Whatcom County man suspected of sexually assaulting child he knew

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Maple Falls man suspected of sexually assaulting a child that he was familiar with.

Caleb Allen King, 23, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Monday, Aug. 8, on suspicion of charges including first-degree attempted child rape and first-degree child molestation.

Whatcom County deputies were contacted June 9 by Skagit County Child Protective Services about the possible sexual assault of a child that King was familiar with, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Detectives investigated and found probable cause to arrest King, Slater reported, and King turned himself in at the jail on Monday and was booked without incident.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.