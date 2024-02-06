Whatcom County’s gas prices decrease again, and this local station is under $3 a gallon

Gas prices in Whatcom County, Bellingham and Washington state have decreased this month, and we found the cheapest gas in Whatcom county for you to save at the pump.

The average price of a gallon of gas across the United States was $3.14 on Monday, Feb. 5, according to the American Automobile Association — 4 cents more than last month’s average.

After months of increasing gas costs, prices have started to have a hopeful decrease in Washington and Whatcom County. Here’s the breakdown:

Washington gas prices

Washington state’s average cost of gas per gallon is now $3.92 — a 12 cent decrease from January’s average of $4.10. Last February, gas averaged $4.13 a gallon in Washington state, 21 cents above the current average, according to AAA.

Although gas prices dropped from extreme highs in 2022, Washington state’s average cost of gas per gallon has increased throughout 2023, until starting to decrease in October.

Washington has the third-highest gas prices in the country, following California at $4.57 a gallon and Hawaii at $4.66 a gallon, according to AAA.

Whatcom County prices

Whatcom County’s average cost of gas per gallon has fluctuated throughout 2023 and now in the beginning of 2023.

On Monday, Feb. 5, Whatcom County’s average gallon of gas was $3.75 — a 13 cent decrease compared with January.

Bellingham’s average gallon of gas is also $3.75 a gallon, according to AAA, a 13 cent decrease from last month’s average of $3.88.

Find the cheapest gas

To find the cheapest gas in your area, the GasBuddy app uses your phone’s location or ZIP code to report the prices of the nearest gas stations in real-time.

GasBuddy also has a list of the 10 cheapest gas station prices in Whatcom County and updates prices in real time.

The cheapest gas price in Whatcom County on Monday, Feb. 5 was $2.99 at Marathon at 1300 E Sunset Dr. in Bellingham, according to GasBuddy.