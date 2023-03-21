Whatcom deputy’s body camera records shots fired at Bellingham apartment complex

Whatcom deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired in an apartment complex in north Bellingham early Monday, March 20.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows a deputy approaching the scene at the 3400 block of west McLeod Road about 1:45 a.m., when another volley of shots was fired.

Law enforcement used an armored vehicle to arrest the alleged shooter without incident, according to a news release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Spotted Bear, 27 from Bellingham, was booked into Whatcom County Jail for reckless endangerment, aiming or discharging firearms and dangerous weapons. Appearance bonds on the charges totaled $2,000, according to online jail records.

It was unclear who or what Spotted Bear was shooting at, no injuries were reported.

Two handguns were reportedly found in Spotted Bear’s apartment along with 15 spent shell casings on his patio and the ground below.

Resources from the Bellingham Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Homeland Security and sheriff’s office SWAT were requested for the incident.