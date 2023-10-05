Whatcha Say? Singer Jason Derulo at the Center of Shocking New Lawsuit



Jason Derulo performs live on stage at day 2 of Lollapalooza Berlin 2023 on September 10, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

It looks like legal troubles are brewing for singer Jason Derulo as he’s been named at the center of a new sexual harassment lawsuit on Thursday.

According to legal documents, plaintiff and up-and-coming artist Emaza Gibson is alleging sexual harassment, intimidation and violence, illegal retaliatory termination, breach of contract and more against the “Talk Dirty” singer. The complaint was also filed against his manager Frank Harris, Atlantic Recording Corporation, Future History, Inc., and Radio Corporation of America (RCA Records). Derulo is the co-founder and principal of Future and a supervising agent at Atlantic. Future is a joint venture between RCA, Derulo and Harris.

Gibson alleges that she informed Harris, Future and Atlantic of Derulo’s “sexually, emotionally and physically inappropriate behavior,” but that no action was done on her behalf. Instead, she alleges her contract was terminated in retaliation. As a result of Derulo’s, Atlantic’s, Future History and Harris’ conduct, Gibson says she required “medical intervention for breakdowns, weight loss, insomnia, mood swings, hopelessness, loss of motivation, betrayal, feelings of betrayal and deception.” She also had to allegedly seek mental health treatment where she received a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

She’s seeking damages for unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, other employment benefits, emotional distress, punitive damages and more.

Derulo has yet to respond to the suit.

In a statement responding to the suit, Gibson’s attorner Ron Zambrano said:

“Mr. Derulo’s behavior toward this young artist was despicable, and, unfortunately, another example of the music industry’s dark underbelly. He not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal. “Executives knew of Derulo’s behavior without a care. No one should have to suffer through such treatment by their employer, and in this case, by someone who preyed on the plaintiff’s vulnerabilities and desire to succeed, then just threw her away like garbage when he didn’t get his way.”

