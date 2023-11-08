Whataburger coming to Monument in 2024
There will be a groundbreaking on the Whataburger coming to Monument, Colorado Wednesday, November 8.
Disney's fiscal Q4 report marks the first time the media giant is delivering earnings under a new reporting structure that breaks out ESPN's financials.
The Cleveland Fed president, long one of the most hawkish members of the central bank's rate-setting committee, is stepping down because of mandatory age and length-of-service policies.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Here are the best early Black Friday 2023 deals available right now from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers.
Both girls and boys should be vaccinated against HPV in order to prevent cervical cancer and other forms of cancer, according to a new study.
Investors digested corporate earnings as stocks looked to extend their longest stretch of daily gains in about two years.
The guilty verdicts in his criminal trial are just the beginning of the legal perils facing Sam Bankman-Fried, who has a series of new decisions to make in the coming weeks and months.
Getir, the Turkish instant grocery delivery startup, has made an acquisition to expand its presence in the U.S. and to further its strategy as a consolidator in its category. The company has scooped up FreshDirect, an online grocery delivery service based out of New York. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed, but for some context, FreshDirect, when it was in startup mode itself, raised as much as $517 million (per PitchBook) from investors that included JP Morgan, the UK grocery chain Morrison's, AIG and Maverick Capital, but when it was sold to the mega-grocery giant Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge in November 2020, it changed hands for $300 million.
Many Pixel owners have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after it took Google over a month to fix a serious bug
Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash of TikTok fame to break down some quarterback play and finally get to the bottom of Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. But first, the duo discuss some of the more engaging storylines to come out of NFL Week 9, as the Raiders got their first win under interim HC Antonio Pierce, Bill Belichick and the Patriots lost to a Commanders team that doesn't even want to win and Aaron Rodgers said he's returning in a few weeks. Next, the duo break down what they've seen from Geno Smith, Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Josh Allen the last few weeks as they determine what we can take away from their play and how much their teams are helping them succeed. Charles and Theo finish off the show by breaking down the potential top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The duo decide who should go first overall at this point in the season and what makes each player special as they preview the debate that will take over the NFL Draft in a few months.
Any guy in your life will love these gifts.
We also found a highly-rated knife set for only $50 and a white gold necklace that's under $25.
Colorado led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter in a stunning upset on opening night.
In its latest earnings report from March to September 2023, Nintendo has revealed that it sold 19.5 million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was released in May.
Some of our fave savings: highly rated headphones for nearly 80% off, a Shark vac reduced by over $100, and so, so much more.
"ChristmasTok," the niche pocket of the platform that showcases all things holiday cheer, is already in full swing — and we're barely into November. The post It’s November and ChristmasTok is already thriving because why wouldn’t it be? appeared first on In The Know.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Today at its first-ever developer conference, OpenAI unveiled GPT-4 Turbo, an improved version of its flagship text-generating AI model, GPT-4, that the company claims is both "more powerful" and less expensive. GPT-4 Turbo comes in two versions: one that's strictly text-analyzing and a second version that understands the context of both text and images. The text-analyzing model is available in preview via an API starting today, and OpenAI says it plans to make both generally available "in the coming weeks."
Cash-back credit cards allow you to earn back a percentage of your purchases as cash rewards. However, not all cards are created equal. Here's how to find the best cash-back credit cards for you.
The chic and extremely cozy turtleneck will be your go-to as we transition from fall to winter.