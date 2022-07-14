Whatcom County chase leads to the discovery of fentanyl and untraceable gun in trunk

A high-speed chase north of Bellingham reportedly resulted in the driver crashing and the Washington State Patrol finding more than 200 fentanyl pills and an untraceable gun in the trunk of the car.

Jeffrey Loren Eagleman, 31, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and felony harassment. Jail records show Eagleman was released Wednesday, July 13, on $100,000 bail.

At approximately 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Troopers attempted to stop a white Honda Civic that had no license plate nor rear bumper and was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near Slater Road, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

Troopers reported the Civic driver, who was identified as Eagleman, appeared nervous, pale and sweaty and had dilated pupils. Troopers also reported seeing foil in the passenger seat and a silver briefcase in the back seat, though documents state Eagleman said he didn’t know to whom they belonged.

Troopers asked for permission to search the Civic, and Eagleman agreed, according to documents, but when they asked him to get out of the car, Eagleman threw the car in gear and sped off.

Three Troopers gave chase, as Eagleman sped onto Rural Road “at a high rate of speed” and then turned right on Marietta Road, documents state. Troopers lost sight of the Civic until they found it crashed at Rural Road.

Eagleman attempted to run away from the crashed car, but Troopers caught up and arrested him, according to documents.

After receiving a warrant, Troopers searched the Civic’s trunk, and that is where they found more than 200 fentanyl pills and an untraceable 9mm pistol, documents state.

Court records show Eagleman also is suspected of harassment in a May 9 incident in Bellingham in which documents state he threatened a woman that he was going to get a gun and kill her.

Court records also show Eagleman has previous convictions for child molestation, failure to register as a sex offender and assault.