Whataburger, pasta and more: An array of new restaurants are coming to Mt. Juliet

A slew of new eateries are coming to Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet planning commissioners have approved a site plan for another Whataburger fast-food restaurant at 1325 Rutland Drive off Golden Bear Gateway and near Legacy Pointe Boulevard.

This makes at least a dozen Middle Tennessee Whataburger joints that were built in recent years or are in the planning and construction stages. One of those is now under construction on the north side of Mt. Juliet.

A new fast-casual Italian restaurant chain and a coffee shop were also recently approved by city planning officials.

The site plan for a Whataburger on Rutland Drive was approved for a 3,305 square-feet building with two drive-thru aisles on approximately 1.2 acres, according to planning documents.

The area is seeing an influx of development that includes a future Costco store projected to open this year.

A site plan to build a future Eastside Bowl as part of a development named Golden Bear Place also moved forward.

Mt. Juliet has another Whataburger being built on the city’s north side at southeast corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads. An opening date wasn’t immediately known.

Nicoletto’s site plan approved

Mt. Juliet’s planning commission approved a site plan for a 1,185 square foot walkup restaurant on the east side of North Mt. Juliet Road that would be used for Nicoletto’s Pasta Co.

The site plan for Nicoletto's is on the northwest corner of a strip center now used for parking that includes a day care and nail salon. The restaurant will have counter service and outdoor seating but no drive-thru, planning documents state.

Nicoletto's presently has locations in East Nashville and Donelson. Its former Hillsboro Village location closed in June with the fulfillment of a lease, according to a company statement on social media.

The Nicoletto's store on Lebanon Road in Donelson.

Dutch Bros.

A site plan was also submitted for a 950 square-foot Dutch Bros. coffee at the corner of East Sunset Drive and North Mt. Juliet Road.

The planning commission approved the site plan, but with concerns and a number of conditions attached related to vehicle access off North Mt. Juliet Road, the retention pond and Tennessee Department of Transportation approvals.

