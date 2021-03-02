Which travel stocks to consider post pandemic based on web search trends

Adam Shapiro
·Anchor
·3 min read

Pandemic weary Americans are searching for places to escape to on vacation as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Yellowstone has exploded in a way that it really hadn't before and you can kind of see that in the top trending destinations," SimilarWeb's Alisha Kapur told Yahoo Finance Live. Kapur is the lead travel industry consultant at SimilarWeb, an analytics firm that tracks millions of clicks across the web, on a daily basis, to determine potential investment trends for paying clients. "People really are looking for safe, outdoor open spaces and Yellowstone and other national parks offer that so you can see from consumer search trends that national parks are kind of top of mind for most consumers, especially as they look for safe, comfortable, remote ways to get around."

SimilarWeb is telling their clients that the top five trending getaway searches include Yellowstone National Park, Disney World, Disneyland, Universal Studios Florida and the Grand Canyon.

Among search winners in the post pandemic travel reopening trade, Airbnb (ABNB), which logged 49 million searches in January. That was 15 million more than runner up VRBO which clicked in at 34 million. The only traditional accommodation "supplier" in SimilarWeb's data to make the top five searches was Marriott (MAR) at 17 million.

"I do believe that alternative accommodations will kind of maintain that strong pickup that they've had over the next few months," Kapur said. But she adds traditional hotel chains like Hilton (HLT) and Hyatt (H) are "doing a lot to regain consumers trust, they are offering a lot of deals, they are really, really kind of trying to put out calls to action to their loyal consumer base."

Getting there is half the fun

Passenger traffic through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at the nation's airports continues to improve, according to Raymond James airline analyst Savanthi Syth. She recently told her clients, "Thursday, Feb. 25, passenger throughput crossed 1 million, which has only previously been seen on weekends or holiday periods since the pandemic began."

Syth said domestic demand started picking up two weeks ago writing, "Delta has seen a significant step up in travel demand, related to both near term and summer bookings (i.e., booking curve has started to elongate). This is similar to commentary by Southwest, as well as our recent weekly checks indicating domestic demand improving even outside of peak holiday/weekend travel."

"Southwest airlines remains America's sweetheart and has outperformed peers because of its focus on domestic" routes which the airlines call visiting friends and relatives, SimilarWeb said.

SouthWest (LUV) had 62% more web visits, according to SimilarWeb, than American (AAL) Delta (DAL) and United (UAL). Kapur said, "Southwest will continue to be the most successful airline in the short term, until more international destinations reopen to Americans."

Lamar Villere a partner and portfolio manager at Villere and Co. said consumer behavior is coming back faster than expected especially at companies with exposure to consumer discretionary spending.

"Maybe they are booking a few months out some are booking sooner, some are booking later but people are booking things. People are getting out of the house and looking for ways to spend their money right now," Villere said.

Post pandemic cruising still docked

Among the big cruise lines SimilarWeb said Carnival (CCL) had 4 million searches in January which was twice as many as its competitors Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) which had 2 million each. But SimilarWeb is telling clients overall cruise search traffic remains depressed.

"We are still seeing continued traffic to information pages, cancellation pages, and really pages where consumers are not necessarily booking on site," Kapur said. Carnival recently pushed its suspension of operations through May 31 with other cruise lines doing the same. Kapur predicts continued volatility in the cruise sector for the next few months with a possible pickup this summer.

Adam Shapiro is co-anchor of Yahoo Finance Live 3pm to 5pm. Follow him on Twitter @Ajshaps

, and redditFollow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Abercrombie & Fitch smashes profit forecasts, says Q1 off to a good start

    Yahoo Finance Live speaks with Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz about her 2021 outlook.

  • Target Q4 earnings beat analysts' forecasts across the board, skips 2021 guidance

    Target's latest earnings are out. Here's the analysis you need to know.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick down after S&P 500's best session since June

    Stock futures edged lower Tuesday morning as the major indexes retreated slightly after rallying a day earlier.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 50% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Stocks started this year with heft gains, edged back last week, and now are rising again. The big tech giants led the moves, with volatility in Apple and Amazon leading the NASDAQ on its gyrations. The strategy team at investment bank Goldman Sachs have taken notice of the market shakeups, and are working out what it means for investors. According to macro strategist Gurpreet Gill, watching bond yields and stock values closely, “The rise in global yields is a reflection of improved growth prospects given encouraging vaccine progress and in the US forthcoming sizeable fiscal stimulus. [It] also signals higher inflation expectations and in turn pulled forward expectations for the timing of monetary policy normalization.” Monetary policy may be key to calming investor worries – and on that score, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress is seen as positive. In his comments to lawmakers, the head of the central bank indicated that the Fed has no intention to raise interest rates any time soon. So far, the outlook is in-line with predictions made by Goldman economist Jan Hatzius, who stated his belief earlier this year that the Fed would hold tight on rates and that 2021 will be a good year for long positions on stocks. So much for the macro outlook. At the micro level, turning to individual stocks, Goldman’s analysts have been busy locating the equities which they believe will gain should current conditions hold for the near- to mid-term. They found two stocks in particular with, in their view, 50% or higher upside potential. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out both tickers also sport a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is Vinci Partners, an alternative investment and asset management firm based in Brazil. The company offers customers a range of services and funds, including access to hedge funds, real estate and infrastructure investment, private equity, and credit investment. Vinci boasts a global reach and a leading position in Brazil’s wealth management industry. To start the new year, Vinci went public on the NASDAQ index. VINP shares started trading on January 28, at $17.70, slightly under the company’s initial pricing of $18. The first day’s trading saw 13.87 million shares of VINP go on sale. After some 4 weeks on the public markets, Vinci has a market cap of $910 million. Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Tito Labarta describes Vinci as a well-diversified asset platform with strong growth potential. “We think Vinci is well positioned to gain share and outpace market growth given strong competitive advantages. Vinci has one of the most diverse product offerings among its alternative asset management peers, with seven different investment strategies and 261 funds. Moreover, Vinci has outperformed its benchmarks in all strategies, having a strong track record and being recognized with awards from relevant institutions, such as Institutional Investor, Morningstar, Exame and InfoMoney. The company has developed strong communication tools to reinforce its brand and institutional presence in the Brazilian marketplace, such as podcasts, seminars, investor days with IFAs, among other participations in events and webinars," Labarta opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Labarta rates VINP a Buy, and his $39 price target implies an impressive 141% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) One month on the NASDAQ has brought Vinci positive attention from Wall Street’s analysts, with a 3 to 1 split in the reviews favoring Buys over Holds and giving the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock is currently selling for $16.15 and its $26.75 average price target suggests it has room for ~66% growth in the next 12 months. (See VINP stock analysis at TipRanks) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) Goldman Sachs analysts have also pointed out Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as a potential winner for investors. This company, a leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, works with hospitals, clinics, labs, and blood banks around the world to deliver fast, secure, and accurate testing results. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics possesses several important ‘firsts’ in its industry: it was the first company to deliver a diagnostic test for Rh +/- blood typing, for detection of HIV and HEP-C antibodies, and more recently has been working on COVID-19 tests. Ortho is the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics company, handling over 1 million tests every day, from more than 800,000 patients around the world. Like Vinci Partners above, this company went public on January 28. The IPO saw Ortho put 76 million shares on the market, with trading on the first day opening at $15.50, below the $17 initial pricing. Even so, the IPO raised $1.22 billion in gross funds, and the over-allotment option from the underwriters brought in an additional $193 million. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes believes the company’s past growth performance justifies a positive sentiment, and that Ortho is capable of deleveraging its balance sheet. "The key to the equity story for OCDX is successfully resetting their organic growth rate to a durable 5-7% from an historical pace of roughly flat. Given the level of profitability and potential FCF generation, if OCDX were to reset growth, they could delever the balance sheet and increase their level of inorganic and organic investments to create a durable growth algorithm," Sykes wrote. The analyst added, "The key growth driver in our view is the increase in OCDX’s lifetime customer value driven by a transition in the product set of their Clinical Lab business from a stand-alone clinical chemistry instrument to an integrated platform and ultimately to an automated platform. This transition is taking place largely within their own customer base, therefore is not dependent upon displacement, but rather serving the need of increasing throughput of a customer’s diagnostic capabilities. To this end, Sykes rates OCDX a Buy, and sets a $27 price target. At current levels, this implies a one-year upside of 51%. (To watch Sykes’ track record, click here) Ortho has a long history of delivering results for its customers, and that has Wall Street in a mood to rate the stock well. OCDX shares get a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 9 Buy reviews set since the IPO – against a just a single Hold. The average price target is $23.80, indicating ~33% upside potential from the current trading price of $17.83. (See OCDX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • This closely watched stock market indicator nears a sell signal

    The market has been under some pressure, but will it continue? This indicator says maybe.

  • American manufacturing is roaring back: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

  • Bitcoin at 'tipping point, Citi says as price surges

    Bitcoin rose nearly 7% on Monday as risk assets rallied after last week's bond rout cooled, with Citi saying the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade. With the recent embrace of the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc, bitcoin could be at the start of a "massive transformation" into the mainstream, the investment bank said. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients next week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • Roku and Nielsen announce strategic alliance

    Yahoo FInance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down the details of Roku and Nielsen's strategic alliance and what this means for companies and investors.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship ETF Roars Back With Near-Record Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst performance in almost a year is doing little to diminish demand for Cathie Wood’s brand.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK), the main fund at Wood’s Ark Investment Management, notched its second-biggest inflow ever on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The $464 million injection came on the heels of a four-day rout that had sent the exchange-traded fund down more than 15%, showing the willingness of investors to buy the dip.Spooked by rising bond yields, traders punished the pricier parts of the equity market last week, including many of ARKK’s top holdings, like electric carmaker Tesla Inc. But the pain has proved fleeting and ARKK posted its best day in nearly two months on Monday as stocks rallied across the board.The “rebound in equities and especially technology stocks were a delightful surprise to Ark Innovation ETF,” Saxo Bank’s Chief Investment Officer Steen Jakobsen wrote in a note. Jakobsen cautions though that the “Tesla-Bitcoin-Ark risk cluster could still induce volatility in equities.”Wood’s rough week at one point trimmed assets in ARKK, which returned 149% in 2020, by some $5 billion. While considerable, that remains a fraction of the firm’s ETF assets under management, which last month climbed to more than $60 billion.The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) also had an inflow on Friday, adding $64 million. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) saw a small outflow.In spite of Monday’s rebound, bearish bets continue to mount against ARKK. The percentage of shares sold short in the fund has reached a record of almost 5%, according to IHS Markit data.The ETF was little changed in early trading in New York on Tuesday. It’s up 9.8% this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' no longer has financial broker license: filing

    The Massachusetts financial professional who gained notoriety as GameStop bull "Roaring Kitty" is no longer a broker registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to the organization's online records. Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit, is no longer a registered financial broker as of Feb. 26, the FINRA records show. Gill became a central figure in a January trading frenzy in which shares of the ailing videogame retailer surged more than 1,000% in two weeks, driven by interest among retail investors in online forums.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Nio Tumbles On Earnings; Zoom Soars On Big Beat

    Dow Jones futures dropped Tuesday as Nio stock tumbled on earnings. Target and Zoom jumped on strong earnings and sales results.

  • 10 Best New Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we shared the 10 best new stocks to buy now. You can skip our discussion of the current situation of the financial markets and go directly to 5 Best New Stocks to Buy Now. Let’s face it: investing isn’t as easy as it seems, especially in the age of meme stocks, outrageous […]

  • Here are Warren Buffett's 15 largest stock holdings

    Buffett views his stock portfolio as a 'collection of businesses.'

  • Novavax CEO on COVID-19 vaccine trial progress

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's COVID-19 vaccine trial progress and his business outlook for the company.

  • Is TJX Companies Stock a Buy?

    TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) has something in common with fellow retailers that rely on shoppers coming to their physical stores. The coronavirus pandemic has been a big drag on sales and profit. In some locations, stores remained shut for months.

  • Why Rocket Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) surged 11.2% on Monday after interest rates retreated from their recent highs. The 10-year note is an important benchmark that tends to impact mortgage rates. The prospect of lower mortgage rates bodes well for Rocket Companies and its shareholders.

  • Hertz to Sell to Knighthead, Certares in Plan to Exit Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. received a bid from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management to purchase the rental-car company out of bankruptcy for as much as $4.2 billion, according to court documents.Under the plan, Knighthead and Certares would take control of Hertz when it emerges from its Chapter 11 reorganization, with the final value of the deal dependent on how much existing lenders participate in the financing. The bid is backed by a travel industry-focused investment fund that Knighthead and Certares created last year to take advantage of an expected rebound in companies that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.Hertz was unable to weather the blows from the pandemic that peers Enterprise Holdings Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc. also felt after decades of mismanagement -- a plight that one former top executive summed up as a slow-moving train wreck.Knighthead and Certares’s position would include a direct investment, a rights offering participation and buying Hertz’s existing unsecured debt. A hearing to approve the terms of the plan is scheduled for April 16.The plan fully repays Hertz’s first-lien and second-lien creditors and gives unsecured bondholders the option to take a cash payout of 70% of their investments’ face value or roll their debt into new financing, according to a Hertz statement. The rental-car company would have $1 billion of new first-lien financing, a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and a new asset-backed securitization facility under the deal.Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May when the near-total shutdown of the global travel industry sent its rental revenues plunging. It made a short-lived effort to raise funds after its bankruptcy filing by selling stock but abandoned that offering after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission questioned the plan.On Feb. 26, the company reported revenue for the fourth quarter of $1.2 billion, down 48% from the previous year’s $2.33 billion.The case is Hertz Corp. 20-11218, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.(Updates with hearing, deal details and background throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Online demand powers Kohl's holiday sales, to buy back up to $300 million of shares

    Shares of the mid-priced chain rose 2% as it reinstated a quarterly dividend and said it would buy back shares worth $200 million to $300 million. Department stores, including Kohl's, have been doubling down on cookware, kitchen electrics, beauty products, athleisure apparel and activewear, as they look to beat lower demand for dresses and formal clothing from consumers working from home. Kohl's, which started selling Lands' End Inc's comfy clothes last year, now plans to launch its own athleisure brand FLX as it looks to increase store space allotted for activewear.

  • A better way to raise the minimum wage

    A tiered minimum wage would allow different pay levels for different parts of the country.

  • Volvo Cars to Go Electric-Only And Shift Sales Online From 2030

    (Bloomberg) -- Volvo Cars set an ambitious goal to only sell battery cars by 2030, accelerating its plans after sales of electric vehicles surged.The Chinese-owned Swedish brand is rolling out a new lineup of electric cars and will unveil its second battery-only model later Tuesday. Going one step further than recent rivals’ decisions on EVs, Volvo’s electric vehicles will be available for sale only online, the company said in a statement.“We choose to invest in the future -- electric and online,” Chief Executive Officer Hakan Samuelsson said. “We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment.”Volvo’s move follows rivals including Jaguar Land Rover, General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG announcing plans to electrify their offerings. In addition to tough emissions regulation, incredible valuations garnered by EV-only newcomers have been a wakeup call to accelerate the pace of change to survive industry upheaval.The decision also comes days after Volvo and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., both owned by parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Co., dropped a plan to merge to instead deepen ties to quicken the pace of development. The pair will share vehicle platforms, software stacks and advanced connectivity, and will hive off their powertrain activities into a separate unit.With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017, when it first said it was planning to phase out vehicles that rely on combustion engines. Still, the company has only one fully electric model under its own brand name on the market, the compact crossover XC40 Recharge. In addition, Polestar, which is jointly owned by Volvo and Geely, launched its challenger to Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 in 2019.Volvo has previously said it will plough roughly 5% of annual revenue into research and development, and that amount will be enough to finance the EV push, Samuelsson told reporters. The company sold more than 660,000 cars last year and reported full-year revenue of 263 billion Swedish kronor ($31.2 billion).By 2025, Volvo expects half of the cars it sells to be fully electric and the other half to be hybrids, including so-called mild hybrids that don’t feature a plug. Volvo has been selling cars online as part of its Care by Volvo subscription offering in since 2016.The Care by Volvo concept will now be expanded to include outright sales, with a package for maintenance, roadside assistance as well as insurance. All online purchases will be completed at a non-negotiable fixed price through Volvo’s own website, while dealers remain as part of the sales, service and delivery process, Volvo said.“This is about building customer relationships together,” Samuelsson said. “We need to have a combination of face to face customer relationships” and “very powerful digital tools and care centers.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.