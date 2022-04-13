Whatcom County man arrested after assaulting homeowner with a knife

A Blaine man was arrested Tuesday after assaulting a homeowner with a knife and stealing medication, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7 p.m. on April 12, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a knife in the 8000 block of Harborview Road in Birch Bay.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them a man had been seen walking down Harborview Road, covered in blood.

The homeowner told deputies that a man attempted to get into his house through the windows, then forced his way inside through a locked screen door.

The homeowner said after the man punched him in the head, before going upstairs to go through the homeowner’s property.

The homeowner followed the man to a bedroom, where the man punched him in the head several more times and struck him with a safe.

The homeowner said the man took medication from the safe and put it in his backpack.

The homeowner followed the man back into the living room, where the homeowner picked up a knife for protection.

After a struggle, the man took the knife from the homeowner and cut the homeowner’s forearm.

The man fled the home on foot.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office initiated a K9 track and found the man hiding in the woods, with the prescription medication in his backpack.

Joshua Hayward, 34, was arrested and is set to be charged with robbery, assault, burglary and theft.

Hayward also has an active “no contact” order with the homeowner and could be charged with violating the order.

He was transported and booked into Whatcom County Jail.