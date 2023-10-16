Whatcom County woman arrested for assault after person beat with a baseball bat

A Whatcom County woman was arrested for assaulting someone with a baseball bat around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, in the 5300 block of Hannegan Road, police said.

Kennedy Cobb, 25, of Blaine, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office did not explain what caused the assault or identify the victim.

The victim was bleeding from the head when police arrived, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said.

Cobb was booked into the Whatcom County Jail.