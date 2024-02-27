Whatcom County traffic stop leads to high-speed chase, crash and drug-related arrest

A man was arrested after attempting to flee deputies who discovered drugs in his vehicle during a Whatcom County traffic stop.

The vehicle was stopped around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 in the 1000 block of North Chuckanut Drive for having no license plate and for suspicion of DUI. The suspicion of DUI arose when it was reported that the vehicle was driving in the oncoming lane at speeds of 45 to 50 mph, according to Deb Slater with the Whatcom County Sheriff Office.

During the stop officers spotted drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, Slater said. When asked about the drugs, the driver fled the scene and headed north in the vehicle.

The Bellingham Police Department attempted to deploy a spike strip at State Street and Boulevard Street, over 4.5 miles from where the original traffic stop took place. The driver, 38-year-old Angel Leffingwell of Everett, swerved to avoid the spikes, turning into the oncoming lane of a roundabout. The high speeds carried the vehicle onto the sidewalk, where it collided with a light pole and then a power pole.

The two occupants of the vehicle then fled the scene on foot.

The suspects were located and arrested near the scene of the collision by deputies of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office with the help of a K-9 unit.

A search of the vehicle revealed a ripped-open bag of methamphetamine and two blue pills suspected to be fentanyl. Authorities reported finding meth on Leffingwell after detaining him.

Leffingwell was arrested for vehicular assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, no valid operators license and driving while intoxicated. He remains in custody at Whatcom County Jail.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center. No charges have been filed against the passenger at this time.