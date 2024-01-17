Whatcom County residents wake to first major snowfall of the season

Snow blanketed Whatcom County on Wednesday morning as a storm swept in from the south, slowly chasing away the week-long arctic chill, closing schools and slowing traffic.

Many city streets and Interstate 5 were covered with a inch to several inches of snow at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound I-5 traffic was slow through Bellingham, according to an online map from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Classes were canceled for schools in the Bellingham, Blaine, Ferndale, Lynden, Meridian, Mount Baker, Nooksack Valley and Lummi Nation districts.

Observations at Bellingham International Airport showed light snow and mist with a temperature of 28 degrees at 5 a.m. No flights were reported delayed or canceled.

Puget Sound Energy reported no major power outages in Whatcom County.

Mt. Baker Ski Area was open with 4 inches of new snow and a winter storm warning for up to 2 feet of snow. Avalanche danger was high in the Mount Baker wilderness, the Northwest Avalanche Center reported at its website.

Mount Baker Highway was open with compact snow and ice on the roadway and chains required on all vehicles without all wheel drive, WSDOT said online.

Forecasters warned about the possibility of freezing rain amid lingering cold from a persistent Fraser Outflow that gave Bellingham three days of record low temperatures, the coldest in more than 70 years.

Rain was expected later Wednesday as temperatures creep toward more seasonable levels.