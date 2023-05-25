Whatcom deputies arrest suspected drug dealer with over 500 fentanyl-laced pills

A suspected dealer of fentanyl laced pills was arrested Wednesday in Bellingham, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies contacted Daniel Little, 35, after an investigation by the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force. Little was staying at a Motel 6 in Bellingham. While searching his room, officers found over 500 fentanyl laced pills, a “small quantity” of suspected fentanyl powder a loaded 9mm handgun and over $750 in cash, the Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook.

Little, who police said commonly goes by the nickname “Savvy,” was booked into Whatcom County Jail and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm second-degree and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Detectives began the investigation into Little on May 17. They observed Little meet with a subject in the 100 block of South Samish Way in a suspected drug deal. Deputies stopped the suspect who met with Little and found about 100 fentanyl-laced pills.

A Washington State Patrol detective assisted in the investigation.