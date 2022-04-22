Whatcom deputies told him he had a warrant, so he allegedly started the car and sped away

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bellingham man who attempted to get away after deputies told him there was a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest Thursday evening.

Silas Jess Robbins, 38, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, April 21, on suspicion of attempting to elude police vehicles and obstruction of a police officer as well the outstanding Department of Corrections warrant. Jail records show Robbins has since been moved to the Department of Corrections.

Deputies stopped a car about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Hemmi Road and arrested driver Aaron Nerkins on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post Friday, April 22.

Robbins was a passenger in the car, and deputies found that he had reportedly eluded Ferndale Police two days earlier and had the outstanding Department of Correction warrant for first-degree assault, according to the post.

When deputies told Robbins that he was not free to leave due to the warrant, he started the ignition to the car and sped away, according to the post.

Deputies followed and gave commands for him to stop, which Robbins refused, the post states, as he “continued to drive recklessly between 55 and 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.”

Deputies stopped their pursuit, but a spike strip was set up and punctured one of the tires on the car Robbins was driving in the 100 block of West Axton Road, according to the post.

Robbins got out of the car and attempted to run away, the post states, but a police dog located him, and deputies took him into custody.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Robbins was convicted in Skagit County of two counts of first-degree assault in a 2003 incident and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.