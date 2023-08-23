Whatcom County’s unemployment rate increases again, even as Washington sees hopeful change

Washington state’s unemployment rate decreased in July, although Whatcom County’s rate increased, with more people unemployed than in June.

Whatcom County unemployment

Whatcom County had a 3.4% unemployment rate in July with 3,997 unemployed people in the county, an increase of almost 400 unemployed people compared to June.

In June, Whatcom County’s unemployment rate was 3.1%, with 3,604 residents receiving unemployment benefits.

In July 2022, Whatcom County’s unemployment rate was 4.4%, with 5,086 residents receiving unemployment, 1,089 more residents unemployed compared to July 2023.

Whatcom County’s unemployment rate has decreased since April 2020, when it hit an extreme high of 17.4%.

Since 2020, the county’s unemployment rate had both slight increases and decreases until dropping to a low of 3% in May 2023.

Washington state unemployment rates

The Washington State Employment Security Department’s July 2023 monthly employment report showed a decrease in Washington’s unemployment numbers, dropping from a 3.8% unemployment rate in June to 3.6% in July.

In July, 147,600 people in the state were unemployed, 6,800 less than June 2023, according to the report.

In July 2022, 162,800 people in the state were unemployed, 15,200 more than July 2023.

All data comes from the Washington State Employment Security Department and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.