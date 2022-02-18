Whatcom County man suspected of choking 5-year-old boy on Valentine’s Day

A Whatcom County man is suspected of choking a 5-year-old boy he was familiar with to the point the boy had problems breathing on Valentine’s Day.

The Sumas Police Department booked Bryan Lee Hicks, 29, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, Feb. 14, on suspicion of second-degree assault. Jail records show Hicks was released Tuesday, Feb. 15, on $5,000 bail.

Sumas and Everson police were called at 5:33 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Second Street in Sumas for the report of a physical domestic dispute and that three children were inside the home, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

While they were on their way, officers were notified that that Hicks had “put hands on” one of the children and left in a red Chevy pickup, documents state.

Officers arrived at the home and spoke to the mother, who documents state informed them that Hicks had choked her son, and though she didn’t see the choking happen, she heard her son crying in the bathroom and saw three red marks on his upper chest and neck that appeared to be finger marks.

Police spoke to the boy, who reported that Hicks grabbed him with one hand around his throat and squeezed, according to documents. The boy also reported he had a hard time breathing while Hicks was choking him, and that Hicks slapped the boy on his lower back and shouted “you’re bad” while choking the boy.

Court records show Hicks is scheduled to be arraigned May 6.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollns.org.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.