What to watch on Sky and NOW in January 2024 from True Detective: Night Country to Fast X
Other highlights of the month include No Hard Feelings and Fire Country
Sky and NOW will be adding some big name shows and films to subscribers in January, from the next best HBO series to recent blockbuster favourites.
Jodie Foster will be making a triumphant return to the crime drama genre with True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the hit HBO anthology series. Elsewhere, Sky will be putting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg under the microscope in a new documentary, and Sky will also help kick off awards season by airing the Emmy awards.
Here is everything you need to know about what is coming to Sky and NOW in January.
The TV shows coming to Sky and NOW in January 2024
True Detective: Night Country | 15 January
Foster and Kali Reis take on the roles of Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro in the fourth season of True Detective, which sees the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of eight men from an Arctic research station in the fictional town of Ennis.
Through their investigation, Danvers and Navarro will be forced to face not only the monsters that lurk in the dark but also their own inner demons.
Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse | 11 January
In a new feature documentary, Mark Zuckerberg's rise in the tech industry will be scrutinised from the creation of Facebook to Meta, and it will explore the important events that have defined his life and made him one of the major figures of the 21st century.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards | 16 January
Huzzah! It's awards season again, and Sky will be televising the Primetime Emmy Awards live for viewers in the UK. The 2024 edition of the event will see shows like Succession, The Last of Us and The Bear battle it out for the top prizes.
Fire Country | January TBC
Sky is the place to go to for American shows like Fire Country, which will premiere in the UK for the first time after coming out across the pond in 2022. The show follows a young convict as he joins a prison-release firefighting programme and their exploits in California.
The films coming to Sky and NOW in January 2024
Fast X | 5 January
The Fast and Furious franchise is coming to an end but before it does there are two more films to come, the first of which is Fast X. After exploding onto the silver screen in 2023, the film is set to become available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW in January. The action flick sees Don Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the gang face their most formidable enemy yet, the sadistic Dante (Jason Momoa).
No Hard Feelings | 19 January
Jennifer Lawrence brushes off her comedy skills in No Hard Feelings, a raunchy comedy about a young woman who agrees to date a rich couple's awkward 19-year-old son to earn a quick buck.
Book Club: The Next Chapter | 13 January
In this fun and heartfelt comedy Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen return as best friends Diane, Vivian, Sharon and Carol as they embark on the girl's trip they never had to celebrate Vivian's recent engagement to Arthur (Don Johnson).
1 January
Arthur's Whisky
4 January
Julia season 2
5 January
Fast X
9 January
SurrealEstate
10 January
Landscape Artist of the Year 2024
11 January
Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse
12 January
One More Shot
13 January
Book Club: The Next Chapter
14 January
Magnum PI - The Final Episodes
15 January
True Detective: Night Country
16 January
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
19 January
No Hard Feelings
TBC January release date
Fire Country