'What will Roberts do?' Anti-abortion laws put chief justice in the spotlight, and on the spot

The strict anti-abortion laws passed recently in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa and North Dakota contain thousands of words. Tens of thousands more will be contained in court filings as these laws are appealed through the judicial system over the next year or more. And in their wake will come editorials, ad campaigns, speeches, fundraising letters from groups working for and against abortion rights.

And the implicit target of all those arguments and pleas is one man — the chief justice of the United States.

“What will John Roberts do?” has been the question among court watchers in recent years, one asked with increasing frequency in the months since former Justice Anthony Kennedy was replaced by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, effectively making 64-year-old Roberts the new swing vote on the court. With the spate of legislation that bans abortion almost entirely — permitting it only to save the life of the mother in Alabama, or before the sixth week of pregnancy in the others — the question has taken on new urgency. “What will John Roberts do, and when will he do it?”

Ever since Roe v. Wade established abortion as a constitutional right in 1973, those who disagree with the decision have been strategizing to overturn it. In what constitutional expert Linda Greenhouse has called “a long game,” opponents have waited for an amenable court, and the addition of Brett Kavanaugh creates the first true conservative majority in 50 years.

As an ideological minority, conservative justices have spent the decades effectively whittling away the broad protections of Roe by allowing states to add restrictions such as waiting periods, mandatory counseling and pre-procedure sonograms. As a majority, might they go one dramatic step further and nullify Roe?

The parade of bills headed their way — laws that are clearly and deliberately unconstitutional under Roe — are an attempt to pave the way for such a reversal. Justices Ginsburg, Kagan, Sotomayor and Breyer can be expected to uphold Roe, while Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh have indicated in writings and public statements that they would be inclined to reverse it. Which is why the spotlight is on Roberts and the conflicting ideological threads of his legal career.

The only one who truly knows Roberts’s mind is the man himself, but court observers are watching closely, testing assumptions they have come to hold over the years, and wondering how those might play out in this new normal.

Roberts and his wife, Jane, following the funeral of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, Feb. 20, 2016. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

Roberts, a practicing Catholic whose wife, Jane, has been active in the anti-abortion group Feminists for Life, is widely assumed to be personally opposed to abortion. As what Newsweek called “a rock-ribbed Republican,” he served in both the Bush and Reagan administrations. As deputy solicitor general in 1990, he authored a brief saying the 7-2 Roe decision was “wrongly decided and should be overruled” and that a right to abortion “find(s) no support in the text, structure or history of the Constitution.”

At his confirmation hearing for chief justice, he noted that the roles of political employees and judicial appointees are different, and told a Senate panel that Roe was settled law and that “there’s nothing in my personal views based on faith or other sources that would prevent me from applying the precedents of the Court faithfully.”

In a memorable exchange with then-Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter, who was a pro-choice Republican moderate back when such a thing was more possible, Roberts said, “It is a jolt to the legal system when you override a precedent” because “precedent plays an important role in promoting stability and evenhandedness. It is not enough that you may think the prior decision was wrongly decided.”