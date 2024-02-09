Whatcom County schools, tax districts seeking levy renewals. Here’s what to know

Robert Mittendorf
·2 min read

Ballots are due next week in a special Whatcom County election featuring taxes for several school districts and other public agencies.

Washington votes by mail, so ballots must be postmarked — not just placed in a mailbox — by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots can also be placed in special drop boxes around Whatcom County.

Postal and elections officials recommend using a drop box within a week of Election Day.

Schools in Bellingham, Ferndale, Blaine, Lynden, Meridian, Nooksack Valley, Mount Baker and Concrete are seeking levy renewals. Blaine-Birch Bay Park & Recreation District 2 is seeking to renew a property tax and the Fire Protection District 8, which serves the Marietta area and Lummi Nation, is seeking a new levy for maintenance and operations, according to the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, which conducts elections.

Levy renewals for the school districts include an educational support and operations levy and a technology levy. Those funds make up the difference between services that the school districts want to provide and the money for those programs that comes from the state.

Educational support and operations levies pay for teachers, counselors, nurses and other staff, plus a range of programs including special education, multilingual learners and “highly capable” learners; arts, music, athletics and other programs; food services and wellness; field trips; and preventative maintenance in schools, according to the Bellingham Public Schools website.

Bellingham Schools are seeking an operations levy of $1.20 per $1,000 of assessed valuation starting in 2025, according to a sample ballot. That levy rises incrementally each year to $1.27 per $1,000 of assessed valuation by its expiration date in 2028. The operations levy collects $37 million in its first year, and $43 million in its final year.

Technology capital levy pays for computers; classroom technologies; adaptive technologies for children with special needs; science, technology, engineering and math resources; career and technical education supports; staff who maintain equipment and provide training; and software and curriculum licensing, according to Bellingham Schools.

Bellingham Schools’ technology levy seeks 61 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation starting in 2025, rising to 65 cents by 2028. The technical levy collects $19 million in its first year, and $22 million in its final year.

What it costs you

In all, a Bellingham homeowner whose house is assessed at $600,000 would pay $1,086 under the operations and technology levies next year, if they are approved Tuesday. That homeowner’s total school tax for 2025 — including a bond measure passed in 2022 — would be $1,764, according to the district’s website.