Whatcom County woman arrested after allegedly pointing her gun at her neighbor

A 67-year-old Whatcom County woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly pointed a gun at her neighbor while he was pulling into his driveway in the Glenhaven neighborhood in southern Whatcom County.

Jennifer Leigh Dubrow of Sedro-Woolley was arrested March 6 on suspicion of first-degree assault. Dubrow is expected to make her first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, April 7.

The victim told the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office that a neighbor, later identified as Dubrow, pointed a gun at him while he was driving his vehicle into his driveway at a slow speed, according to Deb Slater, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The victim told deputies he was able to exit his vehicle and run inside his house after no shots were fired, Slater said.

Surveillance footage of the incident was captured by another neighbor. When deputies spoke with Dubrow, she told them she believed the victim was going to run her over so she pulled out the loaded gun and pointed it at him in self-defense, Slater said.