What to expect from Jay Powell: Morning Brief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Udland
·Anchor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, August 27, 2021

The central bank event of the year in 'Jackson Hole'

For the second straight year, the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hosted by the Kansas City Fed will be held virtually and away from the scenic backdrop of Grand Teton National Park. 

But as has become tradition, on the morning of the symposium's first day we will hear from the current chair of the Federal Reserve. At 10:00 a.m. ET today, Jerome Powell will give a speech on the broad topic of "The Economic Outlook." 

Dedicated Fed watchers and market participants, as readers may well be familiar, are set to closely parse Powell's comments from hints about when the Fed might begin tapering its pace of asset purchases. 

In a note to clients ahead of this event, Kathy Bostjancic at Oxford Economics said Powell will likely "provide further guidance on a gradual policy pivot towards less extreme monetary accommodation." And in Oxford's view, an announcement that the Fed will begin tapering its pace of asset purchases late this year or early next could come as soon as September. 

Investors' focus on Fed policy is, in the end, driven by one simple idea. All else equal, if Fed policy is more accommodative — i.e. rates are lower or the Fed is buying assets — then conditions are primed for riskier assets to do better. When conditions are tighter, safer assets will perform better. These are both, of course, intentionally general descriptions. 

And while investors and strategists might be looking to Powell's speech today for a particular kernel of forward guidance, the Fed chair's approach during his previous three speeches as Fed chair at the Jackson Hole meeting suggests something bigger picture is likely. Particularly if we view Powell's own history at this event as anything like a guide. 

In 2018, Powell's first Jackson Hole speech as Fed chair, Powell talked about shifting targets of full employment and neutral interest rates. The speech reflected Powell's exact position at the central bank — a lawyer by training now leading the world's most influential central bank trying to figure out what all these Ph.D economists are talking about when they say "u star." The way Powell has handled shifts in markets and the economy during his tenure suggests his answer to questions on what he thinks about "r star" and "u star" and "pi star" is not much. 

A year later, Powell gave an expansive overview of an economic expansion then in its 11th year and what we viewed as the third distinct era of economic development since World War II. An era that unbeknownst to Powell or that symposium's attendees was soon to be shaken to its core by a global pandemic just six months later. 

In 2020, Powell unveiled the Fed's new average inflation targeting program. "In seeking to achieve inflation that averages 2% over time, we are not tying ourselves to a particular mathematical formula that defines the average," Powell said. "Thus, our approach could be viewed as a flexible form of average inflation targeting." 

And while the economy now more than a year past the end of the pandemic-induced recession and stocks are at record highs, Powell faces a delicate moment as Fed chair. The economy remains strong but some momentum has been lost amid a resurgent virus in the U.S. and around the globe. Powell's term as Fed chair is also set to expire in February, which means this may be his final Jackson Hole presentation as Fed chair. 

"The Economic Outlook" might seem, to some, the headline of a speech from the sitting Fed chair about what the next year has in store. Like a Wall Street economist, Powell could be compelled to offer the central banker version of a downgraded GDP forecast. 

But Powell's use of this platform through the years suggests we're in for something bigger picture. An effort, maybe, to answer questions raised in his first three speeches at this event as the economy embarks on a new chapter of its development as Powell perhaps gets set to begin a new journey of his own. 

By Myles Udland, reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland

Read also

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Advanced goods trade balance, July (-$90.9 billion expected, -$91.2 billion in June)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Wholesale inventories, month-over-month, July preliminary (1.0% expected, 1.1% in June)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Personal income, July (0.3% expected, 0.1% in June)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Personal spending, July (0.4% expected, 1.0% in June)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PCE core deflator, month-on-month, July (0.3% expected, 0.4% in June)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PCE core deflator, year-on-year, July (3.6% expected, 3.5% in June)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan Sentiment, August final (70.8 expected, 70.2 in prior print)

Earnings

  • No notable reports scheduled for release

Politics

  • The U.S. flag at the White House will be flown at half staff and President Biden is scheduled to receive updates on the situation in Afghanistan following the killing of 13 U.S. service members. On Thursday evening, Biden told the attackers “we will hunt you down and make you pay.”

  • He’s not running for president but Sen. Bernie Sanders is back on the campaign trail to sell the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion budget framework. He visits Indiana today and Iowa this weekend. He tweeted that he’s happy to “get out among the people.”

Top News

China plans to ban U.S. IPOs for tech firms with data security risks [Reuters]

Apple strikes App Store deal with small developers as it waits for 'Fortnite' ruling [Reuters]

Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial: What to expect in the case against the ex-Theranos CEO [Yahoo Finance]

Peloton sees profitability hit as it slashes bike price [Reuters]

HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Education Department discharges $1.1 billion in debt for 115,000 ITT students

Why Hawaii 'hitting the pause button' on travel is turning heads

Here’s the cost of going unvaccinated

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brace for Powell Signaling Taper Is Near, Sparking Dollar Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is going to provide strong guidance that tapering will begin in 2021, lifting the dollar and stocks, if Bloomberg News’s MLIV strategists are right.The majority view is that Powell will deliver a clear outlook for winding down quantitative easing, when he delivers his Jackson Hole speech Friday. Some common themes among the MLIV team are that tapering will lift both Treasury yields and the currency. The strength of the economy will keep sendi

  • Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding

    Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle brand by Geely, said on Friday it raised $500 million in its first external funding from investors including Intel, battery maker CATL and online entertainment firm Bilibili. Investors also included Cathy Fortune Corporation, which invests in mining companies, and private-equity firm Boyu Capital that additionally signed long-term investment partnerships with Zeekr, the carmaker said in a statement. Zeekr is jointly owned by Geely Automobile and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Marketmind: Positioned for a Jackson Hole "snoozer"

    Jackson Hole has loomed over trading all week but there's a sense among many market watchers that the wait will turn out to be anticlimactic. "Currency markets are overwhelmingly positioned for a snoozer," said Cambridge Global Payments strategist Karl Schamotta, nicely capturing the mood in our pre-conference analysis. Of course, there's always the possibility that Powell spills the beans and enlightens investors about how and when he plans to taper the Fed's $120 billion monthly asset purchases but the talk on the street is that he won't given the risks posed by the delta variant.

  • Markets brace for Federal Reserve tapering clues - live updates

    British Airways plans budget airline to take on Ryanair and easyJet FTSE 100 inches higher, boosted by miners Shortages push up HGV driver pay by a tenth US markets slipped as worries mounted over stimulus tapering Ryan Bourne: Ministers should not be meddling with how and where people work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Shell Oil (RDS.A) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Zoom Video’s stock rallies after Morgan Stanley says stock has gotten too cheap to ignore

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. jumped Thursday, while the company's peers and the broader market stumbled, after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall turned bullish, saying investors have just gotten 'too negative.'

  • China Tech Rally Fizzles After Report on Tighter IPO Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in Chinese technology stocks evaporated in the afternoon after Dow Jones reported that new regulations will be proposed to block companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from floating shares in the U.S.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 0.2% lower in Hong Kong after rising as much as 2% in the morning. The new rules target companies seeking foreign listing via units incorporated outside the country, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Te

  • Fed's Powell likely to give few hints on bond-buying taper timeline

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech to the Jackson Hole economic conference on Friday will likely offer few new hints about when the U.S. central bank may start reducing its massive asset purchases, analysts said. But Powell could tackle the sensitive task of explaining why tapering the $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities doesn't mean an imminent interest rate hike, advancing an effort by Fed policymakers to keep traders from pushing up borrowing costs more than the central bank may feel is warranted or healthy for an economy with millions still unemployed. Fed officials agree.

  • Apple Reached a Tentative Deal to Settle an App Store Lawsuit. What You Need to Know.

    The agreement will give developers new flexibility on how they work with the company's App Store.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Viewers Furious About Sen. Ben Sasse Appearance: ‘The Hypocrisy Is Mind-Blowing’ (Video)

    Sen. Ben Sasse took part in a lengthy interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, but it didn’t sit well with viewers. “Ben Sasse on Morning Joe,” complained one about the Nebraska Republican’s appearance on a show that has consistently taken swipes at top Republican elected officials. “I just can’t with this s—. The hypocrisy is mind blowing.” The criticism of Sasse’s appearance came not from the political elite and blue checks of Twitter, but from average MSNBC viewers, who shot off tweets

  • U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

    U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

  • Trump attempts to block House investigation into Capitol riot by claiming he and his allies are protected by executive privilege

    It's up to the Biden administration to determine whether executive privilege protects the records requested by the House select committee.

  • 25 Most Corrupt Countries in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 25 most corrupt countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on corruption around the globe, and go directly to the 5 Most Corrupt Countries in the World. Corruption refers to the act of misuse of authority for personal gain. It encompasses a broad range of actions, […]

  • Floridians Are Turning on Ron DeSantis as Covid Deaths Hit Record High

    The pandemic is now worse than it's ever been in Florida. The state's governor is playing politics

  • Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton says it's 'impossible' for Mike Pompeo to 'rewrite history' on his negotiations with the Taliban

    "That's a prescription for Democratic attack ads that would be fatal to someone's credibility," Bolton told Politico.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Banks: Republicans Have A 'Duty' To Punish Members Investigating Jan. 6 Riot

    If Republicans take back the majority in the House, Banks said there should be consequences for the lawmakers on the special committee.

  • Warnings About the Sturgis Rally Have Come Tragically True

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIn western South Dakota’s Meade County, more than one in three COVID-19 tests are currently returning positive, and over the last three weeks, seven-day average case counts have increased by 3,400 percent. This exponential growth in cases is likely attributable to the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated half a million visitors to Meade County and its environs from Aug. 6 through 15, potentially acting as a superspreader event

  • McGeachin must release Idaho indoctrination task force records to public, judge rules

    The judge wrote that Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin “would stop at nothing, no matter how misguided, to shield public records from the public.”

  • Taliban spokesman on future U.S. relations and women's rights

    Asked by CBS News' Roxana Saberi about reports of violence, Suhail Shaheen insists it's just "bandits," and says women are "already" enjoying freedoms under Taliban rule.