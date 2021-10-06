What Trump gets right about the debt ceiling battle: Morning Brief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

It's true: We are 'in trouble no matter what'

We’ve now entered the phase of the (perpetually) tortured debate over the debt ceiling that invokes apocalyptic economic imagery, namely “recession” and “default.”

With just under two weeks to go before the pivotal Oct. 18 deadline, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Tuesday the U.S. economy could spiral into a full-fledged downturn if Congress doesn’t raise the government’s statutory deficit limit.

“Once the U.S. hits its borrowing limit, set by statute, it will be unable to issue new debt and be in a technical default,” Eurasia Group’s Jon Lieber explained recently. And with no obvious way out for the warring parties, “the odds of this happening are unusually high, at 20%.”

The ex-Federal Reserve chair’s interview dovetailed with increasingly dire language used by her boss, President Joe Biden, to describe the ensuing calamity if Uncle Sam’s credit limit isn’t raised. It also affords us the opportunity to examine a paradigm former President Donald Trump floated last week.

In a nutshell, frequent fights over the debt ceiling have become a Catch 22 between paying bills the government has already incurred — or continuing to spend money it doesn’t actually have.

Trump articulated that idea — however inartfully — when he told Yahoo Finance that “we’re in trouble no matter what … if you raise it, bad and if you don't raise it, bad. It's a bad situation to be in.”

To be certain, the Trump administration’s own checkered record on deficit spending leaves the former president open to accusations of hypocrisy and political opportunism. Also, Democratic and Republican stances on the question of fiscal responsibility always seem to be contingent upon which one controls the White House.

Government spending has skyrocketed since the 2008 crisis.
Government spending has skyrocketed since the 2008 crisis.

However, Trump's remarks underscores the extent to which “discretionary” spending has become anything but, with the political class running up huge bills — only to summarily demand the right to spend even more.

In speaking to Yahoo Finance, Trump also referenced the massive infrastructure bill and President Joe Biden’s omnibus spending plan, which are currently stalled in Congress.

Andrew Busch, an ex-CFTC official told Yahoo Finance Live recently that if “both of these bills pass, even a smaller social infrastructure spending bill of ... between $2 [trillion] to $2.2 trillion, … you’re going to get extended inflation all over the place in the U.S. economy.”

A textbook lesson from Economics 101 is that government spending almost invariably stimulates demand, which leads to higher prices. And in an economy where both are running pretty hot, the impending fiscal boost from Washington could lead to an inflationary tipping point, the likes of which nobody is prepared to confront.

To sum it up, the consequences of not raising the debt ceiling will most likely lead to financial and economic calamity. But the consequences of doing so all but guarantee the government will show no restraint in its decades-long debt binge, and the costs of doing so will eventually catch up with everyone.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended October 1 (-1.1% during prior week)

  • 8:15 a.m. ET: ADP Employment Change, September (430,000 expected, 374,000 in August)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • 7:30 a.m. ET: Constellation Brands (STZ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.83 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion

Post-market

  • 4:10 p.m. ET: Levi Strauss (LEVI) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $1.48 billion

Politics

Top News

European markets tumble on inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices [Yahoo Finance UK]

Facebook exec has seen ‘serious mischaracterizations’ of leaked documents [Yahoo Finance]

Southwest defies Icahn, will buy Questar for $2 billion [Bloomberg]

SEC Chair Gensler is open to tailoring rules for climate-related corporate disclosures [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

It's 'a real shame' the way the SEC is regulating crypto: SEC commissioner

Why Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos saga has cast a 'long shadow' on female-led startups

Goldfish crackers are having a moment — and this stock may be the play

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. expected to raise debt limit, avoid default -Moody's

    Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday the stable outlook on the United States' Aaa rating reflects its view that the country would raise its debt limit and continue to meet its debt service obligations in full and on time. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government could run out of cash by Oct. 18 if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended, cautioning it would be its first-ever default. A two-year suspension of the debt ceiling expired in July and Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain at odds over whether extend or raise it.

  • A supply chain in 'disarray' looms large for Q3 earnings

    A few short months ago when second quarter (Q2) earnings cranked up, stocks were on the rise, the mass vaccination campaign was going relatively smoothly, and Wall Street couldn’t revise estimates upward quickly enough to compensate for what appeared to be a seemingly bottomless well of demand.

  • Stocks slip, bond yields bounce as oil fuels inflation angst

    From Europe to Asia, shares fell and government bond yields rose on Wednesday as oil prices hit their highest in seven years, fuelling concerns about rising inflation. Weighing on equity markets were oil prices hitting their highest since Nov. 2014, with investors anxious that spiralling energy costs could force central banks to raise rates more quickly to combat rising inflation. U.S. crude rose 0.4% to $79.22 a barrel, with Brent crude also climbing 0.4% to $82.87, close to a three-year top hit in the previous session.

  • Factbox-How COVID-19 in Southeast Asia is threatening global supply chains

    Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia have hurt factory activity across industries, threatening the region's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupting global supplies of goods such as apparels, automobiles, and electronics. Coronavirus curbs have led companies to shut factories and suspend or reduce operations at a time when Asia's manufacturing sector is already grappling with rising raw material costs and signs of a slowing Chinese economy. Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand are three of the region's major manufacturing hubs and produce goods for some of the world's largest consumer brands.

  • Senate Democrats Set Date for Debt Ceiling Vote as Yellen Warns of Recession

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a Wednesday vote to pass a bill raising the debt ceiling ahead of the Oct. 18 default deadline.

  • Dam disasters were wake up call for Brazil's Vale, CEO says

    After two deadly dam disasters that made Vale SA a pariah of the global green movement, Brazil's largest mining company is striving to put the environment and climate at the heart of its business, Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo told Reuters. Bartolomeo, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference, said the disasters - which killed nearly 300 people and caused huge environmental damage in Brazil - were a wake up call that forced the company to think differently. Beyond improving safety, it helped Vale reconsider its wider role too, according to Bartolomeo.

  • Amazon opens first non-food retail store in the UK

    Some 2,000 products that are rated four-star or above on Amazon’s website will be on sale.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Making New 52-Week Lows Today

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading lower Monday amid continued Evergrande uncertainty, which has weighed on the broader Chinese market. Investors continue to weigh the possible implications of the potential default of China-based real estate company Evergrande. Evergrande shares were halted pending a "major transaction." Chinese media reported Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business. Needham maintained Alibaba with a Buy rating and a price target

  • Southwest Defies Icahn, Will Buy Questar for $2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. reached an agreement to buy Questar Pipelines from Dominion Energy Inc. for about $2 billion, defying objections from activist investor Carl Icahn. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenDominion announced the deal hours after the billionaire disclos

  • Container Crisis Gets So Bad Coca-Cola Switches to Bulk Freight

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping stuff in containers has gotten so out of hand that Coca-Cola Co. is switching its cargoes to vessels that are normally only used by industrial commodity traders to help keep its business running.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeIn normal times, the company transports materials around the world in the same 20 f

  • 'That's up to Mitch McConnell': Biden to speak with Republicans for first time on raising debt ceiling

    President Joe Biden said Monday that he will soon speak with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the first time about a path forward on raising the debt ceiling.

  • UK exporters miss out on global trade upswing as Brexit bites

    Data from CPB Netherlands show that UK goods export volumes were 16% below their pre-COVID level in July, whereas they were 1.4% above their pre-COVID level across all advanced economies.

  • Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is setting up his daughter to be his political heir

    Sara Duterte-Carpio, however, has denied she will run in next year's national election.

  • Inflation is 'much more persistent' than anticipated: Strategist

    Kathryn Kaminski, AlphaSimplex Portfolio Manager and Chief Research Strategist, discusses inflation and its affect on the stock market, as tech shares recover some losses from Monday sell-off.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Look For This Market Rally Signal; Google, Microsoft, Datadog Lead 9 Stocks To Watch

    Stocks rebounded Tuesday, but will the rally attempt follow through? Google, Datadog are stocks to watch. Palantir soared an Army contract.

  • Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

    The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore the federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider. Groups representing the clinics said they hope the Biden administration action will lead some 1,300 local facilities that left in protest over Trump's policies to return, helping to stabilize a longstanding program shaken by the coronavirus pandemic on top of ideological battles.

  • Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing intellectual property to customers and rivals. The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy, set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision.

  • Why Exxon (XOM) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Exxon (XOM) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Stephanie Grisham says Donald and Melania Trump were 'totally unfazed' when she told them a White House staffer had physically abused her

    Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham believes Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump 'thought they were a shadow president and first lady'

    In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."