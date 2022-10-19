Whatcom deputies arrest man in drive-by shooting

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Whatcom County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a drive-by shooting and other charges, according to the online jail bookings report.

Paul Manuel Pimentel Jr. was being held without bail Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to jail records.

Pimentel was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, and booked on suspicion of drive-by shooting, two counts of first-degree assault — one with a domestic violence enhancement — and two counts of felony harassment.

No further information was immediately available about the case from Sheriff’s Office officials.