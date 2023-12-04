Whataburger breaks ground in Springfield. Here's what we know

The competition for a quick, tasty meal is beefing up on one of Springfield's main drags.

A new burger joint will soon join the likes of other fast-food chains in the area such as Burger King, Hardee’s, Krystal, McDonald’s and Wendy’s on Memorial Boulevard.

Whataburger, the Texas-based chain known for its burgers and "fancy ketchup," recently broke ground at 2003 Memorial Blvd., where Shoney’s previously stood.

“We are excited to welcome Whataburger to the city and are thankful they chose to open a location in Springfield. We look forward to the addition of another eatery in Springfield,” Springfield Public Affairs Coordinator Natasha Tice said.

Springfield-based real estate group G. S. Moore & Son leased the Memorial Boulevard location and expect to open within five months, G. S. Moore & Son Partner Jim Moore said.

The burger chain expanded rapidly last year, adding 52 new locations nationwide. Whataburger is in the process of opening a restaurant in southeast Nashville's Century Farms development with Tanger Outlets at 2110 Century Farms Pkwy.

Whataburger’s Springfield location is only its most recent venture into the Middle Tennessee market, having opened other restaurants in Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner and Wilson Counties in recent years.

Currently, there are also nearby locations in Clarksville and Madison about 30 minutes from Robertson County.

The regional burger chain opened the doors of its first Tennessee location in Hermitage in January 2022.

Other well-known fast-food chains have recently opened their doors in Springfield, including Chick-fil-A, which opened in early November at 3334 Tom Austin Highway.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: National burger chain Whataburger breaks ground on Springfield spot