more transactions are prompting us to — sometimes before the service we're tipping for has been completed.By the numb

  • More than 45,000 of America's bridges are in 'poor' condition. Should you be worried?

    USA TODAY's searchable database of bad bridges details the conditions of more than 600,000 structures across the nation.

  • Avalanche star MacKinnon diagnosed with facial fracture

    Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has been diagnosed with a facial fracture and a concussion after being bloodied by a hard hit in Wednesday's NHL game, the team announced on Friday.

  • Sean Penn Feels American Men Have 'Become Quite Feminized' Because of 'Cowardly Genes'

    "There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt," Sean Penn told The Independent