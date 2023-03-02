What the end of the 'Great Moderation Era' means for investors: Morning Brief

1
Jared Blikre
·4 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Today's newsletter is by Jared Blikre, a reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @SPYJared. Read this and more market news on the go with the Yahoo Finance App.

In 2004, then-Fed chair Ben Bernanke gave a speech titled, "The Great Moderation."

His thesis: "One of the most striking features of the economic landscape over the past twenty years or so has been a substantial decline in macroeconomic volatility."

And while the Global Financial Crisis dented this belief, a post-crisis economic recovery and stock market boom brought these ideas back into vogue among many investors who rode a "stocks only go up" rally for more than a decade.

But with inflation at multi-decade highs and interest rates at their highest levels in over 15 years, some investors are saying that the old investing epoch has come to an end — ushering in a new era where fundamentals matter, traditional savers are rewarded once again, and the volatility that Bernanke said goodbye to is back.

In other words, choppier waters might be the new norm for a while.

There are a few things that are starkly different about this present business cycle, Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, told Yahoo Finance Live Wednesday.

First, there's the hot labor market, despite the white-collar layoffs. Historically, it's the lower-wage workers that are first in line to get cut.

"Yet another thing about this cycle that is just so different relative to past cycles," Saunders said.

To date, this downturn has been felt mostly at the upper ends of the wealth spectrum, with asset prices like stocks, bonds, and real estate suffering declines.

Meanwhile, inflation is a pernicious problem that disproportionately affects lower incomes. But it has not yet become entrenched — at least in the eyes of policy makers.

Investors may not know what to think, but Sonders expects the current fog to lift a bit when we get the next batch of quarterly reports in April. But it might not be a clarity worth celebrating. Analysts have already been lowering the bar for the first quarter earnings, and Sonders believes they have a ways to go considering the bond market is signaling the Fed needs to be yet more aggressive.

"One of the factors most highly correlated to corporate earnings is the 10-year [U.S. Treasury] yield, with a lag," she says.

Sonders believes the 10-year yield is forecasting the Fed will need to keep rates higher for longer, and that "the path of least resistance for [earnings estimates] is down" — targeting the first half of this year.

Whether or not that near-term pain materializes, Sonders closes the door on the prior epoch of declining rates and volatility, then describes what investors can expect in the years to come.

"I think that the end of the Great Moderation era is very much here ... Gone are the days of cheap access to goods, cheap access to energy, [and] cheap access to labor. I think all three of those ships have sailed," she says.

Sonders argues that reversing the engine of globalization and reorienting toward regionalism will have profound investing implications over the secular time frame.

"I would therefore expect greater inflation volatility, economic volatility, [and] geopolitical volatility. We're in this era of regionalization and demographic shifts that are pretty painful."

But as painful as these changes are for workers, consumers and investors alike, there are opportunities for investors. Consider that the Fed has finally raised short-term rates — the so-called risk-free rate — to levels that prevailed in decades prior.

"With the return of the risk-free [Treasury] rate, it's brought secular changes, including the fact that fundamentals are reattaching to prices," says Sonders. She goes on to explain that the market is no longer skewed so heavily toward mega cap stocks, and that there's hope for stock pickers once again after over a decade of underperformance.

"This has important implications and helps explain why equal-weighted [stock indices] have generally been doing better than [market] cap-weighted [indices] — why active [investing] has been doing better than passive [investing] — or at least is on a more level playing field with passive. And I think those are secular and as important backdrops for investors to think about."

What to Watch Today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Q4 Nonfarm Productivity (est. 2.5%)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Q4 Unit Labor Costs (est. 1.6%)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (est. 195,000)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Weekly Continuing Jobless Claims (est. 1,669,000)

Earnings

  • Before the bell: Best Buy (BBY), Macy's (M), Kroger (KR), Bilibili (BILI), Big Lots (BIG), Six Flags (SIX)

  • After the bell: Costco (COST), Broadcom (AVGO), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Dell (DELL), ChargePoint Holding (CHPT), Zscaler (ZS), Nordstrom (JWN), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), C3.ai (AI)

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg wants A.I. ‘personas’ for your Facebook and Instagram accounts as he scrambles to keep up with rival ChatGPT

    Meta says it hopes to bring A.I. features and "personas" to its social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

  • Biden begins push for funding for pandemic fraud measures

    President Joe Biden's administration is asking Congress to agree to pay more than $1.6 billion to help clean up the mess of fraud against the massive government coronavirus pandemic relief programs. In a strategy announced Thursday, the administration called for money and more time to prosecute cases, to put into place new ways to prevent identity theft and to help people whose identities were stolen. On a call with reporters, White House American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling had hope that Congress, including the GOP-controlled House that is often hostile to the Democratic administration, would see the spending as an investment.

  • Europe inflation eases slightly but consumer pain persists

    Inflation eased only slightly in the 20 countries that use the euro currency as the pain from higher costs for food and fuel persists and gives the European Central Bank no reason to slow interest rate increases aimed at getting prices back under control. The consumer price index reached 8.5% in February compared with a year earlier, a drop from 8.6% in January, the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat said Thursday. Inflation is down from its peak of 10.6% in October but its persistence has surprised economists, with figures from Germany, France and Spain coming in higher than expected this week.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: This Tech Stock Could Crush the Nasdaq When It Does

    The stock market has cycled between periods of fear and greed throughout history. So it's very likely that a new bull market will come, even if it doesn't seem possible after what's been a tough 18-month stretch.

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • 48 hours after he was crowned the world's richest person, Elon Musk loses top spot — again

    Telsa stock slid 5.7% in after-hours trade after the company held its investor day, hitting Musk's net worth.

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Citi (C) Closes Sale of Vietnam Consumer Banking Business

    With the sale of its Vietnam retail banking and consumer credit card businesses to United Overseas Bank Limited, Citigroup (C) closes six divestitures as part of its strategy refresh.

  • How Rivian Crushed All Electric Vehicle Stocks Today

    The last 24 hours have brought two less-than-bullish earnings reports for the electric vehicle industry and it's pulling the entire segment lower in trading on Wednesday. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) started the trend when it released earnings after the market closed on Tuesday, but Workhorse Group's (NASDAQ: WKHS) report this morning didn't help. Shares of Workhorse are down 12.6% at 2 p.m. ET, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has fallen 6.7%, Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) is down 2.7%, and battery supplier QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has dropped 6.8%.

  • Just How Big, Really, Is the "Biggest Airplane Sale in History"?

    It was, according to The Wall Street Journal, "the largest deal for commercial aircraft in aviation history." On Feb. 14, 2023, Air India Ltd. announced an agreement to purchase 190 single-aisle 737 MAX airliners, 20 twin-aisle 787 Dreamliners, and 10 larger 777X widebodies from Boeing (NYSE: BA) -- 220 airplanes in all, and with an option to buy 70 more.

  • Blackstone blocked investor withdrawals from $71 billion REIT in February

    Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.