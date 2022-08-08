Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on suspicion of murder

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder on Monday.

John Roper Thomson, 40, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at 1:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

The Bellingham Herald has asked the sheriff’s office about Thomson’s alleged crime and for information about the alleged victim.