Whataburger coming to Monument in 2024

Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash of TikTok fame to break down some quarterback play and finally get to the bottom of Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. But first, the duo discuss some of the more engaging storylines to come out of NFL Week 9, as the Raiders got their first win under interim HC Antonio Pierce, Bill Belichick and the Patriots lost to a Commanders team that doesn't even want to win and Aaron Rodgers said he's returning in a few weeks. Next, the duo break down what they've seen from Geno Smith, Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Josh Allen the last few weeks as they determine what we can take away from their play and how much their teams are helping them succeed. Charles and Theo finish off the show by breaking down the potential top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The duo decide who should go first overall at this point in the season and what makes each player special as they preview the debate that will take over the NFL Draft in a few months.